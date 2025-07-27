Insane Food Challenges in Japan (If You’re Hungry Enough)

Are you hungry enough to try these crazy food challenges in Japan? Can you consume 10 kilograms of curry rice? 100 Dumplings in an hour?

By Elizabeth Sok Jul 28, 2025 8 min read

From conveyor belt sushi to regional takes on ramen, Japanese cuisine is a top reason many people visit Japan. But if a regular omori (大盛り, large portion) of rice or a kaedama (替え玉, extra noodles) isn’t enough to satisfy your appetite, why not push your limits with a full-blown food challenge?

Food challenges in Japan typically involve absurdly massive portions or ridiculously spicy dishes that test your endurance—and your dignity. The rules are simple (and strict): finish the entire meal (usually solo) within a set time limit. In some cases, drinking water is prohibited, and if you end up puking, expect to pay a cleaning fee.

Finishers often get their meal for free, which is a nice reward considering many of these monsters start at ¥2,000 and can climb to ¥10,000 or more. Some places even throw in prizes like cash or vouchers. But let’s be honest—the real prize is knowing you can out-eat an entire room of shocked spectators.

Below are a few of Japan’s wildest food challenges that you can try yourself. Just be sure to check the restaurant’s website in advance—some of these gut-busting feats require reservations.

Mega Portion Curry Challenge (Ishikawa)

For this challenge, you’ll gorge on Kanazawa-style Japanese curry, one of the many local varieties of the country’s homiest food. While your typical Japanese curry may contain some vegetables, such as potatoes and onions, and meat, this one comes with a side of shredded cabbage and a topping of tonkatsu (とんかつ, fried pork cutlet) served in a stainless steel bowl.

The Place

Since the mid-2000s, Ishikawa Prefecture’s Gold Curry has been serving Kanazawa-style curry. The shop takes pride in using ingredients sourced from the Noto Peninsula, such as pork and sweet potatoes.

The Challenge

Gold Curry offers five levels of challenges based on the weight you choose to eat. Sizes range from two to 10 kilograms. Depending on which level you select, you’ll have between 15 and 60 minutes to finish the meal, which varies in cost from ¥2,500 to ¥9,900.

The Prize

If you complete the challenge, you’ll receive your meal for free and some extra rewards:

Level 1 : If you complete the challenge five times within the same month, your next month of Gold Curry will be free

: If you complete the challenge five times within the same month, your next month of Gold Curry will be free Level 2 : Gold Curry will be free for the rest of your life

: Gold Curry will be free for the rest of your life Level 3 : ¥30,000

: ¥30,000 Level 4 : ¥50,000

: ¥50,000 Level 5: ¥100,000

Lunchtime Gluttony Challenge (Tokyo)

Depending on the day, one of two different dishes will take center stage for this food challenge. Oyakodon (親子丼, chicken and egg over rice) and chicken nanban (チキン南蛮, fried chicken with tartar sauce) both pack a punch.

The Place

Hagi specializes in all things chicken—from yakitori (焼き鳥, grilled chicken skewers) and oyakodon (親子丼, chicken and egg over rice) to karaage (唐揚げ, Japanese-style fried chicken) and chicken nanban (チキン南蛮, fried chicken with tartar sauce).

The Challenge

The weekday challenge is downing an extra-large size of Hagi’s signature oyakodon in 15 minutes priced at ¥4,000. If you go on Saturdays, you’ll tackle not only a massive serving of chicken nanban, but also extra fried chicken and a large serving of rice. The cost is ¥5,093 and you must finish in 45 minutes.

The Prize

Weekday challenge : Your meal is free

: Your meal is free Saturday challenge: A meal voucher for your next visit

All-You-Can-Eat Conveyor Belt Soba (Tokyo)

While you may have eaten soba (そば, buckwheat noodles) before, it’s unlikely you’ve had them like this. Iwate Prefecture’s cities of Morioka and Hanamaki are home to wanko soba (わんこそば), a meal consisting of bite-sized portions of noodles presented in multiple small wooden bowls. Diners often try to eat as many as possible and earn prizes for clearing specific benchmarks.

The Place

Kaiten Wanko Soba Kurukuru Wanko brings the Iwate culinary tradition to Tokyo diners. In addition to the signature small bowls and energetic staff cheering that Wanko Soba is known for, this restaurant uses a conveyor belt system similar to revolving sushi to distribute the noodles.

The Challenge

As in Iwate, diners eat as many small bowls of soba noodles as possible in this standing-only restaurant. For ¥3,300, you have 40 minutes to eat as much as you want. You can think of the challenge in a few ways: beat your personal best, beat a friend or beat the top-ranked customers. As of June 2025, the most bowls consumed are 875 (men) and 706 (women).

The Prizes

A commemorative photo with your stacks of finished bowls, regardless of how many you consume

The top male and female record holders have their names and achievements on display.

Champion Katsudon Challenge

Katsudon (カツ丼) features a bowl of rice topped with tonkatsu, egg and vegetables.

The Place

Katsudon no Katsusato, originally from Aichi Prefecture but with several locations in the Tokai region, first opened its doors in 1969. Katsudon has long been its signature dish.

The Challenge

This is an extreme take on Katsudon no Katsusato’s most popular dish. Equivalent to six times a regular portion of katsudon, the “Number One in Japan Champion Katsudon” will set back gluttons ¥4,000 if they fail to finish it in 30 minutes.

The Prize

Your meal is free

¥5,000 in cash

A chance to attempt the “Number One in the World King Katsudon” challenge, which is ten times the regular portion and must be completed in 45 minutes.

Eat 100 Dumplings in One Hour

Gyoza (餃子, dumplings or pot stickers) are a beloved part of Japan’s food culture, and come in many varieties. Teppan gyoza (鉄板餃子) are grilled on and served in an iron skillet. Crispy on the outside with a warm filling of meat and hakusai (白菜, Chinese cabbage) hiding within, these gyoza are more filling than your average one-bite type.

The Place

With multiple locations throughout the country, Hakata Gekijyo serves up Fukuoka’s most famous dishes. From motsunabe (もつ鍋, hot pot featuring offal) to tonkotsu (豚骨, pork bone ramen), this restaurant is an excellent opportunity to take a culinary tour of the foodie’s paradise without heading to Kyushu.

The Challenge

For ¥7,700, you have 60 minutes to finish 100 gyoza weighing in at 1.5 kilograms. Beautifully arranged in a circular pattern on a searing hot iron skillet, this challenge will test your ability to eat a lot and tolerate high temperatures.

The Prize

Your meal is free

A card that provides two free servings of gyoza (limit once per day) for a year

4kg Monster Tower Hamburger Steak (Tokyo)

Known as hanbaagu (ハンバーグ) in Japanese and not to be confused with hanbaagaa (ハンバーガー, hamburger), hamburger steak is a common dish on restaurant menus. These patties are usually made from beef or a combination of beef and pork and eaten alongside rice.

The Place

Monster Grill Steak and Hamburg specializes in meat, especially steaks and hamburger steaks. While there are a few locations in and around the Tokyo area, this challenge is unique to the Gotanda Main Branch location.

The Challenge

This challenge involves eating a literal tower of meat. The structure has a 1-kilogram base level of rice lying beneath 3 kilograms of hamburger steaks piled high. To cap it all off, there’s an egg fried sunny side up. You’ll pay ¥8,800 for this meal and be given 35 minutes to eat everything.

The Prize

Your meal is free

A ¥2,000 voucher for Monster Grill Steak and Hamburg

Food Challenges on Japanese TV

If gorging on monstrous amounts of food isn’t your thing, you might enjoy watching someone else do it. There are quite a few Japanese TV programs and YouTube channels that feature food challenges.

Ariyoshi Seminar (有吉ゼミ)

Featuring Japanese celebrities and athletes, this TV show pits beloved stars against massive amounts of food ranging from udon noodles to local dishes, like Hakata motsunabe.

Deka Omori Hantaa (Giant Food Portion Hunters)

The hosts of デカ盛りハンター visit popular Japanese and international restaurants in search of the most enormous servings in the country. A recent example showcased three female competitive eaters trying to conquer 4 kilograms of fried rice.

Zou-san Paku Paku Oogui

With over a million subscribers, this popular YouTube channel follows Zou-san Paku Paku on his gluttonous adventures, including consuming six kilograms of tsukemen (つけ麺, noodles dipped into an accompanying broth or sauce).

Live Food Challenge Events

If you feel like you’ve got the stomach to take on Japan’s food fighters—or you just want to see some fierce competition live—check out these annual events.

The Battle of the Big Eaters

Known as Ogui Okettei Sen (大食い王決定戦), this televised event has been running since 1989 in partnership with TV Tokyo Corporation. Competitive eaters battle through several rounds eating steaks, shabu shabu (しゃぶしゃぶ, hot pot), gyoza, and pizza.

World Green Soybean Eating Championship

Hosted by Nagaoka City in Niigata Prefecture, this event—called the Sekai Edamame Hayagui Senshuken (世界えだまめ早食い選手権)—challenges participants to eat mounds of edamame either solo or as part of a three-person team.

Mito City’s World Natto Speed Eating Competition

The Mito Natto Hayagui Sekai Taikai (水戸納豆早食い世界大会) has promoted local tourism for over 20 years. Contestants must eat bowls of natto (fermented soybeans) as quickly as possible—350 grams for men and 210 grams for women in the 2024 edition.

Have you ever tried food challenges in Japan? What can you eat a lot of? Share your successes and failures in the comments!