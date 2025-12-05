Inside the World Cosplay Summit: Which Country is Your Favorite?

Watch our World Cosplay Summit video to see global teams, costume builds and performances.

By GaijinPot Blog Dec 5, 2025 3 min read

Every summer, some of the world’s most dedicated costume creators gather in Japan for the World Cosplay Summit (WCS)—an international celebration of craft, character performance and pure love for anime, manga and Japanese pop culture. Last August, GaijinPot spent the weekend in Nagoya filming with cosplay representatives from across the globe. The result is a behind-the-scenes video that captures not only the spectacle but also the hours, skills and personal stories behind each costume.

Here’s a look at what makes the event special—and why you should watch the full video for the full experience.

What Is the World Cosplay Summit?

Team Bolivia.

The WCS began in 2003 as a small cultural exchange program. Today, it has grown into one of the world’s most prestigious cosplay competitions, attracting national teams from around the world.

Each country selects a representative pair to compete in Japan, where they perform staged skits, present handmade costumes and showcase their craftsmanship to an international panel of judges. For many teams, this is their chance to represent their countries, share their skills and meet creators they’ve admired for years.

Why Travel So Far to Compete?

For many competitors, World Cosplay Summit is the cosplay equivalent of the Olympics. National teams spend months preparing for the finals in Japan. They come because:

It’s the most respected stage in cosplay. Winning at WCS can elevate a team’s work internationally.

Winning at WCS can elevate a team’s work internationally. It’s a space for cultural exchange. Teams meet creators from across the world and build long-term friendships.

Teams meet creators from across the world and build long-term friendships. It celebrates craftsmanship. World Cosplay Summit values sewing skills, engineering, design and stage presence equally.

World Cosplay Summit values sewing skills, engineering, design and stage presence equally. Japan is the home of many of the stories they love. For many cosplayers, competing in Japan is a personal milestone.

Moreover, the Grand Champion team receives a trophy, a certificate of merit and an invitation to return in 2025 as guest judges—including round-trip flights to Japan.

Global Cosplay

Team Australia.

We spoke with teams from Italy, Thailand, the United States, Malaysia, the UK, Germany, Australia and Portugal. Each came with their own approach to costume design, materials, and performance. What united them was their dedication.

Many discussed the challenges of working with advanced materials or building their costumes from scratch. Several relied on 3D printing for armor, props and detailed costume pieces. Others used classic tailoring, foam work, resin casting or sculpted accessories by hand. Every costume had a story—and many had setbacks, late-night repairs or redesigns during the process.

What stood out most was how seriously each team took the performance element. WCS isn’t just about looking like a character; it’s about becoming that character on stage. Teams explained how they mixed acting, choreography and prop design to create a three-minute performance that told a complete story.

Watch The Video, Plan a Trip

Team Italy.

Spending the weekend at World Cosplay Summit gave us a small window into how much work, stress and fun go into those few minutes on stage. We followed the teams we met as they tweaked their props, talked about their builds and then stepped out in front of the crowd.

If you’re curious what World Cosplay Summit is really like, it’s a good way to see the atmosphere without leaving your sofa. And if you’ve ever thought about visiting Nagoya in the summer—or even trying cosplay yourself—it might give you a few ideas for next year.

Have you ever been to Nagoya or the World Cosplay Summit? Which country had the best cosplay? Let us know in the comments below.