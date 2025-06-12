Insights from Global MBA Graduates in Japan

MBA Graduates in Japan reveal how the Manchester Global MBA transformed their careers through global insights, practical skills and lasting connections.

By Aaron Baggett Jun 13, 2025 4 min read

Equipped with global perspectives and practical skills, MBA graduates in Japan are finding new ways to lead, adapt and thrive in today’s business world. For many professionals, especially foreigners navigating Japanese corporate norms or locals pushing against rigid systems, career growth requires more than competence. It demands new skills, a global perspective and a strong, supportive network.

The Manchester Global MBA offers exactly that. Delivered by the University of Manchester, Alliance Manchester Business School, and linked to an international network via Hong Kong’s East Asia Centre, the programme equips working professionals in Japan to lead clearly, both locally and globally.

In this article, three Japan-based graduates explain how the MBA helped them rethink leadership, launch new ventures, and stay engaged in one of the world’s most demanding business environments.

Fumiko Watanabe: Empowering Women to Lead

Fumiko Watanabe turned a long-standing ambition into reality.

With years of HR experience across APAC, Fumiko Watanabe, founder and Managing Director of Brainmaid HR Studio, had long wanted to create a business that supports women in Japan’s workforce. The Manchester Global MBA helped her turn that vision into a concrete plan.

“I’d been thinking about launching a start-up focused on developing female talent for a while. But the MBA gave me the clarity and push I needed to actually make it happen.”

A seasoned HR leader known for driving organizational transformation and mentoring talent, Watanabe used the programme to sharpen her entrepreneurial thinking and connect her professional goals with a deeper personal mission. “The curriculum helped me step back, reassess, and gain confidence. It wasn’t just theory—it was practical, people-centered and backed by a strong alumni network. That sense of mutual support really stayed with me.”

Today, she runs her own leadership coaching service for women in Japan. She says the decision to finally launch came down to mindset.“ You need the confidence to get out of your comfort zone. That’s something the MBA helped me find—and something I now try to pass on to others.”

Edoardo Auteri: From Siloed Thinking to Holistic Management

Edoardo Auteri shifted to a more people-focused, strategic approach.

After 10 years in Japan, Edoardo Auteri, Head of Sustainability Programmes, Sales and Marketing for STMicroelectronics, had built a strong career in a fast-paced corporate environment. But as his responsibilities grew, he realized something was missing. “Japan has been my home for most of my professional life. It’s where my career flourished—but I started to feel the limits of a siloed, task-focused management style.”

Through the Manchester Global MBA, he found space to step back and reassess how he led teams and projects. The programme didn’t just add new skills—it helped him rethink his entire approach. “It pushed me to slow down, look at my strengths more clearly, and move toward a more people-centered way of leading.”

That shift quickly became practical. While still enrolled in the MBA programme, Auteri has been working on creating a decarbonization strategy (designed for sustainability) for customers.

“That blend of macro and micro thinking—being able to connect strategy with people and action—is exactly what made the MBA work for me.”

Nick Lines: Finding Community in a Global Network

Nick Lines discovered a supportive global community.

For Nick Lines, General Manager at Cytiva, the Manchester Global MBA was never just about academics—it was about finding a connection. “From the moment I joined, the Global MBA community in Japan became a major part of my life. As someone passionate about Japanese culture and bridging international and local perspectives, I appreciated how the programme balanced both.”

What stood out most wasn’t just the curriculum, but the people. “The community is full of bright, driven professionals, and the alumni network has been one of the most open and supportive I’ve encountered in my career. It’s a space where real conversations happen—where ideas are exchanged and lasting relationships are built.”

Even years later, Lines still draws from that network for perspective and inspiration. “I didn’t fully realize how much the community would shape my experience going in. But it’s one of the biggest reasons the MBA continues to matter to me—both professionally and personally.”

Ready to Take the Next Step?

Advance your career in Japan and beyond.

The Manchester Global MBA helps professionals grow their careers, expand their thinking, and join a global community of business leaders.

Download the brochure HERE