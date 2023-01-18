Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

From tiny pigs to the tallest slopes and the comfort of a desk to busy trails. Check out these jobs in tourism, anime, tourism and more!

By Doc Kane Jan 18, 2023 4 min read

One of the best things about writing this column is getting a feel for just how many cool jobs there are in Japan.

It’s the sort of thing that can drive you to wish for a career change more often than is reasonable, to consider a new prefecture to live in every few years when moving is the last thing you should do. Still, it’s fun to dream!

Like this fun little part-time job that was just too neat to ignore:

Wow visitors in a wildly immersive art museum

If you’re looking for an immersive and immense art experience in Tokyo that’ll blow your socks off, TeamLab Planets is where it’s at. And, lucky you. They’re looking for 20-40 English-speaking staffers at this very moment.

It’s a part-time job, and you’ll help at ticket reception, as a docent and with care and upkeep of the exhibits.

Benefits include transportation, social insurance, additional compensation for overtime and late nights, and a discount on food and drink—not to mention the ability to hang out in one of the most fantastic museums in Tokyo for half a week. Conversational Japanese is required. Get in there, Tokyoites!

Operating Staff for "teamLab Planets" (art museum) Company: teamLab PLANETS

teamLab PLANETS Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Valid Visa Share this Job Apply Here

Tiny pigs, a cafe and you

“That’ll do pig, that’ll do.”

This year, grab a chance to utter that immortal line from the film Babe yourself when you shoot your resume off to the good folks at Harajuku’s Mipig + Cafe. Like Japan’s cat cafes, Mipig has created a place where people and pigs can hang together.

You’ll manage the pigs’ meals, health and rest and welcome tourists and locals alike. Customer service and sales experience are appreciated, and a swath of benefits, including a housing allowance, are available. Piggies!

[Recruitment of full-time employees] International staff at mipig cafe Harajuku Company: Hooome

Hooome Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥230,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications Ok Share this Job Apply Here

Love anime? Love localization?

Dig card games, anime figures and all sorts of plush toys? Why not consider this opportunity with MCJ Export in Osaka, where you’ll be handling the localization of product descriptions and licenses for their massive online catalog of exports?

Fluency in English is a must; only basic Japanese is required. You will need to live in Japan, though. Sorry remote job hunters! Interface with the SNS team and assist with the promotion of inventory and noteworthy news items as well… full and part-time slots are available.

Catalog Agent for Anime related E-Commerce Company: MCJ export

MCJ export Salary: ¥215,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month Bonus 1 time a year

¥215,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month Bonus 1 time a year Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kansai Area (Osaka) Share this Job Apply Here

Be an international connector in Nagoya

Work in the hotbed of Japan’s economy in Nagoya and further develop its internal community at Nagoya University of Commerce and Business (NUCS).

One of Japan’s most highly-ranked business schools, NUCB, is looking for a coordinator to help lead the growth of its international program.

Your Master’s degree, experience in education, and strong track record in international environments will make your work with students, partner schools, international faculty and prospective students demonstrably effective and fun. A healthy compensation package awaits. Don’t miss the Feb. 5 deadline!

Coordinator for International Affairs Company: Nagoya University of Commerce and Business

Nagoya University of Commerce and Business Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Education degree: Master degree holders

Work experience. Minium three years as full-time (part-time job and internship experience is not included). Share this Job Apply Here

Full-stack Java and slopes of lava in Hokkaido

Last year, everyone I knew had a trip planned for Hokkaido. A grand idea. Good powder. Good food. A quiet peace. Perhaps the best of everything if you’re a java programmer with a jones for skiing and hospitality, no?

And if that IS you, you should aim to snag this full-stack dev job with RoomBoss. Work on tech solutions for the travel industry, bounce ideas off system users so you can streamline and fine-tune everything you do, and do so while enjoying a flexible work week in your choice of either Niseko or Sapporo city.

Back-end skills are your forte, and you’ll use them to support the front-end team on various interesting projects. As you might expect, RoomBoss hosts a casual, professional work environment and offers a competitive pay package for all those skills you bring to the table.

Full-Stack Java Developer Company: RoomBoss Co. Ltd.

RoomBoss Co. Ltd. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok Share this Job Apply Here

Share and schmooze as a tour leader

Looking for a place to share your passion for Japan with an award-winning company? Inside Japan Tours is looking for you as well.

As a tour leader, you’ll lead small group tours for guests under a two-year contract for about 210 days a year. And you’ll undoubtedly be busy. Nights, weekends and holidays will only sometimes be yours to enjoy outside of work. You’ll also spend considerable time on the road during peak season.

It’s a lot of work. But, if travel is something you love, and engaging with people from around the globe is something you live for, nothing else might compare. Sit behind a desk? Not for you. Put to use your fluency in English and business-level Japanese in spaces throughout Japan? A big yes. This opportunity disappears on Jan. 27. Good luck!

Tour Leader (Insider) Company: InsideJapan Tours Ltd.

InsideJapan Tours Ltd. Salary: ¥3.8M / Year + 4,500 JPY subsistence per day on tour and possible year-end bonus

¥3.8M / Year + 4,500 JPY subsistence per day on tour and possible year-end bonus Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tour leading experience.

Experience living and working in Japan.

Strong public speaking skills in English.

Face-to-face client interaction experience.

Computer proficiency. Share this Job Apply Here

There you have it. Thanks for reading, all. And, Happy New Year. May work and life treat you well this year.

Until next time—cheers!