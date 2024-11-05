Is a Hospitality Job in Japan Worth It?

Who Should Consider Hospitality Jobs in Japan?

A hospitality job is worth trying, even as a short-term experience.

Is a hospitality job right for you? That depends on the employer, pay, duties and your personal and professional goals. These roles are ideal if you want to: Improve Japanese skills with regular practice.

Gain industry experience in areas like hotel management or Japanese cuisine.

Enjoy social interaction with customers and coworkers from diverse backgrounds. If these benefits resonate with you, a hospitality job could be worth it—even as a short-term experience. However, if this doesn’t align with your interests, you might want to explore other opportunities.

Benefits From Hospitality Jobs in Japan

Improve your Japanese fluency and gain a new skillset.

Whether your long-term goal is to manage a hotel, open a cafe or work in another hospitality role, these jobs provide valuable experience—even at entry level. But even if hospitality isn’t your dream career, working in the industry offers useful skills.

Improve Japanese Skills: Constant interaction with customers helps sharpen your Japanese speaking and listening abilities.

Cultural Connections: You'll meet people from around the world—both customers and coworkers—which can lead to meaningful connections and broaden your horizons.

You’ll meet people from around the world—both customers and coworkers—which can lead to meaningful connections and broaden your horizons. Personal Fulfillment: Helping others and creating positive experiences for guests can be rewarding on a personal level.

What Types of Hospitality Jobs Are Available?

There are several openings in the hospitality industry from hotels to tour companies.

Hotels, restaurants and tour companies are the main employers in Japan’s hospitality industry, each offering a range of roles. With the ongoing tourism boom and labor shortage, foreign workers with language skills—especially in English, Chinese or Korean—are preferred. Other language skills are also valuable.

Large Hotels

International hotels offer various job opportunities. Front staff roles include front desk agents, bellhops, doormen, and concierges. Hotel restaurants and bars need servers, bartenders and kitchen staff. Facilities like spas and gyms require personal trainers and massage therapists. For events such as weddings or banquets, planners and caterers are needed. Housekeeping positions and management roles are also available in all departments.

Smaller Lodgings

Capsule hotels, business hotels, hostels and ryokan (traditional Japanese inns) also need front desk staff and receptionists who can handle a variety of tasks.

Restaurants, Cafes and Bars

These establishments hire servers, bartenders, baristas, kitchen staff and managers.

Tour Companies

Tour companies employ tour guides, bus drivers, coordinators and directors to manage and execute tour experiences.

What is Hospitality Pay Like in Japan?

Work hours and pay in hospitality vary widely depending on the company, position, and location. Employers in big cities or major tourist attractions tend to offer higher salaries. While entry-level salaries typically start around 3 million yen per year, many positions come with annual raises.

Here are some average starting salaries for common roles in the industry:

Position Hotel Front Staff Restaurant Staff Bartender Barista Tour Guide Average yearly salary (JPY) 3.4 million 3.9 million 4 million 4.2 million 3.7 million Average starting salary (JPY) 2.2 million 2.1 million 2.7 million 2.2 million 2.1 million

Overtime is common in the hospitality industry, though its frequency depends on the company. If you do work overtime, employers must compensate you with a pay increase—at least 25% above your regular hourly wage, or more, depending on the time of day.

Hospitality jobs rarely follow the typical 9-to-5, Monday-to-Friday schedule. Employees often work weekends and holidays, with days off falling during the week. While this schedule can be challenging, it also offers perks, such as visiting popular attractions, restaurants, and cafes on quieter weekdays without the crowds.

How to Get a Hospitality Job in Japan

Start by exploring job posting sites like GaijinPot Jobs, which feature many hospitality opportunities. Prior experience isn’t always required, as employers often provide training. However, Japanese communication skills are essential for most roles, although some may not require Japanese. Many positions require conversational fluency or even N2 or N1 proficiency on the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT), so taking the test and adding the result to your resume is a smart move.

If you’re new to job hunting in Japan, check out our guide to jobs and employment for useful tips on labor laws and your rights as an employee.

Are you working in a hospitality job in Japan? What are the pros and cons, and is it worth it? Let us know in the comments!