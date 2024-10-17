Is Fall the best time to visit Japan?

The answer is yes and here's why!

The answer is yes. Fall is the best time to visit Japan because not only does the landscape come alive, but the food is better, the weather is cooler and it’s the perfect time to spend outdoors. Unlike spring, there’s less chance of hay fever and unlike summer and winter, the weather is just right for exploring. Momiji-gari, or “hunting autumn leaves,” is a popular autumn tradition, drawing visitors to witness the stunning red foliage known as momiji (autumn leaves) from across the globe.

In this post, discover the best ways to experience autumn in Japan. From the best spots for autumn foliage viewing to festivals, seasonal cuisine and more.

Autumn Foliage (koyo)

Throughout history, locals and international tourists have traveled to witness Japan’s breathtaking koyo. The term encompasses all the colors of autumn leaves despite literally meaning “red leaves.”

Types of Trees with Beautiful Autumn Foliage in Japan

Japan’s autumn foliage offers a stunning mix of reds, yellows, and evergreen hues, with captivating gradients from mountaintops to valleys. Enjoy the colorful scenery on temple grounds, by lakes, and even in open-air baths.

Maples Trees

Deep red maples are commonly associated with autumn in Japan. Momiji, the Japanese maple, is a subgroup of the maple family. Leaves with deep incisions are often referred to as Momiji, and those with shallow incisions as Kaede.

Recommended Spots:

Aomori: Nakano Momijiyama

Nakano Momijiyama Niigata: Yahiko Park Momijidani

Yahiko Park Momijidani Yamanashi: Lake Kawaguchiko

Ginkgo Trees

Ginkgo trees turn a beautiful yellow, often looking golden depending on the sunlight. They grow quickly and are resistant to air pollution and cold, making them popular choices for roadside and park trees.

Recommended Spots:

Tokyo: Tokyo Metropolitan Hikarigaoka Park

Tokyo Metropolitan Hikarigaoka Park Hokkaido: Hokkaido University Ginkgo Avenue

Hokkaido University Ginkgo Avenue Kagoshima: Thousand Ginkgos (Senbon Ichou) of Tarumizu

Autumn Foliage Light Up

The autumn light-up displays in Japan transform the stunning fall foliage into a magical spectacle. Under the illumination, the vibrant hues of the trees come to life, creating a warm and enchanting glow across the landscapes. From fiery oranges to bright reds, the autumn light-up showcases the rich and diverse colors in a captivating way.

Recommended spots:

Place Date Time Kiyomizu-dera (Kyoto) Nov. 18-30 6 P.M. – 9:30 P.M. Kenroku-en (Kanazawa) Oct. 4 – Dec. 7 (Fri., weekends and national holidays only) Before October 14: 7 P.M. – 9 P.M.

From October 18: 6 P.M. – 9 P.M. Rikugien Garden (Tokyo) Nov. 22 – Dec. 4 6 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.

Ideal Weather Conditions

As summer gradually gives way to autumn, Japan offers an ideal climate for travelers from mid-September to early December. During October and November, Honshu and Kyushu generally have pleasant temperatures, while Hokkaido starts to get cold. The picturesque landscapes, along with the comfortable weather, make autumn the perfect season for outdoor activities.

Overall Fall Temperature Chart of Japan:

Autumn Month Average Temperature (Daytime) Average Temperature (Nighttime) September 23 ºC – 28 ºC (73 °F – 82 °F) 18 ºC – 22 ºC (64 °F – 71 °F) October 16 ºC – 22 ºC (61°F – 71°F) 12 ºC – 18 ºC (54 °F – 64 °F) November 12 ºC – 18 ºC (53 °F – 64 °F) 5 ºC – 12 ºC (41 °F – 54 °F)

Seasonal Events

Autumn in Japan is a delightful time to experience the rich tapestry of traditional festivals and events. From the famous Nagasaki Kunchi Festival, which celebrates the autumn harvest, to the Jidai Matsuri in Kyoto, there are countless opportunities to immerse oneself in centuries-old customs and celebrations.

Recommended Festivals:

Festival Place Date Detail Kishiwada Danjiri Matsuri Kishiwada City, Osaka Prefecture Sept. 14-15 Featuring massive wooden floats, traditional music and a vibrant atmosphere, attracting spectators from Japan and abroad. Shuki Taisai Grand Autumn Festival Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture Oct. 16-17 This festival features a grand procession of 1,000 samurai warriors and traditional Japanese horseback archery demonstrations Shishimai Oukoku Sanuki Lion Dance Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture Nov. 2– 3 a festival of 60 lion dance groups with vibrant performances and interactive workshops.

Taste of Autumn

Fall is the best time to visit Japan because of all the seasonal foods like roasted sweet potatoes scent the air, and chestnut (kuri) themed cafes emerge. Here are some dishes to look out for on your trip:

Momiji Tempura: Made from pickled maple leaves dipped in a sweet batter and deep-fried, offering a unique and crunchy taste of autumn.

Made from pickled maple leaves dipped in a sweet batter and deep-fried, offering a unique and crunchy taste of autumn. Roasted sweet potato (yaki-imo): Roasting Japanese sweet potatoes on grills creates a comforting autumn aroma and street vendors often sell them as a classic seasonal treat.

Roasting Japanese sweet potatoes on grills creates a comforting autumn aroma and street vendors often sell them as a classic seasonal treat. New Harvest Rice (shinmai): The arrival of shinmai is a highly anticipated event in Japan. It’s celebrated for its exceptional quality, tender texture and sweet, nutty flavor that sets it apart from rice harvested in other seasons.

The arrival of shinmai is a highly anticipated event in Japan. It’s celebrated for its exceptional quality, tender texture and sweet, nutty flavor that sets it apart from rice harvested in other seasons. Ginkgo Nuts (ginnan): Their slightly bitter flavor pairs beautifully with dishes and offers a delightful crunch and a touch of sweetness when enjoyed as a snack with a sprinkle of salt.

Outdoor Activities

Autumn in Japan offers perfect weather and low rainfall, making it ideal for outdoor activities and events.

Saga International Balloon Fiesta of Kyushu

Witness over 100 colorful hot air balloons taking to the sky, along with various events and competitions for all ages.

Date: Oct. 31 – Nov. 4, 2024

Hiking and Trekking

In autumn, experience Japan’s stunning landscapes and ideal hiking conditions, with trails ranging from Mount Takao near Tokyo to remote spots like the Nakasendo Trail.

Sumo Grand Tournaments

For an unforgettable cultural experience, don’t miss the traditional Sumo Tokyo Basho in September and the Fukuoka Basho in November.

Overtourism is a growing concern in popular destinations during the fall season, affecting the serene beauty of natural landscapes and driving up visitors’ costs. To address this, travelers can consider exploring less popular yet equally stunning destinations to reduce the burden on overcrowded areas. Governments and tourists alike should prioritize sustainable tourism practices to preserve the authenticity and culture of these destinations.

When do you think the best time to visit Japan is? Let us know in the comments!