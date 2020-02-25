Is it safe to visit Japan as the coronavirus cases increase?

Here’s the situation in Japan as it relates to the coronavirus so far.

By now, most travelers planning to visit Japan or greater Asia have heard of COVID-19 or the coronavirus. On Jan. 31st, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global emergency. Some restaurants in Tokyo have even gone so far as to ban non-Japanese patrons.

While that does sound scary—and a bit outrageous on the restaurant owner’s part—the fatality rate outside China and among non-elderly patients has been relatively low.

If you're living in Japan or planning to visit, you may be wondering how safe it is. What can you do to protect yourself? What about the 2020 Olympics? Will the virus impact travel plans outside of Japan and greater Asia?

If you’re living in Japan or planning to visit, you may be wondering how safe it is. What can you do to protect yourself? What about the 2020 Olympics? Will the virus impact travel plans outside of Japan and greater Asia?

Here is the most up-to-date run-down we can give. It is worth noting, however, that because this is a new and fast-spreading virus, what we know now could change in the future.

What’s Japan’s infection rate?

As of Tues, Feb. 25, 851 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Japan. The majority of those cases were from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship on which passengers were quarantined for 14 days in Yokohama Bay. So far, four people in Japan have died due to the virus. In comparison, the total number of deaths in China is over 2,000 at present.

Will the Tokyo 2020 Olympics be canceled?

Photo: Heidi Sarol The Olympic rings sit in Tokyo Bay.

There was speculation that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games would be canceled due to growing fears of the virus, but both the organizing committee and Government of Japan have denied these rumors.

Speaking to parliament earlier this month, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, “I want to make it clear that the Organizing Committee and the International Olympic Committee are not holding any discussions whatsoever about whether or not to hold the Tokyo Games.”

Although the Olympic Games are still going ahead, visitors can expect smaller tourism numbers in the coming months. Reports suggest that “at least 400,000 travelers from China are expected to cancel trips through March.”

Should you wear a mask to protect yourself against the coronavirus?

You only need to wear a mask if you are in contact with someone suspected of being sick, or if you are sick. According to WHO, “masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.”

In reality, washing your hands is far more effective than wearing a mask.

How should you protect yourself against the coronavirus?

There are a few key preventative measures you should take while in Japan to decrease your risk of getting infected. These are the same general rules that you should apply during the cold and flu season, really.

Wash your hands regularly with antibacterial agents and soap

This is especially important before touching your face or eating, and after coming in contact with animals and public spaces like restaurants and public transportation.

Avoid touching your face

This is something we do so often and a key way through which viruses can get into the body.

Avoid taking the train during rush hour

The virus is spread via respiratory droplets—easily transmitted through coughing and sneezing. Obviously, you want to avoid contact with sick people and try to maintain at least a one-meter distance between yourself and infected persons. Riding the train during morning and evening rush hours in major cities like Tokyo may increase your chance of exposure.

Wipe down surfaces before using them

This is important in public spaces with high turnover rates, such as fast-food restaurants.

What should you do if you think you have the coronavirus?

JNTO, the Japan National Tourism Organization. has a multilingual coronavirus hotline for those who think they may be affected. Support is available in English, Chinese, and Korean 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Check the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare’s website for updates as the situation gradually changes. The Ministry has also provided a list of hospitals in Japan that are able to provide testing and treatment for the virus. Unfortunately, the information is in Japanese only.

Are flights in and out of Japan affected?

Nine countries, including Israel, Thailand, and South Korea, have issued travel advisories warning people not to travel to Japan due to a rapid increase in confirmed cases. Additionally, seven countries have now restricted entry to Japanese nationals.

Any non-Japanese passport holders who have visited China’s Hubei Province, where the virus originated, or the Zhejiang Province in the past 14 days prior to their slated arrival in Japan will not be allowed to enter the country. Those with a passport issued by the Hubei or Zhejiang Provinces will also not be allowed entry.

We will continue to update this page as the story in Japan develops.

