Is it worth studying Japanese in Japan in 2024?

Are you considering studying Japanese in Japan in 2024? Watch this video to learn about what it's really like.

By GaijinPot Blog Aug 19, 2024 1 min read

Between self-studying Japanese and Japanese language school, the latter offers a completely immersive environment and a well-structured curriculum. Studying Japanese in Japan in 2024 can help language learners improve quickly and efficiently from complete beginner to professional fluency, but it can also be quite costly. So, is it worth it?

If you’re considering studying Japanese in Japan in 2024 and beyond, watch this video to learn about the different experiences of Japanese language school graduates. The panelists discuss questions like tuition fees, the type of school or program they attended, what they struggled with when they first moved to Japan and job prospects after graduation.

In general, it’s important to consider your language learning goals, resources and what you plan to do after graduation when making your decision. We hope that this video is able to help guide you in the right direction!

To know more about studying the language, check out these related posts:

