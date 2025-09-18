Is Japan Lonely or Are You Just Not That Interesting?

Struggling to make friends in Japan? It’s easy to blame culture or racism, but the truth is sometimes the problem isn’t Japan, it’s you.

By Matthew Coslett Sep 19, 2025 7 min read

You’ve heard it before: “Japanese people are hard to get close to.” Maybe you’ve even said it yourself, after a long, lonely weekend or over drinks with coworkers when nothing seems to click. It’s a comforting little excuse, isn’t it? Puts all the blame on some unidentified other. The best part is that you get to be the misunderstood outsider, the lone wolf valiantly fighting against a closed society, maybe even against the system itself.

But pull up a chair. We need to talk. Because lately, I’ve been hearing you complain (loudly, in English, usually within earshot of Japanese people) that “Japanese people are cold” or “Japan is racist.”

But is it really them? Maybe it’s you? It’s you, isn’t it?

I know that’s tough to hear, but let me just make a few points before you tell me (loudly) what you think.

Japanese People Don’t Owe You Attention

“People should like me by now.”

Here’s the truth you don’t want to hear: most Japanese people aren’t cold, unfriendly, or actively plotting against you. They just don’t owe you attention.

Yes, Japan has cultural barriers: language, group dynamics, the whole kuuki yomenai (take a hint) thing. But labeling every awkward encounter as “prejudice” is lazy and guilty of the very prejudice that you’re talking about.

Now, don’t get me wrong, prejudice and downright racism exist, of course, but not every blank look or polite excuse to leave is a personal attack. Sometimes people just—now bear with me here—just don’t want to talk to you. Those people laughing about something are probably not laughing at you; they probably aren’t even aware you are there.

Let’s flip this around. Back home, when that random exchange student who barely spoke your language wanted to hang out, did you drop everything and instantly become best friends?

I’m not psychic, but I’m willing to bet that you smiled, nodded, maybe tolerated them at parties, and then went back to your circle. So why are you shocked that Japan isn’t rolling out a red carpet for you, the foreigner who can barely string together a sentence in Japanese?

You’re not the center of the universe. And, brace yourself, you’re probably not that interesting either.

Check Your Basics

Don’t be weird.

Let’s go down the list.

Are You Learning Japanese?

Expecting deep friendships without speaking the language is like trying to join a band when you can’t play an instrument. If you want to jam with them, you have to put in the hours.

Were You Popular Back Home?

If you struggled to make friends in your own culture, surrounded by people who understood your jokes and references, why do you think Japan will magically upgrade your social stock? The days when foreigners stepped off the plane and instantly became Charisma Man are long gone.

Do You Know How to Listen?

In Japan, aizuchi (相槌)—those little “uh huh, sou desu ne” sounds—aren’t filler, they’re signals that you’re engaged. If you just bulldoze through conversations, waiting for your turn to talk, don’t be surprised when people quietly back away.

Culture Isn’t Optional

Here’s where many foreigners trip up: they treat Japanese culture like extra credit, whereas it should be the core syllabus. It’s easy to fall in love with sushi, anime and the neon lights of Akihabara, but you must also make sure to put in the effort to understand how this society actually functions.

Japan balances between tatemae (social face) and honne (true feelings). Group harmony takes priority over individuals standing out. Trust is earned slowly, over time, not gifted after one loud night at karaoke, no matter how much of a “connection” you claim to have made.

If you want in, you can’t kick down the door. You have to show up consistently, without demanding instantly to be deemed the coolest person in the room. Join a club. Take a class. Go to the same coffee shop every week. Let people see you as not just a lost tourist with a short attention span.

Friendship here is a bonsai tree. You prune it, water it and wait patiently for it to grow.

Self-Awareness 101

Sometimes the problem isn’t Japan. Sometimes it’s just that, well, you’re kind of annoying.

You know the stereotype of the loud foreigner? The one who talks at full volume on the train, brags about being able to use chopsticks, and thinks every conversation is a chance to explain how “in my country we do it better”? Yeah? Sound familiar? If you’re honest with yourself, maybe you’ve been that person once or twice (and yes, I went through that phase too!).

Being “the life of the party” back home doesn’t always translate. In Japan, being too brash, too self-centered, or too constantly “on” is just plain exhausting for people. They’re not rejecting you; they’re rejecting all the extra noise and attention-seeking that comes with you.

So, ask yourself: are you actually connecting with people in the place where they’re at, or are you just waiting for your turn to talk?

Better Ways to Connect

The good news: making friends with Japanese people is not impossible. Far from it. But you have to play the long game:

Show up regularly : Language schools, community classes, hobby groups or sports clubs. Stop chasing one-night social stands. Be consistent.



: Language schools, community classes, hobby groups or sports clubs. Stop chasing one-night social stands. Be consistent. Find niche communities . Don’t go in with an “I want Japanese friends” mentality; go in with “I want to meet people who like hiking” or “I want people to play guitar with.” Shared interests build stronger bridges than nationality.



. Don’t go in with an “I want Japanese friends” mentality; go in with “I want to meet people who like hiking” or “I want people to play guitar with.” Shared interests build stronger bridges than nationality. Learn how to accept kindness: If someone wants to hang out, don’t act like it validates all of your life choices, just turn up and be normal.

Basically, what I’m saying is that you should be yourself, but be the best version of yourself. Not the version that demands Japan bend around your quirks.

Meet People Where They’re At

Quick reality check: if you’re hanging out in clubs and bars every weekend, of course, you’re mostly going to meet 20-somethings on the party circuit.

There’s nothing wrong with that if that’s what you want, but if you’re looking to meet relaxed, career-oriented 30-somethings for friends, they’re not at the all-you-can-drink nomihodai; they’re at home sleeping before their commute or taking evening classes.

The same goes for hobbies. Want outdoorsy friends? Join a hiking group—there’s plenty on Facebook and meetup.com. Want artsy friends? Go to a photography circle.

You won’t find your tribe sitting in your apartment bingeing Netflix and then blaming Japan for your loneliness, or propping up the bar, wondering why everyone only wants to get drunk and party.

Friendship Takes Work, Not Excuses

Start looking inward.

Making friends anywhere takes effort, patience, and self-awareness. Japan isn’t trying to be hostile; it’s just different.

If you keep treating “the Japanese” like a monolithic block that has collectively rejected you, you’ll never connect. But if you treat people as individuals, keep showing up, and put in the effort to understand the culture, you’ll find connections. Real ones.

Japan doesn’t hate you. It’s not plotting against you.

But if you keep blaming this country instead of reflecting on yourself, maybe the problem isn’t Japan. Maybe—it’s you.

Anyway, that’s all I have to say about that. I’d love to hear from you, though. Do you struggle to make friends in Japan? Have your own stories about making friends here? Let us know in the comments.