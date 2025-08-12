Is Japan the Best Country to Teach English? (Here’s How It Compares)

Is Japan the best country for English teachers? Compare salaries, benefits, and lifestyle to see why it’s a top choice for teaching abroad.

By Whitney Hubbell Aug 13, 2025 10 min read

Teaching English is a popular and relatively easy way for English speakers to move to Japan and many other countries. However, not just any native English speaker is qualified to teach English. Japan has its own requirements for prospective English teachers, and the salary, lifestyle and career prospects are different from those in other countries. Still, Japan is often considered the best country to teach English.

Experiences as an English teacher in Japan and elsewhere vary based on the position, but there are some general differences between teaching in Japan and elsewhere. Let’s look at the differences between teaching English in Japan and other countries.

Teaching in Japan

Teaching English in Japan can be a great way to live and work abroad, but there are a few key requirements you’ll need to meet before landing a job and getting a visa.

Requirements

English teachers in Japan first need to obtain an “Instructor” visa, which your employer will sponsor after you have found an English teaching job. There are some basic requirements to land a job teaching English in Japan.

Applicants should generally:

Be a native English speaker

Hold a bachelor’s degree

Have a clean criminal record

A TEFL certificate isn’t required, but it can help you stand out—especially if you’re not from a native English-speaking country.

Many schools and eikaiwa in Japan do not require applicants to have an English teaching certificate, teaching experience, or Japanese speaking ability, though these will certainly help their chances of landing a good English teaching job and will likely raise their earning potential.

Average Salary

Most entry-level English teachers earn ¥250,000 to ¥290,000/month, with higher pay for licensed or experienced teachers. University and international school positions can exceed ¥400,000/month, while the JET Programme offers a competitive salary and benefits.

Position Monthly Salary Notes Eikaiwa / ALT (entry-level) Competitive, requires a license or advanced degree Typical starting range University / International School ¥400,000+ Competitive, requires license or advanced degree JET Programme ¥280,000 → ¥330,000 Includes paid holidays & benefits

Cost of Living

According to Japan’s Statistics Bureau, the average cost of living for one person is around ¥166,773/month, though this varies widely by location and lifestyle. In Tokyo, realistic monthly costs are often closer to ¥200,000-¥250,000, while in rural areas (inaka), rent and overall expenses can be much lower.

Participants in the JET Programme often benefit from free or subsidized housing and reimbursed flights, making it one of the more affordable entry paths to life in Japan.

Career Prospects

Whether you plan to teach long-term or just use it as a starting point, it’s possible to build a stable life and career in Japan. Some English teachers move on to higher-paying roles in universities, international schools or education management, though these usually require experience and additional qualifications.

Others transition into fields like IT, manufacturing or translation, where there’s strong demand for foreign workers—especially those with Japanese language skills.

If you stay in Japan long enough, you can apply for permanent residency or even citizenship. But for anyone thinking long-term, learning Japanese isn’t optional—it’s essential for career growth, daily life, and dealing with bureaucracy.

East Asia

Japan’s closest neighbors have somewhat similar requirements for English teachers. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree and have a clean criminal record, and they do not need to know their native language.

With constant demand for English teachers and good salaries, English teachers can build careers in these countries. However, if you want to stay long-term, you should invest time in learning the local language.

South Korea

South Korea is a good option for those looking to save money. Free housing, paid flights and solid public healthcare are standard benefits. The lifestyle is fast-paced, especially in Seoul, but there’s a strong expat community and lots of opportunities for travel and entertainment.

Requirements

To teach English in South Korea, you must obtain an E-2 teaching visa, which requires a bachelor’s degree and a clean national-level criminal record. After that, specific requirements vary depending on whether you’re applying to public schools or hagwons (private language schools). The EPIK program, funded by the Korean government, is the public school equivalent of Japan’s JET Programme.

Salary and Cost of Living

English teachers earn around 2 to 2.5 million KRW per month (roughly ¥220,000 to ¥275,000), and up to 2.8 million KRW (about ¥308,000) for those with experience. South Korea is considered affordable, and salaries are high enough to live comfortably—even in major cities like Seoul and Busan. Many teachers also receive free housing, flight reimbursement and national health insurance.

China

China offers some of the highest salaries in the region. While stricter visa rules and internet censorship can be hurdles, many teachers still find it rewarding.

Requirements

China has one of the highest demands for English teachers. Most schools require a TEFL certificate, and native English speakers from the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa are preferred.

However, qualified non-native speakers with fluent English and a TEFL certificate can also find opportunities. To teach legally, you’ll need a Z visa (not an X visa, which is for students).

Salary and Cost of Living

Teachers earn about 9,000 to 19,000 RMB per month (approximately ¥189,000 to ¥399,000), depending on experience and location. The salary is usually enough to live comfortably, even in cities like Shanghai and Beijing. Many schools also offer flight and housing reimbursement, and some even provide free Mandarin lessons.

Taiwan

Taiwan is often described as a balance between Japan and China. It’s modern, friendly, and relaxed, with subtropical weather and a lower cost of living.

Requirements

Most English teaching jobs in Taiwan prefer applicants from native English-speaking countries like the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. A TEFL certificate is not required for a visa, but some schools, especially international schools, may require one or expect teaching experience. Your employer will help you obtain a work visa and Alien Resident Certificate (ARC).

Salary and Cost of Living

English teachers in Taiwan earn an average of TWD 65,000 to 75,000 per month (about ¥293,000 to ¥338,000). The pay is generally high compared to the cost of living, though prices in Taipei are higher than in other parts of the country. Some jobs may offer bonuses or paid vacation, but housing allowances are less common than in Korea or China.

Southeast Asia

Though teaching jobs in Southeast Asia will not pay as much as those in Japan, the cost of living is much lower. These countries also offer warm weather all year long. While Thailand and Vietnam are already popular countries where English is taught, the demand for English teachers is growing in Cambodia and Laos.

Requirements

Compared to Japan, the requirements for teaching English in these countries are more relaxed, though this depends on the position.

Background check : Most schools in Thailand and Vietnam require a police clearance certificate or FBI background check, which may involve fingerprinting and authentication.

: Most schools in Thailand and Vietnam require a police clearance certificate or FBI background check, which may involve fingerprinting and authentication. Bachelor’s degree : A bachelor’s degree is required in Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos. In Vietnam, five years of teaching experience may substitute for a degree. Cambodia does not require a degree, but it’s preferred.

: A bachelor’s degree is required in Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos. In Vietnam, five years of teaching experience may substitute for a degree. Cambodia does not require a degree, but it’s preferred. TEFL certification : A TEFL certificate isn’t always required, but it significantly improves your chances of landing a good job and higher pay.

: A TEFL certificate isn’t always required, but it significantly improves your chances of landing a good job and higher pay. Native English proficiency : Native speakers are preferred, but non-native speakers with high English ability and certifications can also find work. Proof of English proficiency may be required.

: Native speakers are preferred, but non-native speakers with high English ability and certifications can also find work. Proof of English proficiency may be required. Local language ability: Speaking the local language isn’t necessary for teaching, but it helps with daily life outside the classroom.

Thailand

Most English teachers earn between 30,000 and 40,000 THB per month (about ¥126,000 to ¥168,000) at language schools. At international schools, experienced teachers can make 60,000 to 150,000 THB (around ¥252,000 to ¥630,000).

Thailand has a very low cost of living, and most teachers can live comfortably on their salary. Some schools provide a housing allowance or cover your flight, though health insurance isn’t always included.

Vietnam

English teachers typically earn 29 to 48 million VND per month (approximately ¥174,000 to ¥288,000), depending on experience, location, and school type. The cost of living is low, and day-to-day expenses and domestic travel are especially cheap. Accommodation and health insurance aren’t always part of the contract, so it’s important to check the details before signing.

Laos

Salaries in Laos range from 11 to 33 million LAK per month (about ¥77,000 to ¥231,000), with higher pay at private or international schools. The cost of living is low, and most teachers find that their income goes a long way. Some schools may offer a housing allowance or even reimburse flights.

Cambodia

New teachers typically earn around 5.2 million KHR per month (about ¥190,000), while experienced teachers at international schools can make up to 10 million KHR (roughly ¥350,000). Cambodia has a very low cost of living, and salaries for English teachers are generally more than enough to live comfortably. Some schools also offer bonuses, housing support, or flight reimbursement.

Europe

Salaries and cost of living vary drastically for English teachers across Europe, but there are opportunities everywhere. It is much easier for EU citizens to teach in Europe, as they can teach anywhere without a visa. Non-EU citizens, especially native English speakers, can find jobs but need to obtain a visa that their employer will sponsor.

Requirements

Compared to Southeast Asia or Japan, teaching requirements in Europe depend more heavily on the country and type of position. Native speakers are often preferred for assistant teaching roles, but non-native speakers with high English proficiency, certifications and strong test scores (e.g., IELTS or TOEFL) can also find work.

A bachelor’s degree is required in most countries for visa purposes, so most teaching jobs will expect one. Some schools prefer degrees in education or English, but this is not always necessary, especially for entry-level positions.

A TEFL certificate is helpful and may improve your job prospects and salary, but it is not always required. Some countries—especially Spain, France, Germany and Austria—may require basic proficiency in the local language for specific roles, though many positions operate entirely in English.

Average Monthly Salaries

Salaries on the higher end are typically for licensed teachers at international schools, private bilingual schools or public schools with official teaching credentials.

Most entry-level TEFL jobs pay toward the lower end of each range.

Country Monthly Salary (EUR) Monthly Salary (JPY) Spain €1,200-€1,500 ¥192,000-¥240,000 France €1,200-€2,000 ¥192,000-¥320,000 Germany €1,500-€2,500 ¥240,000-¥400,000 Italy €1,000-€1,500 ¥160,000-¥240,000 Poland €700-€1,200 ¥112,000-¥192,000 Czech Republic €800-€1,200 ¥128,000-¥192,000 Sweden/Norway/Finland €2,500-€4,000 ¥400,000-¥640,000 Switzerland €4,000-€6,000+ ¥640,000-¥960,000+

So, Why Choose Japan?

With so many countries to move abroad and teach English, Japan stands out for its comfort, structure, and cultural richness. It offers a high standard of living with clean, safe cities, low crime, excellent public transportation and universal healthcare. Convenience stores are everywhere, and daily life runs smoothly—something you can’t always count on in other countries.

People in Japan respect teachers, and schools pay stable salaries to full-time English teachers. Students generally behave well in class, which makes the day-to-day less stressful. Without advanced qualifications, moving up the career ladder can be tough, but many teachers still find the work rewarding and sustainable. Most English teachers receive 10–20 days of paid leave each year, plus longer summer, winter, and spring breaks—though some schools only pay part of these breaks.

Japan’s culture draws people from all over the world. Whether you’re into anime, architecture, history or food, there’s always something new to experience. The country’s geography is just as diverse—vibrant cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka, mountain regions like Wakayama, and tropical islands in Okinawa offer completely different lifestyles. Living here gives you the time to explore hidden spots most tourists never find.

Japan also serves as an ideal travel hub. Major airports connect easily to South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and more, making it perfect for exploring the region during holidays or between contracts.

