It offers the perfect blend of big-city attractions and small-city prices.

By Matthew Coslett Sep 27, 2024 6 min read

While Osaka and Tokyo are the best-known big cities in Japan, the fourth-biggest city, Nagoya, has recently undergone a facelift. Thanks to its attractive restaurants offering quality local foods, its fashionable Sakae district and its history dating back to the samurai era, Nagoya has shed its image as an industrial hub and is fast becoming a vibrant, exciting city. So why is Nagoya the best place to live in Japan?

Keep reading for a list of reasons why Nagoya should be high on everyone’s list of places to live.

Nagoya City Rankings

Photo: iStock/ Only5 Downtown Nagoya.

Thanks to popular areas like Showa and Midori wards, many Japanese people consider Nagoya a desirable location for living and working:

In a survey of over 22,000 people by the Japanese rental agency eheya.net

Naka and Chikusa wards were ranked as the second and third most desirable wards to live in.

Time Magazine included Nagoya City in the top 50 World’s Greatest Places ranking, particularly praising its theme parks and whiskey.

Nagoya appears high in most GDP-based industry rankings due to the strength of its car and import industries. Because of this focus on industry, the city is linked together with an expansive train, shipping, and road network that makes it easy to navigate.

Affordable Housing

Photo: iStock/ tupungato Get more space for less.

Nagoya is a nice blend of big-city appeal and small-city prices. Housing prices are 17% cheaper than Japan’s capital. The money goes further, too, with the average home being 50-70% larger than in Tokyo or Osaka.

Similarly, the average rent for the most desirable properties, the 2LDK and 3LDK, is more affordable than the other big cities:

Location 1R /1K /1DK 2LDK/3K/3LDK 3LDK /4K/4DK Nagoya ¥56,000 ¥93,000 ¥118,000 Tokyo (23 wards) ¥91,000 ¥221,000 ¥240,000 Osaka ¥61,000 ¥114,000 ¥119,000 Kanagawa Prefecture ¥68,000 ¥117,000 ¥157,000

Low Cost of Living

Photo: iStock/ Noppasin Wongchum Osu Kannon Shopping Street

Speaking of prices, the cost of living in Nagoya is low, making it a good city for those on a tight budget. Students are particularly fortunate if they study in Nagoya. When the Japan Student Services Organization did its annual estimate of the cost of living of the major cities in Japan for students, Nagoya was much cheaper than other cities:

Tokyo cost Osaka cost Nagoya cost Monthly cost of living ¥166,000 ¥149,000 ¥133,000

Nagoya was also the only one of the major cities to have a total cost of living less than the national average (¥148,000).

Nagoya is also cheaper for goods. Although this survey was done before the recent rise in prices, especially in rice, Nagoya was consistently cheaper than Osaka.

Goods Nagoya Osaka Rice ¥2,100 ¥2109 One loaf of bread ¥458 ¥540 A bottle of mayonnaise ¥328 ¥359 Cooked pizza ¥263 ¥331 Can of fish ¥149 ¥163

Travel is cheaper than in most of the other cities, with many people purchasing the unlimited travel pass because of how affordable it is:

Tokyo cost Osaka cost Nagoya cost 24h free commuter pass ¥800 ¥820 ¥760

Quality of Life

Photo: PIXTA/ T-Urasima Take a day trip to the nearby beaches.

Quality of life is high in Nagoya. Compared to the other big cities, the average commuting time is much shorter:

Tokyo Osaka Nagoya Average commute time 53 minutes 49 minutes 38 minutes

This makes working in Nagoya a lot easier, especially for late sleepers.

As well as a good working culture, Nagoya also has some excellent recreation options:

Perks Details Convenient for shopping and having fun Most shopping, restaurants and attractions are within a few subway stations from Nagoya station to Sakae or Fushimi. Local cuisine Food in Nagoya has a mild taste and can be enjoyed by pretty much anybody. Breakfast consists of sweet bean paste-covered toast. Lunch specials like miso katsu, a popular fried cutlet with thick sauce dish and tebasaki (fried chicken wings) are filling and delicious. Lots of beaches Utsumi Beach was selected as one of the top 100 beaches in Japan. Other beaches include Nisaki Beach, the white sands of Nishiura Palm, Coconut Beach and the palm-covered Hawaii-esque Kira Waikiki. The adventurous can also head to the island of Himakajima for some quieter seafood and sun. Get racing Nagoya is known for the popular races Marathon Festival, Oku Mikawa Power Trail and the Ironman 70.3, time to get those glutes moving! World-class education Nagoya University is the easiest accessed university in Japan, located next to its own subway station and offering events, fairs and attractions that non-students can also attend. Nagoya City University is also known for its medical research and is ranked the best private university in Japan according to THE rankings. Take up a sport The areas around Nagoya are known for skateboarding, bouldering and windsurfing.

Hub for Travel

Photo: iStock/ Thananat Get to where you want to go with ease.

Speaking of travel, Nagoya is considered a hub, convenient for traveling both around Japan and internationally.

For international travelers, Nagoya has a big international airport, Chubu Airport, which has recently been undergoing renovation. As a result, the airport has been attracting many more big airlines. You can fly directly to a variety of destinations, including Shanghai, Manila, Busan, Guam, Singapore, Hawaii and Ho Chi Minh.

Similarly, as a midpoint between Kobe and Tokyo on the bullet train, it is just as convenient for traveling around Japan:

Unlike other bullet train stations, Nagoya’s station is located right in the heart of the downtown area, allowing you to go shopping or pick up your favorite coffee and sweets before riding.

Easy access to Kyoto, Osaka, Mie, Gifu and Tokyo.

Points of Interest

Photo: iStock/ coward_lion The Nagoya City Science Museum is a must-visit attraction.

As a place to visit, Nagoya has something for any kind of visitor, offering a perfect blend of traditional attractions with more modern ones. Much as Osaka is known for Universal Studios Japan and Tokyo is known for Disneyland, Nagoya is known for Ghibli Park, the home of the creations of Hayao Miyazaki, known as Japan’s Walt Disney. Attractions include:

Place What is it? Ghibli Park A fun theme park that offers areas inspired by the popular Studio Ghibli animes My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke and many more. Legoland A chance to celebrate your favorite toy with a park full of Lego. Shirakawa Park A huge park known for its fountains, bridges, artworks and science museum. Central Park in Sakae Large park that hosts vibrant festivals during the summer, from Oktoberfest to Thai Fest. Yamazaki River Cherry Blossom Viewing Constantly ranked in the top 100 places to see cherry blossoms, Yamazaki River is a great place to do some hamami (a cherry blossom viewing party). Momotaro Shrine One of the most unique shrines in Japan, inspired by the tale of Momotaro, the young boy who burst out of a peach. Shirotori Gardens A garden renowned for its winter views and also popular with locals as a place to see tanuki. The Prefectural Museum of Art A large art museum located in the trendy Sakae area, featuring art and cultural events.

Overall, Nagoya is a great place to live. While it lacks the scale of some of the bigger cities, it has a lot to offer in a small area.

What do you think? Is Nagoya the best place to live in Japan, or are there other places that should be highlighted? Let us know in the comments!