Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

Is Osaka even better to live in than Tokyo? Find out what makes the Kansai capital such a great place to live.

Osaka is often dubbed Japan’s “second city” and is unlikely ever to be number one. It lacks Tokyo’s distinguished position as Japan’s capital city, and Osaka’s population of 2.7 million inhabitants poses no threat to Tokyo’s enormous population of 13.5 million people. Osaka’s image is also grittier and more chaotic than that of the systematic, refined capital. But I’ll let you in on a secret: Osaka is the best place to live in Japan and even better than Tokyo.

This fact is obvious to people who live in Osaka or the Kansai region, particularly to those who have lived in Tokyo before. Yet those who have only resided in or around Tokyo and nowhere else remain blissfully ignorant of it. But besides its residents’ opinions, there is plenty of evidence in Osaka’s favor. From its food scene to its cost of living, here’s what makes Osaka the best place to live in Japan.

Osaka City Rankings

Umeda Sky Building in the distance.

Despite being Japan’s third-largest city behind Yokohama, Osaka is dubbed Japan’s “second city” due to its more prominent reputation on the world stage. It is a cosmopolitan and multicultural city that is outranked in economic power only by Tokyo among Japanese cities but often outranks Tokyo in other metrics, such as livability.

In its 2024 report, the EIU Liveability Index ranked Osaka the 9th most liveable city in the world, five spots ahead of Tokyo at #14. In fact, Osaka has consistently outranked Tokyo in the EIU’s annual index every year since 2018.

Osaka ranked 37th in the world on the Global Power City Index report.

Osaka hosted the World Expo in 1970 and in 1990 and will host it again in 2025.

Natives of Osaka ranked it third in a survey in which respondents indicated whether they wanted to move back to their home prefecture after living elsewhere. This is an interesting result since Osaka is more often considered a city people from other places tend to move to.

Affordable Housing

Definitely more affordable.

One important factor that is left out of such metrics is the cost of living, a factor in which Osaka definitely beats Tokyo. Here is the average rent for different apartment sizes in Osaka compared with Tokyo.

Location 1K / 1DK 1LDK/2K/2DK 2LDK/3K/3DK 3LDK/4K/4DK Osaka ¥50,824 ¥69,745 ¥89,194 ¥106,896 Tokyo ¥81,217 ¥120,974 ¥181,996 ¥266,352

Cost of Living

Tenjinbashisuji Shopping Street in Osaka.

Osaka is much cheaper than Tokyo and many other cities in Japan for food and other expenses, too. According to 2023 data from the Japanese government, food costs and overall expenses in Tokyo are the highest in Japan, whereas Osaka was ranked the 25th most expensive city for food and 16th for overall expenses. Salaries are, on average higher in Tokyo, but the cost of utilities, food and other expenses make Tokyo a more expensive place to live.

Goods Osaka Tokyo 1 bag of rice ¥2,109 ¥2,203 1 package of beef (domestic) ¥721 ¥870 1 piece of sushi ¥60 ¥72 1 bottle of mayonnaise ¥359 ¥362 1 pack of udon ¥255 ¥579

Food Scene

The home of takoyaki, kushikatsu and more.

There’s a good reason Osaka is sometimes referred to as Japan’s “kitchen.” The city’s food culture is often described as embodying the concept of kuidaore, a word which translates to “indulging in food and drink to the point of financial ruin.” This term likely refers to the abundance of food as opposed to the price point, considering that casual, cheap street food is the foundation of Osaka’s cuisine. Its two most iconic dishes are takoyaki and okonomiyaki, both of which are cheap and quick. Kushikatsu and kitsune udon are other popular cheap eats from Osaka, while teppanyaki and the controversial fugu or blowfish can be experienced at a higher price point.

The quality of the cuisine in Osaka remains high no matter the price. There are more than 80 Michelin-starred restaurants in Osaka, along with more than one hundred budget-friendly establishments that can be found in the Michelin Guide. Osaka is also the best place in Japan for some foreign cuisine, with Korean Town and the city’s many Mexican restaurants being popular choices.

Personality and Atmosphere

Fun, friendly and laid back.

It is well-known that the people in Osaka tend to be outgoing and laid back. This is likely due to Osaka’s history as a merchant city, a place where merchants had to chat with customers and promote their products and business. As a result, while people in Tokyo are typified as more polite but with a tendency to be cold and distant, the people in Osaka are considered rough and aggressive but also friendly and approachable, making it easy to practice your Japanese with them. The popularity of Osaka’s comedy styles such as manzai also adds to this image, showcasing its people to be funny and direct. And this image would not be complete without Osaka-ben, Osaka’s dialect which sounds more casual and aggressive than the standard Tokyo dialect.

The typical personality of Osaka’s people can also be extended to the city’s atmosphere. Popular neighborhoods like Namba and Shinsekai put the city’s flamboyant and aggressive side on display.

Access to Nature

Minoh Falls makes for a great autumnal day trip.

If you want to get out of the city, the area around Osaka includes an abundance of natural sites, as Osaka is situated on the coast and also lies close to the mountains. Breathtaking spots such as Katsuoji and Minoh Park lie in the mountains of Osaka prefecture, and there’s no shortage of mountain trails and parks for hiking and autumn foliage. There is also an abundance of seasonal flower parks, such as the Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park and Tsurumi Ryokuchi Park. Though Osaka itself doesn’t get much snow, there are some snowy escapes that are accessible from the city in the winter.

A Hub for Travel

From Osaka to the world.

While Osaka itself has plenty to see and do, it also serves as a gateway to many other travel destinations. Japan’s third busiest airport, Kansai International Airport (KIX), gives its residents access to the rest of Japan and the world.

For traveling within Japan, Osaka’s location gives it easy access to some of the best places to visit in Japan. The cities of Kyoto and Kobe are only short train rides away, and Nara and Himeji Castle lie within a day trip’s distance. Here are some more destinations that are accessible for a day trip or a one-night stay:

Place What is it? Arima Onsen One of Japan’s oldest onsen towns, located in the mountains behind Kobe. Mount Koya A temple complex in the mountains that is the headquarters of Shingon Buddhism. Lake Biwa Japan’s largest lake, which itself includes sites like Shirahige Shrine, Hikone Castle and Omi-Maiko Beach. Mount Yoshino Japan’s most famous spot for cherry blossom viewing, located in the mountains of Nara prefecture. Uji A town just outside of Kyoto known for Byodoin Temple and green tea production. Awaji Island An island in the Seto-Inland sea just south of Kobe, where you can see the Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge and the Naruto Whirlpools, along with many other sites on the island. Shirahama A beach town in Wakayama prefecture. Ise Home to Japan’s holiest shrine

Do you live in Osaka? What else do you think makes Osaka the best place to live in?