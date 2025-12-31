Japan Announces PR Language Requirement

A new Japan immigration policy plans stricter residency, citizenship and monitoring rules for foreigners—but the changes avoid real problems.

By Aaron Baggett Dec 31, 2025 5 min read

Japan is preparing a new “basic policy” for foreign residents, expected to be finalized early next year, and the headline proposal is a new Japan PR language requirement. In practice, it’s another round of bureaucracy deciding who gets to stay long-term—and under what conditions.

None of this is law yet. These proposals are being discussed within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, with recommendations expected soon. But before you shrug and move on, it’s worth asking: who benefits from framing foreigners as the problem?

Who actually has the power to fix wages, housing policy and labor conditions—and who is choosing instead to spend political energy tightening immigration rules? If you keep that in mind, the direction here looks less like reform and more like a convenient distraction.

If you live in Japan as a foreigner—or plan to—here’s what to expect.

Permanent Residency

They’ll be watching.

The biggest change is permanent residency (PR).

The government wants to:

Add a formal Japanese-language requirement to PR

to PR Introduce clear income thresholds, rather than the current, more flexible standards

Currently, PR decisions consider factors such as length of stay, stability, taxes and behavior, but language ability is not a strict requirement. This would change that. We don’t yet know how good your Japanese needs to be, or how high the income bar will be—but the intent is to narrow the gate.

This alone won’t affect most people immediately. But it signals that PR is being reframed less as a reward for long-term contribution and more as a privilege that must be continually justified.

Citizenship (Naturalization)

Currently, applying for Japanese citizenship generally requires five years of continuous residence. Under the new proposal, that would shift to “in principle, ten years,” effectively aligning citizenship with permanent residency timelines.

This is a big philosophical change. Japan has always treated citizenship cautiously, but doubling the expected residence period really hammers in that settling permanently is not meant to be easy.

Student Work and ‘Illegal Employment’

They’re just standing there…MENACINGLY!

At the time of writing, many students receive blanket permission to work part-time upon entering Japan. Students with a valid “permission to engage in activities outside their status” can work up to 28 hours per week during the school term, and up to 8 hours per day during long school holidays.

The government wants to tighten this by:

Ending default approvals at entry

Strictly monitoring hours and work conditions

The stated goal is to prevent illegal labor. The unspoken reality is that students are already filling labor gaps in retail, food service and logistics—often because those jobs can’t attract domestic workers at current wages.

Taxes, Social Security and My Number

From next year, residence cards and My Number IDs will be more tightly integrated. By 2027, national and local governments will begin sharing data more aggressively, tracking:

Unpaid taxes

Unpaid health insurance

Unpaid medical costs

The government is openly discussing denying visa renewals or re-entry for people with serious delinquencies. My Number will also be used to detect fraudulent receipt of welfare benefits and child allowances.

Again, the framing is fairness. The effect is expanded surveillance—and fewer second chances.

‘Integration’ Programs

Starting around 2027, the government wants to introduce a formal program for foreign residents to learn:

Japanese language

Japanese culture

Japanese laws and rules

Participation could become mandatory during visa renewals or PR reviews. On its own, education isn’t controversial. But tying it directly to immigration status turns “learning” into another compliance requirement, rather than support. If it’s anything like the current government-run Japanese language learning programs, I’m less than thrilled.

Real Estate and Foreign Ownership

The government plans to create a centralized database, managed by the Digital Agency, that includes the nationality of property owners starting in 2027.

Japan can already determine who owns a property through land registration, but nationality isn’t recorded in the registry, and ownership can also be held through companies, which makes “foreign ownership” difficult to measure at a national level.

They stopped short of restricting foreign ownership outright—for now. Officials say they’re “watching the debate.” Which usually means not yet, but later.

What Is This Going to Fix?

We’re all struggling (except the rich).

Here’s where I stop explaining and start being honest. This policy feels less like problem-solving and more like typical pandering. And every time stories like this break, the comments fill up with other foreigners saying things like “about time” or “makes sense—wish it happened here,” along with other bootlicking nonsense.

As repeated time and time again, Japan’s problems aren’t caused by foreigners. They’re caused by:

Stagnant wages

Housing that young people can’t afford

Starting a family is economically unrealistic

A shrinking workforce doing more work for less pay

None of that gets fixed by making permanent residency harder. The ruling LDP knows this. So does Sanseito, which has been loudly pushing asinine narratives. Tightening immigration rules is politically cheap. Structural reform is not.

There’s also a contradiction at the heart of this debate. Some argue Japan should only accept “the best” foreigners. But the reality is that the “best” already have better options—higher wages, clearer paths to permanence and societies that don’t treat them as a problem to manage.

Who will feel the impact of this policy? Workers from poorer countries, especially in Southeast Asia, who Japan increasingly depends on. Making Japan feel colder, stricter and more suspicious doesn’t protect the country—it makes it less competitive.

And once you start giving ground to vague fears about foreigners, the demands don’t stop. The grift cannot stop. If language tests and income bars aren’t enough, what comes next?

This won’t meaningfully improve Japanese people’s lives. It won’t raise wages. It won’t fix housing. And it won’t reverse demographic decline.

What it will do is make Japan feel less welcoming—and in the long run, that costs more than it saves.