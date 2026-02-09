Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Meet Team Japan at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Learn about Japan’s medal contenders, rising stars and athletes competing in Milano Cortina.

By GaijinPot Blog Feb 9, 2026 7 min read

The 2026 Winter Olympics have officially kicked off in Milano-Cortina, Italy. Japan has sent 120 athletes competing across 13 sports, from figure skating to women’s ice hockey. Team Japan enters the Games with a mix of seasoned legends, new faces and serious medal potential.

But the real pull of the Olympics isn’t just the wins—it’s the people. Once you know who’s on the ice or standing at the top of the slope, it hits differently. You root a little harder. So if you’re tuning in and wondering who’s who in Team Japan, here’s a guide to the names worth knowing at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Figure Skating

Japan has already secured a medal in figure skating, winning silver in the team event. The result came from combined performances across men’s singles, women’s singles, pairs and ice dance. Japan finished just one point behind the United States, repeating its team silver from the Beijing 2022 Games.

The medal was built on strong performances across disciplines. Yuma Kagiyama (22, Kanagawa) won the men’s short program segment, while Kaori Sakamoto (26, Hyogo) delivered a strong performance in the women’s event. The pairs team of Riku Miura (24) and Ryuichi Kihara (31) also produced one of Japan’s highest-scoring segments.

Sakamoto is competing in her final Olympic Games and remains Japan’s strongest women’s medal contender in the individual event. Kagiyama and Shoma Uno (28, Aichi) give Japan two realistic podium threats in men’s singles. Miura and Kihara remain among the favorites in pairs.

Snowboarding

Japan produced one of the biggest early moments of the Games in men’s big air, earning a historic gold and silver finish. Kira Kimura (21) won gold in his Olympic debut after landing one of the most technically difficult tricks of the event.

Ryoma Kimata (23) followed with silver, showing the depth of Japan’s freestyle snowboarding program. Both riders are expected to compete again in slopestyle, where they could add to Japan’s medal total.

Another major storyline is defending halfpipe champion Ayumu Hirano (27, Niigata). Hirano is attempting to become the first Japanese Winter Olympian to medal at four consecutive Games. He enters the competition recovering from injuries suffered shortly before the Olympics but remains one of the most technically advanced riders in the sport.

Ski Jumping

Nozomi Maruyama

Japan added another early medal when Nozomi Maruyama (21) won bronze in the women’s normal hill. It was her first Olympic appearance and a strong sign Japan’s next generation is ready to compete internationally.

Veteran star Sara Takanashi (29, Hokkaido) remains one of Japan’s biggest medal hopes in women’s ski jumping. She holds the record for World Cup wins and continues to compete at a high level. Yuki Ito (31) provides additional experience and depth.

On the men’s side, Olympic champion Ryoyu Kobayashi (29, Iwate) remains Japan’s top contender. Veteran Noriaki Kasai (53) continues one of the longest careers in Winter Olympic history.

Speed Skating

Speed skating has historically been one of Japan’s most successful Winter Olympic sports, especially in long-track events where races are often decided by small time differences.

Miho Takagi (31, Hokkaido) remains one of Japan’s most decorated Winter Olympians and is a medal favorite in the 1000m, 1500m and team pursuit. She is known for competing across multiple distances and playing a central role in Japan’s team success.

Wataru Morishige (30) leads Japan’s men’s sprint events after winning Olympic bronze in the 500m at the last Games. Sprint races often come down to hundredths of a second, and Morishige’s fast starts make him Japan’s best hope in the men’s field.

Ayano Sato (29, Hokkaido) is also a key member of Japan’s team pursuit squad, an event where Japan consistently reaches Olympic podiums.

Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle skiing includes events focused on aerial tricks, speed and technical control. Japan is strongest in moguls, where athletes ski a steep course filled with bumps and jumps.

Ikuma Horishima (28, Gifu) is a world champion and Japan’s strongest freestyle medal hope. He is known for skiing aggressively while maintaining control through difficult terrain.

Hinako Tomitaka (25) leads Japan’s women’s moguls program and has proven she can compete at world championship level. Shota Hirayama (26) is another rising competitor and adds depth to Japan’s lineup.

Curling

Curling combines strategy, teamwork and precise shot placement. Japan’s women’s team has become one of the most consistent competitors internationally.

Skip Sayaka Yoshimura (34, Hokkaido) leads a veteran lineup that includes Kaho Onodera (34), Yuna Kotani (27) and Anna Ohmiya (36).

Japan’s strength comes from disciplined shot selection and strong team chemistry. The team regularly reaches playoff rounds in major international tournaments and remains a strong medal contender.

Cross-Country Skiing

Cross-country skiing is one of the most physically demanding Olympic sports, testing endurance and race strategy over long distances.

Haruki Yamashita (25) leads Japan’s men’s team after strong performances in regional and international competitions. Veteran Takatsugu Uda (33) provides experience, especially in relay races.

On the women’s side, Chika Kobayashi (27, Nagano) anchors the lineup, while Mayu Yamamoto (21) represents the next generation, gaining Olympic experience.

Nordic Combined

Nordic combined mixes ski jumping and cross-country skiing, requiring athletes to excel in both explosive power and endurance. Japan has historically been one of the sport’s strongest nations.

Ryota Yamamoto (24) leads Japan’s current generation and is considered one of the country’s most complete athletes in the discipline. Veterans Yoshito Watabe (34) and Hideaki Nagai (42) bring Olympic experience and help strengthen Japan’s relay chances.

Women’s Ice Hockey

Japan’s women’s national team, known as “Smile Japan,” continues to improve internationally through speed and disciplined defensive play.

Akane Shiga (23) leads Japan’s offense with speed and playmaking ability, while captain Aoi Shiga (29) anchors the defense. Young forward Mei Miura (20) adds scoring potential, and goaltender Miyuu Masuhara (25) often plays a crucial role in keeping games competitive.

Short Track Speed Skating

Short track speed skating is known for close-pack racing and unpredictable finishes.

Japan is still developing in this sport, but Rina Shimada (17) represents Japan’s next generation and has already contributed to relay success internationally. Yuki Ishikawa (24) provides experience and competes across sprint distances and relay events.

Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing is one of the fastest Olympic sports, with athletes racing down steep courses at high speed while navigating gates.

Japan has historically struggled to match Europe’s alpine powerhouses but continues developing competitive racers. Seigo Kato (26, Nagano) is Japan’s strongest technical skier, especially in giant slalom. Younger athletes such as Jinro Kirikubo (23) and Tsubomi Morishita (17) represent the future of Japan’s alpine program.

Biathlon

Biathlon combines cross-country skiing with rifle shooting, requiring athletes to control their breathing and heart rate as they alternate between intense physical effort and precision shooting.

While Japan is not currently considered a medal contender, the country continues investing in athlete development and international competition experience.

On the men’s side, Tsukasa Kobonoki (32) has been one of Japan’s most experienced biathletes. On the women’s side, Fuyuko Suzuki (25) continues gaining experience on the World Cup circuit.

Sliding Sports (Bobsleigh, Skeleton and Luge)

Sliding sports are among the fastest events at the Winter Olympics, with athletes racing down ice tracks at extremely high speeds. Japan fields smaller teams but continues competing across all three sports.

In skeleton, Nozomi Komuro (40) brings Olympic and World Cup experience. In luge, Seiya Kobayashi (24, Nagano) represents Japan’s strongest competitor in the discipline.

Japan’s bobsleigh program is still developing compared to traditional sliding sport powerhouses. Limited access to training tracks and a smaller athlete recruitment pool have slowed progress, but the program continues to build experience through international competition.

Team Japan has already started strong, and there’s still plenty more to come. If you’re watching along, which Japan athletes 2026 Winter Olympics are you following most—and who do you think medals next? Drop your picks in the comments below.