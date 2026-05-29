Japan CBN Ban: What Residents and Tourists Need to Know

Japan banned CBN effective June 1, 2026. Here’s what tourists and foreign residents should know before traveling with cannabinoid products in Japan.

By Misty Fujii May 29, 2026 6 min read

Japan will ban CBN (cannabinol), a hemp-derived wellness ingredient, effective June 1, 2026. If that sentence surprised you—either because you didn’t know cannabinoids were legal here, or because you’ve been buying CBN gummies at Don Quijote—welcome to Japan’s ever-changing legal gray area.

These products occupied a peculiar legal niche in a country where THC possession can carry a prison sentence of up to seven years. CBD was first legal in Japan, but tightly regulated under strict THC-free rules. CBN followed, marketed for sleep and relaxation. It’s been sold openly in stores and online, and unlike CBD, it was completely unregulated until now.

But starting June 1, CBN joins Japan’s list of designated drugs (shitei yakubutsu), meaning its manufacture, import, sale and possession all become illegal, except for a narrow medical exception.

What are CBD and CBN?

CBD (cannabidiol) and CBN (cannabinol) are both cannabinoids derived from the cannabis plant, but neither will get you high like THC does.

CBD is non-intoxicating and the most well-known cannabinoid after THC. In Japan, it’s perfectly legal as long as the product contains no detectable THC, which is a stricter standard than many other countries apply. It’s popular among residents and tourists for sleep support, stress relief, beauty and general wellness. Most CBD products sold overseas contain trace amounts of THC, though, and that’s enough to make it illegal here. So if you’re buying CBD in Japan, stick to products made for the Japanese market.

CBN is where things get more interesting. Chemically, CBN is a natural byproduct of THC and is formed as the compound ages and breaks down. At normal doses, CBN is considered non-intoxicating and is used as a popular sleep aid. But in high doses, it’s believed to produce mild psychoactive effects. And that’s what changed everything.

Why Is Japan Banning CBN?

Time to stock up.

CBN was not always controversial. Stores across Japan openly sold it as a sleep and relaxation aid. Because regulators never specifically banned it, companies treated it as legal. That gray area has long defined Japan’s cannabinoid market: if the government has not banned a compound yet, someone will sell it.

Things changed when Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) began cracking down on synthetic cannabinoids. Each ban created demand for a replacement, and CBN quickly filled the gap. Manufacturers responded by making products far more potent.

Most CBN products contain 25-100mg per dose. But some products sold in Japan advertised doses as high as 1,000mg. Some cookies contained 500mg each. At those levels, the line between wellness product and psychoactive substance began to blur.

In May 2025, a university student in Yamanashi Prefecture injured himself after jumping from a dormitory window. Authorities linked the incident to cookies believed to contain high doses of CBN. A later government review connected high-dose CBN products to psychotropic effects and triggered a public consultation.

Industry groups argued that companies had sold CBN safely for years, but regulators moved forward anyway.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the ban in March 2026. Industry groups estimated the market was worth roughly ¥10 billion annually, and retailers had little time to clear inventory or pivot. One Shibuya shop owner told the Japan Times he would comply with the ban but felt disappointed after seeing customers use CBN as an alternative to traditional sleep medication.

What Changes on June 1, 2026?

Starting June 1, Japan will ban the possession, use, import, sale and manufacture of CBN products, including products legally purchased overseas. That includes gummies, oils, vapes and other wellness products containing CBN, even if another country legally prescribed or sold them.

CBN products will disappear from stores, online retailers and Amazon Japan. Travelers should also check ingredient labels carefully before bringing hemp-derived products into the country. Some imported wellness supplements contain CBN as a secondary ingredient. Others marketed as CBD may still contain traces of THC or cannabinoids that Japanese law does not permit.

In 2025, police investigated CBD supplements Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami ordered from the US after tests allegedly found THC in the products. Niinami later resigned. In Japan, what you thought you bought is largely irrelevant.

What About CBD?

CBD is not being banned. As of now, THC-free CBD products remain legal in Japan, and companies are continuing to make CBD products.

If you’re shopping for CBD in Japan, look for products that come with a certificate of analysis (COA)—a third-party lab report confirming that it has no detectable THC. Reputable brands will have one readily available.

As for what comes next, some consumers will likely shift back to or continue using CBD for sleep and relaxation. And others may look toward CBG or CBC, two cannabinoids that currently remain unregulated in Japan, or to whatever alternatives the market produces next.

Is There a Medical Exception?

Technically, yes—but only in limited circumstances, and there is still little clarity around how the system will function in practice once the ban takes effect.

Patients with serious, otherwise untreatable conditions can (theoretically) apply to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for a medical-use exemption. The process requires a physician’s diagnosis, detailed medical documentation and review by a relevant academic society before submission to the ministry’s Narcotic Control Division in Tokyo, all in Japanese. The approval certificate is generally valid for two years.

For most foreign residents using CBN for sleep, stress or general wellness, however, the exception is unlikely to apply. Foreign prescriptions are also not recognized by the system, meaning tourists cannot legally bring CBN products prescribed by a doctor into Japan after the ban takes effect.

What This Means for Visitors and Residents

Japan’s cannabinoid market moved fast. In just a few years, CBD evolved from a niche product into something sold openly at Don Quijote alongside vitamins and supplements. CBN followed close behind. That visibility made the products feel mainstream. But Japan’s drug laws can shift quickly, and regulators have now officially banned CBN from June 1, 2026.

For now, THC-free CBD remains legal and widely available for residents and tourists seeking hemp-derived wellness products. Other sleep aids commonly available in Japan include:

Melatonin supplements

Antihistamine-based sleep aids containing diphenhydramine

Kampo herbal medicines

Prescription sleeping medication through local clinics

Still, Japan’s cannabinoid rules continue to evolve, so travelers and residents should always check regulations carefully before buying or bringing any hemp-derived products into the country.

Japan’s cannabinoid rules continue to evolve quickly. Have you encountered confusion around CBD or CBN products in Japan? Share your experiences in the comments below.