Japan Will Pay You ¥20,000 to Use Dating Apps

Japan will pay up to ¥20,000 to use dating apps—but it’s not what it sounds like. Here’s how dating apps in Japan fit into a bigger trend.

By Aaron Baggett Apr 22, 2026 4 min read

If you’ve seen headlines claiming that “Japan will pay you to use Tinder,” you can relax—no one is wiring you money to swipe right. And even if they were, wading through endless photos of sunsets, food and the back of people’s heads might not be worth the effort (Tinder in Japan sucks).

It’s actually a lot more bureaucratic. In Kochi Prefecture, local officials are offering a subsidy of up to ¥20,000 to encourage unmarried residents to sign up for approved matchmaking services—part of a broader push tied to how dating apps in Japan are being used to address population decline.

So yes, there’s money involved. But no, it’s not about getting paid to swipe on dating apps.

Who Is Paying to Use Dating Apps in Japan?

I mean, who wouldn’t want to live in Kochi?

Kochi is offering financial support to unmarried residents aged roughly 20 to 39 who register on designated dating platforms. The goal isn’t casual dating. It’s long-term relationships that could lead to marriage (and babies).

The subsidy applies to approved, marriage-oriented dating services, rather than just any app. Kochi has also partnered with platforms like Tapple to promote safer, more structured online matchmaking, particularly among younger users.

In many parts of rural Japan, like Kochi, the population is getting smaller and older. To tackle this issue, local governments are trying out different ideas to get people to move there, settle down and start families. Japan is essentially throwing everything at the wall, like helping to pay for dating apps, and seeing what sticks.

Japan Really Wants Babies

For love or for Japan’s future?

Other regions have been trying similar approaches for years. Miyazaki Prefecture previously offered ¥10,000 subsidies to encourage people to use matchmaking services. Across the country, local governments regularly organize konkatsu events—structured meetups designed specifically for people looking to get married.

Aichi plans to launch a marriage support center using AI to match people based on personality and values. Others have partnered with apps like Tapple to reach younger users.

In Tokyo, the government launched its own matchmaking app for people serious about marriage. Signing up, though, is less “swipe right” and more paperwork. Users must submit income certificates, prove they’re single and even complete an interview. It feels less like dating and more like applying for a mortgage.

In 2024, the government floated a plan to offer ¥600,000 to women who would leave Tokyo and move to rural areas after attending matchmaking events and getting married. Framed as regional revitalization, it landed closer to “quit your career and try your luck in the countryside.”

Critics pointed out that it missed why many women leave rural areas in the first place.

Who Can Actually Use It?

As with most local subsidies in Japan, the eligibility criteria are fairly specific:

You need to be a registered resident (with a juminhyo) in the area

You must fall within the target age range

You need to be unmarried

There may also be additional requirements tied to income, participation or proof of registration on approved services. In short, this is a local policy aimed at local residents—not a nationwide perk, though living in Kochi is probably pretty sweet. Think of all the coastal drives and low-key weekends you and your bureaucratically approved plus-one could get up to.

What About Foreign Residents?

In theory, foreign residents who are officially registered in the area could qualify. In practice, these programs are primarily designed for Japanese users, so expect everything to be in Japanese, a lot of back and forth and the occasional sharp intake of breath through the teeth before anything gets approved.

Why People Aren’t Dating (Or Having Kids)

Around 705,000 babies were born in 2025, the lowest on record and the 10th straight year of decline. Births have been dropping for years, and they’re now falling much faster than expected.

For a lot of people, the hesitation isn’t about meeting someone—it’s about what comes after. Wages haven’t exactly kept up, job security feels less certain and raising a child is easily a ¥20 million-plus decision. Childbirth alone can cost over ¥500,000, and the government is only now moving to fully cover it from 2026.

More people are choosing to focus on their careers, finances or just having more control over their time before committing to marriage. Some are delaying it. Others are skipping it altogether.

International marriages are part of the picture, but they’re still a small slice—hovering around 4–5% of all marriages in Japan. They’re more visible than they used to be, but they come with their own friction, from language and paperwork to navigating how mixed families are perceived in a relatively homogeneous society.

That said, you can see why local governments are trying just about anything (short of raising salaries).

Would a ¥20,000 push change how you use dating apps in Japan, or is it missing the point? Let us know in the comments.