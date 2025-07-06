Government Subsidies in Japan for Housing, Healthcare and Childcare

Learn how to apply for Japan government subsidies, including support for housing, childcare, healthcare, job training and more.

By Elizabeth Sok Jul 7, 2025 9 min read

With prices on the rise, everyone could use a little extra financial help. GaijinPot can help you save cash by showing you birthday freebies or even finding better work on GaijinPot Jobs—but we can’t hand you cash. Thankfully, there are a ton of government subsidies in Japan offering real financial support for housing, childcare, healthcare, and more.

Luckily, whether you’re moving to another prefecture, planning on starting a family or just lost your job, the Japanese government provides subsidies to ease your financial burden.

We’ve compiled a list of government subsidies offered nationwide, but the benefits don’t stop there as prefectures and even cities can provide their own additional financial aid. For example, while Fukuoka City now completely subsidizes elementary school lunches, Kitakyushu City, also located in the prefecture, does not. Also, many subsidies vary depending on where you live, so be sure to look around locally.

Living and Housing Subsidies

Dreaming of moving to the countryside?

With housing costs taking up as much as 30% of your monthly salary and moving to Japan being expensive, it helps to have some financial help when you need it.

Housing Security Benefit

Individuals who have become unemployed or are facing a decrease in their monthly income may be eligible for a Housing Security Benefit (住居確保給付金, jyuukyo kakuho kyufukin) to cover part of their housing costs. Subsidies are paid directly to the landlord and can be renewed every three months for a maximum of nine months.

Benefits

The amount of financial support you can receive varies across Japan. Also, it depends on how many people are living within a household and your recent household income. For example, here are the highest monthly subsidies available for people living in Tokyo’s Minato Ward:

Single-person household : ¥69,800

: ¥69,800 Two-person household : ¥75,000

: ¥75,000 Three-person household : ¥81,000

: ¥81,000 Four-person household: ¥86,000

For more information

Visit your local municipal office to inquire about rental subsidies. There are many documents you may need to present, including (but not limited to):

Official pieces of identification, such as your My Number Card and Residence Card.

Proof you have been terminated from your previous job or that your business has closed.

Official documents stating a required leave of absence.

A copy of your housing contract.

Copies of utility bills.

Moving to the countryside

The government subsidizes relocation to less-populated prefectures in an effort to slow Tokyo’s population growth. This is part of a broader strategy to counter Tokyo’s overpopulation and support regional revival.

If you’re considering relocating, check local municipal programs and support services like the Hometown Return Support Center for eligibility specifics and application details.

Benefits

It depends on how many people are relocating. If you are single, you are eligible to receive ¥600,000, while a household can get up to ¥1,000,000. If you have children under the age of 18, they may also receive ¥1,000,000 each.

For more information

Running for over 20 years, Hometown Return Support Center (ふるさと回帰支援センター, Furusato Kaiki Shien Sentaa) is the most popular non-profit organization that collaborates with local governments to bring new residents to places outside the big cities.

To qualify, you must start an application with Hometown Return Support Center or another government-recognized group offering similar services. Additional requirements may include:

Finding a job before moving

Working remotely with your current job (if applicable)

Starting your own business

Family and Childcare Subsidies

Japan’s government is begging you to have children.

Raising a family is expensive, from clothing and food to education and health care. The Japanese government offers several subsidies to parents, partly in hopes of improving the country’s falling birthrate.

Child allowance

The child allowance (児童手当, jidou teate) is an allowance available for families with at least one child under the age of 19.

Benefits

Payments are on every even-numbered month. The subsidy amount depends on the age of your children and how many you have.

First and second child Third or more children Under three years old ¥15,000/month ¥30,000/month From three to 22 years old ¥10,000/month ¥30,000/month

For more information

Visit your local municipal office or apply online via the Benefits section of the My Number Portal (scroll down to 児童手当に関する申請 to apply for the child allowance).

Lump-sum Allowance for Childbirth

Expectant mothers enrolled in the National Health Insurance Plan are eligible to receive the Lump-sum Allowance for Childbirth (出産一時金, Shussan ichiji kin), a one-time subsidy to cover all or most of the costs of childbirth.

Benefits

The subsidy is ¥500,000. According to a 2023 study by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, the cost of giving birth in Japan ranges from around ¥350,000 to over ¥600,000. The exact amount depends on the prefecture, the type of birthing facility, and the kind of delivery. The government usually pays the subsidy directly to the facility where you give birth.

For more information

In most cases, you can apply directly through your birthing facility.

Single-parent support

The Japanese government provides several support programs for single-parent households that cover everything from housing to education.

Benefits

The main subsidy is the Child Support Allowance (児童扶養手当, jido fuyo teate), which offers financial assistance for raising children until March 31st after they turn 18. The amount depends on the parents’ income. It can be up to nearly ¥50,000 per month for the first child, and around ¥10,000 or less for each additional child. Payments are deposited every even-numbered month.

For more information

Visit your local municipal office and apply.

Healthcare Subsidies

A medical worker getting vaccinated in Japan.

In addition to the national health insurance plan, Japan offers various medical-related subsidies to help people stay healthy.

Subsidies for children’s medical care

With the Child Healthcare Certificate (子ども医療証, kodomo iryou shou), children until March 31st after their 18th birthday are eligible for subsidized health care.

Benefits

Children receive certain medical expenses, such as hospital visits and dental care, for ¥500 per visit. If the child visits the same institution more than twice in the same month, the cost will be free. Also, medication prescribed by the doctor will be free.

For more information

You can apply at your local municipal office or in large cities, where many municipal offices have online applications.

Disability Support Handbooks

The government provides several types of handbooks for individuals who are officially designated as disabled:



Physical Disability Handbook (身体障害者手帳, shintai shougaisha techou)

Mental Disability Handbook (精神障害者保健福祉手帳, seishin shougaisha hokenfukushi techou)

Intellectual Disability Handbook (療育手帳, ryouiku techou)

Benefits

Depending on the type of disability and what level of severity, disabled persons are eligible for a wide variety of subsidies, including (but not limited to):



Lower the cost of medical care

Provide in-house care

Offer assistive devices at a lower price

Provide tools required for daily life at a reduced rate

For more information

Visit your local municipal office for more information. Your city or prefecture may also offer additional subsidies.

Annual Health Check (Free or reduced-cost)

Many people in Japan get an annual health check (健康診断, kenko shindan). If you’re insured through your employer, this checkup is often included in your health plan. For those enrolled in National Health Insurance (国民健康保険, kokumin kenko hoken), the cost can vary depending on the municipality.

Benefits

Annual health checks are a key part of preventative medicine as doctors have a chance to catch potential problems early on. Depending on where you live and your age, the health check may be free or at a reduced cost and can include:

Height and weight measurements

Blood pressure check

Urine and blood tests

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Chest x-rays

For more information

You can book a kenko shindan at your local clinic. As mentioned above, the cost will depend on several factors. Many municipalities promote subsidized annual health checks, with some charging only ¥500.

Cancer screening support programs

If you are enrolled in Japan’s National Health Insurance and meet the age requirements, you are eligible for a variety of subsidized cancer screenings.

Benefits

The costs of each screening can vary based on the type and where you live. While some screenings may be free, others may cost several thousand yen. Here are a few of the cancer screenings subsidized by the government:

Breast cancer (women aged 40 and older)

Lung cancer (persons aged 40 and older)

Colorectal cancer (persons aged 40 and older)

Prostate cancer (men aged 50 and older)

For more information

If you are insured by Japan’s National Health Insurance and meet the age requirements, you will receive notices and/or vouchers about cancer screenings by post. Depending on the specific cancer screening, you may book an appointment with your local clinic or have to visit a centralized screening location.

Employment and Income Support

“Free money (kind of) YEAH!”

When you’ve hit some unexpected turbulence in the job market, you should check out these government programs.

Unemployment Insurance

Individuals who have contributed for at least six months to unemployment insurance (雇用保険, koyou hoken) via paycheck deductions and are seeking a job while unemployed are eligible to receive unemployment benefits.

Benefits

As you actively look for a new job, you can receive monthly payments calculated based on your most recent salary. The amount can vary, but people generally receive anywhere from 50% to 80%.

For more information

First, you’ll need to contact Hello Work, a government-based employment center and submit:



Your My Number card

Banking information to receive payments

Your personal inkan (seal)

Residence card

Formal letter from your previous employer indicating your termination (離職票, rishokuhyou)

Next, you must meet with a Hello Work representative every four weeks to show that you are actively looking for work. The minimum number of applications to remain eligible for payments is two per month.

Subsidized Job Training

If you’re unemployed or looking to gain new skills, you may be eligible for subsidized vocational training through the Japan Organization for Employment of the Elderly, Persons with Disabilities and Job Seekers (JEED). JEED can help you enroll in a short-term training program at a vocational school, typically lasting a few months.

Benefits

Tuition is free for JEED retraining programs, though students must cover the cost of textbooks and other materials. A wide range of fields is available, but your options may vary depending on whether you’re receiving unemployment insurance. No prior experience is required. JEED also offers part-time programs and helps connect graduates with job opportunities.

How to Apply

If you’re already receiving support through Hello Work, you can ask about JEED training options there. Otherwise, go to the JEED retraining information page to select the options that best fit your situation.

There are lots of government subsidies out there. Have you ever applied for any? Let us know your experiences in the comments below!