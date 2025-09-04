Japan Isn’t a Personality: The Problem With ‘Main Character Expats’

Why do so many foreigners turn Japan into their whole identity? Here's why “Main Character Expats” thrive—and how not to become one.

If you live in Japan, you may have noticed that some people who move here have turned life in Japan into their whole personality. It’s a reminder that Japan isn’t a personality in itself, even if some expats act like it is. Surely, people like this exist everywhere, but for some reason, they don’t seem to be as common elsewhere as they are in Japan.

In the countries I briefly lived in before moving to Japan, I never met anyone like this. No one has a YouTube channel dedicated to living and traveling in Austria, or even with a social media username like, say, “Whitneyinscotland,” much less someone who legitimately made life in these countries their entire brand. Here in Japan, I’ve met several.

Why do so many people who move here feel compelled to turn Japan into their whole personality?

The “Main Character Expat”

“Main Character Syndrome” is a popular way to describe people who see themselves as the star of a fictional version of their life, often playing it out on social media. Applied to foreigners in Japan, the “Main Character Expat” treats the country as a personal paradise they generously reveal to their followers.

Many come from privileged Western backgrounds, often teaching English or arriving on the new Digital Nomad visa—though not always. Their main character energy shows up in a few predictable and often irritating behaviors. Here are the typical signs that someone has built their entire identity around living in Japan.

A need to show off their Japanese: They feel compelled to prove their language skills, whether or not they’ve passed N1. Correcting a word or pronunciation once is helpful, but constantly flexing—like nitpicking sushi terminology—comes off as superiority.



They feel compelled to prove their language skills, whether or not they’ve passed N1. Correcting a word or pronunciation once is helpful, but constantly flexing—like nitpicking sushi terminology—comes off as superiority. Seeing themselves as “local”: They look down on tourists and other foreigners for not “getting” Japan the way they do—whether it’s visiting famous sites instead of “hidden gems” or using Google Maps instead of Tabelog. Overtourism is real, but their dismissive attitude is more about ego than care.



They look down on tourists and other foreigners for not “getting” Japan the way they do—whether it’s visiting famous sites instead of “hidden gems” or using Google Maps instead of Tabelog. Overtourism is real, but their dismissive attitude is more about ego than care. Fetishizing Japanese partners: Some develop an unhealthy obsession with dating Japanese people. Being interested in locals anywhere is normal, but putting them on a pedestal is toxic behavior.



Some develop an unhealthy obsession with dating Japanese people. Being interested in locals anywhere is normal, but putting them on a pedestal is toxic behavior. Turning every outing into content: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok—it doesn’t matter how many followers they have. If every single trip becomes content, it’s a clear sign their identity revolves around Japan.

Of course, this is not meant to include all people who share their lives in Japan on social media, or even all those who share life and travel advice about Japan on YouTube, Instagram or TikTok. This instead describes the people who use their lives in Japan for clout and to make themselves feel superior.

Why Does Japan Attract Try-Hards?

Japan is having its moment as the travel destination. Despite overtourism, tourists still flocked to Kyoto and Tokyo this summer, and influencers eagerly exploited Japan’s it-girl status for content and validation. But the country’s appeal to a particular kind of person runs deeper.

The nihonjinron (literally “theory of Japanese people”) narrative—that Japan is unique and culturally separate from the rest of the world—is nationalist propaganda, yet outsiders still find it compelling. The stark differences in culture and language compared to many Western countries also make mastering them a point of pride.

Japan’s status as a highly developed capitalist nation in Asia adds to its appeal. It fits a Western fantasy of an exotic utopia—different but not too different from “Western values.”

Finally, the general attitude of Japanese people is also at play. While far from a monolith, many tend to act politely and avoid confrontation because of cultural values like harmony (wa) and saving face.

For outsiders from more outspoken cultures, this politeness can feel like deference—almost as if the world is indulging their narrative. That misreading reinforces a “main character” mindset. It’s also why some influencers pull stunts in Japan that would get them in serious trouble elsewhere: they bank on the fact that most people won’t call them out.

From Escapism to Persona

It’s easy to dismiss the “Main Character Expat” as self-absorbed and culturally unaware—and often that’s true. However, the roots of this phenomenon are deeper, tied to personal insecurities and broader social pressures.

Many who grew up watching anime or were fascinated by Japanese culture romanticize their time here. A shaky sense of identity and a hunger for external validation can turn life in Japan into escapism, a way to build a persona.

The struggle to fit into Japanese society and form friendships with Japanese people can make this worse. When acceptance doesn’t come easily, some chase validation online instead, presenting themselves as experts on Japan even if they don’t feel accepted by Japanese people themselves.

In this way, Japan becomes a mirror for insecurity or superiority complexes. But these aren’t just expat issues—they’re part of our hyper-online world, where everyone feels pressured to stand out and brand themselves. Reducing identity to one defining trait—like living in Japan—is the simplest way to do that.

Respect the Culture, Remember Yourself

If you’re worried you’ve slipped into this trap, you can still shift toward a more grounded way of enjoying Japan. The key is changing your mindset: appreciate Japanese culture without turning it into your entire identity. Living here isn’t a competition. You’ll meet people with stronger Japanese skills or more years of experience—and you’ll be happier if you stop worrying about appearing superior.

It may sound cliché, but some soul-searching helps. Focus on yourself as a person, not on chasing external validation through social media. Identity is complex, and reducing it to one thing only sells you short. Japan can be part of who you are, but it’s not your whole personality. You’re more than that.

