Japan Might Finally Switch to the Romaji System You Already Use

By GaijinPot Blog Jun 26, 2025 4 min read

If you’ve spent any time learning Japanese or just getting around Japan, you’ve probably come across romaji—the Roman alphabet version of Japanese. It shows up on signs, maps, train stations and in most textbooks for foreign learners. But not all romaji is the same. Depending on where you look, you might see “shi” spelled as “shi,” “si” or even something else.

Romaji (ローマ字) means “Roman letters,” using the Latin alphabet to write Japanese sounds. It’s not a full writing system like hiragana or kanji, but it’s a useful bridge for learners and travelers who can’t yet read Japanese. If that sounds like you, check out GaijinPot Study for school options tailored to your goals and budget.

But Japan has more than one romaji system—and now, for the first time in 70 years, the government is considering switching its official system to something more globally friendly.

Kunrei-shiki vs Hepburn

Hepburn romanization style of Japanese likely to become official standard of romaji spelling and replace kunrei style recommended by Cabinet https://t.co/DCNqPSuRpM pic.twitter.com/HJr0R1S9FN — The Japan News (@The_Japan_News) January 31, 2024

Japanese has a few romaji systems; the two big ones are Kunrei-shiki and Hepburn.

The Hepburn system was developed in 1867 by American missionary James Curtis Hepburn. His goal was to help English speakers pronounce Japanese more accurately, so Hepburn spells kana like し, ち, and つ as “shi,” “chi” and “tsu,” matching their actual sounds.

Japan officially adopted the Kunrei-shiki system in 1937 as the government’s standard. Kunrei-shiki spells Japanese sounds based on their arrangement in the kana alphabet rather than how they sound to English speakers.

For example, it writes し as “si,” ち as “ti,” and つ as “tu” because they belong to the “s” and “t” groups in the kana chart, even though they sound like “shi,” “chi” and “tsu.”

However, after World War II, the American occupation under General Douglas MacArthur preferred the Modified Hepburn system, seeing Kunrei-shiki as linked to Japan’s militaristic past. It was probably also way easier to read for him. Despite Kunrei-shiki remaining the official system taught in schools, Hepburn became the more common style used in daily life and public signage.

While the Kunrei-shiki structure is logical for native speakers and linguists, it can be confusing for anyone relying on English pronunciation. If you saw “tikatetu (subway)” on a sign, would you read it as “chikatetsu”? Probably not.

Kunrei-shiki vs Hepburn: Example Chart

Hiragana Hepburn Kunrei-shiki し shi si ち chi ti つ tsu tu ふ fu hu じ ji zi しゃ sha sya しゅ shu syu しょ sho syo ちゃ cha tya ちゅ chu tyu ちょ cho tyo じゅ ju zyu じゃ ja zya じょ jo zyo

Why Japan Might Make Hepburn Official

While the Kunrei-shiki system remains the official government standard and is still taught in schools for grammar, it’s not the version most people encounter daily.

Instead, Hepburn is widely used in places designed for readability and especially where international communication is important, like train stations, maps and tourist spots. Even outside of Japanese schools, most native Japanese people use the Hepburn system. That gap between policy and everyday practice is why Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs is reviewing the rules.

In a recent draft proposal, a government panel recommended officially switching to Hepburn as the standard romanization system because the Kunrei-shiki has never really caught on with the general public, while Hepburn has become the de facto norm.

This would make spellings like “Tokyo” (instead of “Toukyou”) the standard because that’s how most people actually write and read Japanese these days. This should help clear up confusion and make getting around Japan easier for everyone.

What Would Actually Change

“We are supposed to be at Sinbasi. This must be wrong.”

If the government goes ahead with the switch, you’ll start seeing familiar Hepburn spellings become the official standard on everything from textbooks to prefectural names. In truth, foreigners may not notice a change at all—when was the last time someone texted you to meet at “Sinzyuku station” instead of Shinjuku station?

Regardless, this would change official government spellings to the Hepburn style. Prefectures like “Aiti” and “Gihu” in the Kunrei-shiki system would be officially changed to “Aichi” and “Gifu,” matching what most people already use. Japanese schools would also update their textbooks to teach Hepburn instead of Kunrei-shiki.

Traditionally, Hepburn uses a macron (like “ō”) to show a long vowel sound, but the draft allows double vowels (like “oo”) as an alternative. For example, baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s name uses an “h” instead of a macron or double vowel to indicate the long “o” sound. But if we’re honest, macrons feel kind of optional already (GaijinPot doesn’t generally use macrons).

Why This Matters to Japanese Learners

Make it easier for everyone.

Textbooks are probably where this change will matter most for Japanese learners. Japanese schools currently teach Kunrei-shiki romanization, which doesn’t match what students actually see in real life.

Some textbooks for foreigners even include both Kunrei-shiki and Hepburn, which can get pretty confusing. Once the switch to Hepburn is official, foreign learners and Japanese students will be using the same romanization system. Having one consistent system should make reading and learning Japanese easier for everyone.

The Agency for Cultural Affairs is currently accepting public feedback on the proposed switch before making a final decision. The panel plans to review all submissions and complete its recommendation by autumn 2025.

What do you think about Japan’s plan to switch to Hepburn romanization? Have you ever been confused by different spellings of romaji while learning Japanese or traveling? Let us know in the comments!