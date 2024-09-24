Everything You Need To Know About The My Number Card

The Japanese government is urging people to get their My Number Card, also known as Individual Number Cards. Just like these apps make your life easier in Japan, the card simplifies administrative processes ranging from taxes to health care.
Not to be confused with My Number Cards, My Numbers were introduced in late 2015. These 12-digit numbers were assigned to all residents of Japan regardless of nationality. My Numbers are Japanese versions of social security numbers and integrate you into Japan’s tax and social security system. You first receive your My Number upon getting your residence certificate at city hall. This number will not change throughout your stay in Japan.
What Is the My Number Card?
It’s a plastic, IC-chipped card version of your My Number. It works as an official piece of identification and contains your photograph, name, address, date of birth and your My Number. You’ll be able to access a variety of governmental and non-governmental services with it such as printing out your residence certificate at the nearest convenience store rather than going to city hall. These cards began to be issued in January 2016 and about 75% of the population has one as of August 2024.
Who Can Apply?
Anyone with a My Number can apply for a My Number Card.
Is It Mandatory?
The My Number Card isn’t mandatory. But as government-issued cards, like ones for health insurance, are being phased out in favor of integrating with My Number Cards, they may become necessary for everyone in the future.
What Are The Benefits?
There are many benefits to getting your My Number Card. For example, you can:
- Obtain a copy of your resident record and certificate of seal registration at a convenience store.
- File your income tax returns online.
- Use it as a health insurance card.
- Use it as a piece of ID
- Print out administrative documents like official copies and certificates of your resident record, seal registration, tax payments and family register at over 55,000 convenience stores and supermarkets nationwide
- Apply online for child benefits, register a business, change your address and enroll your child in nursery school.
- Use it to apply for a passport
- Issue yourself a vaccination certificate through your smartphone
- Earn reward points through the MyNa Campaign and get cashback and points which you can use for cashless shopping
- Use it for online banking
How Do I Apply?
Because the Japanese government is trying to encourage people to get their My Number Cards, they have created a variety of ways to apply for a My Number Card from online to by post.
Applying Online Via A Computer or Smartphone
To apply online, you need your original My Number Card application form which you received with your My Number. This document includes a 23-digit application code necessary to complete the process. Scan the QR code on the document or visit this official government website to access your personal application form.
Unfortunately, the site is in Japanese only, so you’ll need to keep a translation app available to read the instructions while you fill out the form. Translating through the browser may not work and you’ll get an error message when trying to advance to the next page. This will wipe out any progress you’ve made.
The entire process is six steps and includes confirming some personal information, your email address and uploading a photo of your face. If you’re using a smartphone to apply, you can upload a selfie against a white background. Once you finish, you’ll receive a confirmation email in your registered email account.
Applying By Mail
First, go to this government site to download the application form in one of 12 languages and a shipping label to cover the shipping cost.
Next, complete the form and prepare a photo according to the specifications included with the application form.
How Do I Receive It?
Regardless of how you apply, a postcard will arrive in the mail in about a month that allows you to pick up your card. You can track the progress of your application after inputting your 23-digit application code and date of birth here.
If you don’t receive your card after a month, contact your local ward office for more information.
Once you receive your notice, go to your ward office with the postcard and piece of identification, such as a passport, residence card or driver’s license.
You will also receive your digital certificate which can be stored on your smartphone for up to five years. This is the electronic version of your My Number Card and functions the same way as the physical copy. It can be used for a variety of online services as well, such as administrative requests and online banking.
What Happens If I Lose The My Number Card Or It Is Stolen?
If you lose your My Number Card or if it is stolen, report it to the police and suspend your card by calling the My Number Card Call Center. Next, you must go to your ward office and complete the application to have it reissued. If you happen to locate your card, you must cancel the suspension at the ward office. The call center cannot unblock your card.
How Do I Renew The My Number Card?
Your My Number Card expires when your period of stay finishes. So, if you renew your visa, you must also renew your My Number Card. You should receive a renewal notice in the mail a few months before its expiration date. To renew, go to your local ward office.
Have you gotten your My Number Card yet? How was your experience and how have you used it? Let us know in the comments section!
This article was originally written by Louise George Kittaka in 2016 and updated by Elizabeth Sok.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service
This year in March, an 87-year old friend, woman was stranded in France (long story covered by French media in detail) and e-mailed me to send funds for food and shelter. At the same time, I had auto insurance and bills coming due. I have a bank account in the U.S. and because I am below the welfare line, depend on it when I’m at a financial low.
Of course, I would help her and have money transferred for my own needs.
Time passed. I received a call from my Japan bank. The money had arrived. Please pick it up in person and complete application for “My Number” as they would not send or receive transfers in the future. This time would be an exception. I argued that I had done this with the same bank for 40 years, the money was from Japanese univ. faculty retirement bonus and each time I had to fill out a one-page paper with my “stamp” explaining why I needed the money.
That filled me with apprehension for the “My Number” system. Then, I asked to transfer a portion
of it to my friend in France. They would not do so – that would be my “second” time.
I set out to find another means. Western Union also told me “my number” would be required.
I did find a way, but in the meantime, she was taken to a homeless shelter, barefoot in sandals and a borrowed coat. (she is from a tropical country). Normally, what would have taken 6 hours took nearly a month, something neither of us could foresee.
Later, I tried to open an account in a huge international bank – Mitsubishi – I am not afraid to name it,
that required my U.S. social security number. Is that really lawful? After papers were completed, they informed me that when “my number system became law, I would have to provide it” and that even if
I canceled my account, the information I gave them was stored for 10 years.
I began talking with friends and acquaintances – Japanese, and found that
. Not one of those who were independent (not salaried) had accepted the card.
. Only 7% of Japanese actually accepted MN (newspaper) It passed into law regardless
Thousands of protesters in Tokyo alone took to the streets (Eng. Language newspaper translated from Japanese.
. You need it when applying to schools and universities if they require it. (web article)
. In order to buy/sell/open account in stock market, MN card required. (verified)
. Applying for a job or even registering with an employment agency. (friend looking for work)
. Keeping a job after law introduced. (H.S. teacher)
. Paying income tax.
. Purchasing an airlines ticket. (checking non-Japanese airlines now – has anyone flown lately?)
. opening a bank account – even a local one (non-Japanese only?)
. bank to bank transfers, loans and…? (my own experience above)
. buying a large-ticket item – new car or home etc. (car dealer -not verified yet)
A current problem
A month ago, my younger sister was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer with a 3-month prognosis.
I cannot purchase an airline ticket to the States.
I cannot have money transferred from my US bank to buy the ticket.
Accepting MN allows checking not only the details of my own US account, but also private assets of relatives, beginning with my beneficiary. (according to bank and articles) I appear to be the first non-Japanese to be slapped down by MN.
If anyone out there has advice of any kind, I would be very grateful. Even an idea I may not have thought of. Anything’s worth a try. I cannot afford a lawyer. The US embassy is located in Manila.
If anyone knows a contact with an opposition group, I would appreciate that, too. I am 77, and a bit addled by all this. My e-mail is acceptable, and I am also on Facebook and Linked-in. (Not sure I can find this page again. )
Jan Johnson
Our cards arrived in October and after careful examination of them and the requirements to get the photo ID cards, we (myself, my Japanese wife and our son), refused them. The Tax Office here are completely useless – as a self-employed individual, I pay my own taxes. One year I KNEW I had more than $3,000 to pay but they said it was zero. The following year, I was fined $600 for non-payment of taxes the previous year AND they tried to add an additional $1100 I earned from Hitachi, despite having the paper that clearly showed tax having been paid on that amount. They then wanted all my bank account details so they could take payment at their discretion. I refused and told them I will seek the advice of a lawyer.
Turns out I was not in the wrong!
In a court ruling, the judge stated that the Tax Office had made the mistake and that no fine was justified, nor was I required to give my bank account details. At the end of it all, I was given back money to the tune of $1200!
Under this new system, if you register your bank accounts under the new My Number system, they will have authority to take as much as they like from your bank account, without even having to inform you first!
The laws in this country have grown steadily more and more absurd over the 16 years I’ve been here, I’m still fighting for the right to vote – and why shouldn’t I be allowed to given that I pay the same taxes!
There has been a lot of controversy concerning this system, and many people opposing it have refused receipt of the My Number registered letter. In fact, when we refused the letter, the postman immediately pulled out a printed slip prepared for the purpose on which refusers sign to state their refusal. I was surprised and asked the postman if many people are refusing, and he said it was so.
In our case, my husband, who is a Japanese economist, decided to refuse because he believes the system is intrusive and the government untrustworthy. I agreed because of misgivings arroused by earlier proposals regarding the use of My Number cards, particularly the idiotically cumbersome one in which all shops would arm themselves with card readers and we would all use our My Number cards when grocery shopping in order to get a slight discount on food tax. That proposal was withdrawn but it convinced me that the government instituted this plan without thinking it through, and that it may indeed be vulnerable to information leakage while also offering the government many avenues to invade citizen’s privacy in the future.
One big problem with the My Number system is that the registered letter is addressed to only one person, but contains the numbers for all family members. There are four adults in my family, but we are not able to individually accept or refuse it. There is also the problem that although the government says it is not compulsory, we are already being asked by employers for the number. I feel uneasy about this.
Indeed. They say it is not compulsory, but they ask it eeverywhere. It is a bore. You can’t even send money or make bank transfer abroad if you do not have it.
My number card with demonetization using the methods of the Indian Prime Minister Modhi would be a great way to confiscate money in Japan.
Thank you for your helpful article. A few questions referring to your answer in Q7:
“We are taking various safety measures. For example, providing just My Number alone won’t be accepted for filing applications (with the government agencies)
• what else will be required?
and access to information will be controlled.
• how will it be controlled?
Information will also be encoded. Moreover, the system will be monitored and supervised by an independent information protection committee,
• who is this committee and where can we find information on this committee? Also, are they actually independent?
and there are regulations in place to deal with any intentional leaking of personal information.”
• what are the regulations and how will any breach be handled?
One of the main concerns is regarding My Card is identity theft, which can potentially lead to large financial theft/loss.
This article is very simple and reasonable explanation, than any government or media explanation in Japanese. Thank you, Alien Queen. lol I think you are very busy to bear huge numbers of eggs and children everyday.