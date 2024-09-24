Everything You Need To Know About The My Number Card

Everyone is talking about getting a My Number Card. But, what is it and what can I do with it?

The Japanese government is urging people to get their My Number Card, also known as Individual Number Cards. Just like these apps make your life easier in Japan, the card simplifies administrative processes ranging from taxes to health care.

Not to be confused with My Number Cards, My Numbers were introduced in late 2015. These 12-digit numbers were assigned to all residents of Japan regardless of nationality. My Numbers are Japanese versions of social security numbers and integrate you into Japan’s tax and social security system. You first receive your My Number upon getting your residence certificate at city hall. This number will not change throughout your stay in Japan.

What Is the My Number Card?

It’s a plastic, IC-chipped card version of your My Number. It works as an official piece of identification and contains your photograph, name, address, date of birth and your My Number. You’ll be able to access a variety of governmental and non-governmental services with it such as printing out your residence certificate at the nearest convenience store rather than going to city hall. These cards began to be issued in January 2016 and about 75% of the population has one as of August 2024.

Who Can Apply?

Anyone with a My Number can apply for a My Number Card.

Is It Mandatory?

The My Number Card isn’t mandatory. But as government-issued cards, like ones for health insurance, are being phased out in favor of integrating with My Number Cards, they may become necessary for everyone in the future.

What Are The Benefits?

There are many benefits to getting your My Number Card. For example, you can:

Obtain a copy of your resident record and certificate of seal registration at a convenience store.

File your income tax returns online.

Use it as a health insurance card.

Use it as a piece of ID

Print out administrative documents like official copies and certificates of your resident record, seal registration, tax payments and family register at over 55,000 convenience stores and supermarkets nationwide

Apply online for child benefits, register a business, change your address and enroll your child in nursery school.

Use it to apply for a passport

Issue yourself a vaccination certificate through your smartphone

Earn reward points through the MyNa Campaign and get cashback and points which you can use for cashless shopping

Use it for online banking

How Do I Apply?

Because the Japanese government is trying to encourage people to get their My Number Cards, they have created a variety of ways to apply for a My Number Card from online to by post.

Applying Online Via A Computer or Smartphone

To apply online, you need your original My Number Card application form which you received with your My Number. This document includes a 23-digit application code necessary to complete the process. Scan the QR code on the document or visit this official government website to access your personal application form.

Unfortunately, the site is in Japanese only, so you’ll need to keep a translation app available to read the instructions while you fill out the form. Translating through the browser may not work and you’ll get an error message when trying to advance to the next page. This will wipe out any progress you’ve made.

The entire process is six steps and includes confirming some personal information, your email address and uploading a photo of your face. If you’re using a smartphone to apply, you can upload a selfie against a white background. Once you finish, you’ll receive a confirmation email in your registered email account.

Applying By Mail

First, go to this government site to download the application form in one of 12 languages and a shipping label to cover the shipping cost.

Next, complete the form and prepare a photo according to the specifications included with the application form.

How Do I Receive It?

Regardless of how you apply, a postcard will arrive in the mail in about a month that allows you to pick up your card. You can track the progress of your application after inputting your 23-digit application code and date of birth here.

If you don’t receive your card after a month, contact your local ward office for more information.

Once you receive your notice, go to your ward office with the postcard and piece of identification, such as a passport, residence card or driver’s license.

You will also receive your digital certificate which can be stored on your smartphone for up to five years. This is the electronic version of your My Number Card and functions the same way as the physical copy. It can be used for a variety of online services as well, such as administrative requests and online banking.

What Happens If I Lose The My Number Card Or It Is Stolen?

If you lose your My Number Card or if it is stolen, report it to the police and suspend your card by calling the My Number Card Call Center. Next, you must go to your ward office and complete the application to have it reissued. If you happen to locate your card, you must cancel the suspension at the ward office. The call center cannot unblock your card.

How Do I Renew The My Number Card?

Your My Number Card expires when your period of stay finishes. So, if you renew your visa, you must also renew your My Number Card. You should receive a renewal notice in the mail a few months before its expiration date. To renew, go to your local ward office.

Have you gotten your My Number Card yet? How was your experience and how have you used it? Let us know in the comments section!

