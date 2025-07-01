Japan Pension Guide for Foreigners: How to Enroll and Contribute

Learn how Japan’s pension system works for foreigners, including who must enroll, how to contribute, exemptions and what to expect at retirement.

By Elizabeth Sok Jul 2, 2025 9 min read

Starting your life in Japan isn't always easy. But whether you're staying for one year or life, you'll also need to start contributing to Japan's pension system—yes, even as a foreigner.

The Japanese government has already begun closely surveying how non-Japanese residents pay into the system, and stricter enforcement is likely on the way. If you’re working or holding a long-term visa, paying into the national pension isn’t optional—it’s the law, and it’s an investment in your future.

Also known as the National Pension Service, kokumin nenkin is Japan’s public pension system. Regardless of nationality, everyone in Japan must enroll in a pension plan, even foreigners. Fortunately, we’re here to help with this guide on kokumin nenkin, how to enroll and the benefits you can expect to receive when you retire.

Japan’s National Pension Service Explained

The official booklet issued by the Japan Pension Service.

In this section, we’ll define kokumin nenkin, determine whether you’re eligible and how to enroll.

What is the National Pension Service?

With exceptions, everyone between the ages of 20 and 59 must contribute to kokumin nenkin. This is Japan’s multigenerational pension system, where everyone enrolled helps to fill a pension fund. In addition to the contributions (保険料, hokenryou) you make to kokumin nenkin, the government will also subsidize a portion. When you retire, you’re eligible to receive a pension to help support you in retirement.

Am I Eligible?

This tiny man is probably not eligible.

If you’re living in Japan, you fall into one of three categories when it comes to pension enrollment. These categories apply regardless of nationality—as long as you’re between 20 and 59 years old and a resident of Japan, you’re required by law to be part of the system.

Category I (第1号被保険者, dai-ichigou hihokensha)

If you don’t fall under Category II or III, you are automatically considered a Category I insured person. This includes freelancers, the self-employed, students, unemployed individuals, and anyone not covered by an employer’s plan. Everyone in this category pays a flat-rate contribution (approximately ¥16,000/month), regardless of income.

You’ll need to enroll yourself and make payments directly to the pension office or via convenience store payment slips.

Category II (第2号被保険者, dai-nigou hihokensha)

If you’re employed full time and your employer enrolls you in Employees’ Pension Insurance (厚生年金, kosei nenkin) or a mutual aid association plan (共済年金, kyosai nenkin), you fall under Category II (第2号被保険者, dai-nigou hihokensha).

Each month, a percentage of your salary is automatically deducted for your pension contribution, and your employer matches it. This amount covers both your basic pension (Kokumin Nenkin) and the additional employment-based pension. You don’t have to pay separately into the national pension system because it’s included in your payroll deductions.

Category III (第3号被保険者, dai-sango hihokensha)

If you are the dependent spouse of a Category II contributor and are between 20 and 59 years old, you fall under Category III (第3号被保険者, dai-sango hihokensha)—provided your income is under ¥1.3 million/year (or under ¥1.06 million/year if your spouse works for a company with 501 or more employees). You do not have to pay into the pension system yourself. Instead, the government treats you as if you’re contributing, and your future pension eligibility is maintained through your spouse’s enrollment.

Some examples:

If a full-time office worker (Category II) has a stay-at-home spouse, then the spouse is Category III.

A teacher enrolled in the Employees’ Pension has a part-time working spouse earning under ¥1.3 million, so the spouse is Category III.



A foreign resident working full time has a dependent spouse on a family visa who doesn’t work or earns very little, so that spouse may be Category III.

Three Types of Financial Benefits from Kokumin Nenkin

Basic Old-Age Pension (老齢基礎年金, rorei kiso nenkin)

If you have paid into the system for at least 10 years, you may be eligible to receive monthly pension payments starting at age 65.

Basic Disability Pension (障害基礎年金, shogai kiso nenkin)

Individuals diagnosed with a Grade 1 or 2 disability may qualify for financial support through the pension system, depending on their contribution history and the timing of their disability.

Basic Survivors’ Pension (遺族基礎年金, izoku kiso nenkin)

In the event of the death of a Category I contributor, a surviving spouse with dependent children may be eligible to receive a survivor’s pension.



How do I Enroll in Kokumin Nenkin?

There are several ways to enroll in Japan’s pension.

The Paper Way

If you become a Category I insured person, such as when you first register your residency in Japan at your local ward or municipal office, you’ll need to submit a National Pension Insured Persons’ Report Form (国民年金被保険者関係届書, kokumin nenkin hihokensha kankei todokesho).

Fortunately, the Japan Pension Service provides guides in multiple languages to help you through the process.

Submitting the Form In Person or by Mail

You can submit the form either:

In person at your local municipal office, or

at your local municipal office, or By post, the required documents will be enclosed as copies.

If submitting in person, bring the following:

Your My Number Card (マイナンバーカード, mai nanba kado)

OR

A copy of your residence record (住民票, jūminhyo)

AND

One of the following forms of ID:

Japanese driver’s license

Passport

Residence Card (在留カード, zairyu kādo)

If sending by mail, include copies of the required documents instead of originals.

Applying Online with MyNaPortal

Since 2022, you can also enroll in Kokumin Nenkin online using MyNaPortal, the official digital platform linked to your My Number Card.

To apply online, you’ll need:

Your My Number Card

A smartphone

The MyNaPortal app, available on the Apple or Google Play stores

Steps:

Download and open the MyNaPortal app. Complete the identity verification process by scanning your My Number Card. From the main menu, select “Pension” (年金, nenkin). Choose your situation (e.g., first-time applicant or re-enrollment after returning to Category I). Enter or confirm your details, including your name (check spelling carefully) and current address. Confirm everything once more—and you’re done.

After Submitting Your Application

After successfully applying, regardless of which method you use, you will receive a pension handbook (国民年金手帳, kokumin nenkin techo). This is an essential document that should be stored in a safe place. You will need it when accessing your pension benefits.

If you completed the application online or registered for the My Number Portal app, you can also check the following:

Total pension contributions to the present

Missed pension payments

Estimates on how much you will receive when you retire

How Do You Pay for Japan’s Pension?

Who doesn’t love bills?

If you’re a full-time employee in Japan, your employer automatically withdraws both your basic pension and employment pension as a single payroll deduction. Otherwise, you can pay monthly or in lump-sum installments (six months, one year or two years at once). Paying in advance earns a small government discount (around ¥3,000 off for a full-year prepayment as of 2025).

Payment methods

Take your nenkin payment slips (delivered by mail) to any convenience store, post office or bank.

Set up automatic bank transfer (口座振替, koza furikae).

Pay online by credit card or internet banking via the Japan Pension Service’s e-services.

If You Can’t Afford the Contributions

Unemployed or low-income residents can apply for:

Full or partial exemption (zenkaku, ichibu menjo, 全額, 一部免除)

(zenkaku, ichibu menjo, 全額, 一部免除) Student Special Payment for full-time students (gakusei nōfu tokurei, 学生納付特例)

You can apply in person at your municipal office or online through MyNaPortal. The Japan Pension Service (JPS) website has multilingual guides.

How Much Will I Receive When I Retire?

The years come fast, so be prepared.

While many people in Japan begin receiving their national pension at age 65, that’s not the only option. You can start collecting from as early as age 60, or choose to delay payments to receive a higher amount later (age 75 max).

The amount you receive depends on how many months you contributed and when you choose to start receiving benefits. Below are three example cases based on someone who begins collecting in fiscal year 2025, with a full 40 years of contributions.

Example Amounts by Starting Age

Here are examples of how much you can expect to receive with just Japan’s basic pension.

(FY 2025, based on full 40-year contribution)

Scenario Start Age Adjustment Annual Pension Standard 65 – ¥831,700 Early (maximum) 60 −24% ¥632,092 Deferred (maximum) 75 +84% ¥1,530,328

Wow, That Isn’t Much

Nope. It isn’t. The ¥831,700/year figure represents the Basic National Pension, which is the minimum level of retirement support in Japan. It’s what you get if you’ve contributed as a Category I individual for 40 years—flat rate, no matter your income.

And you’re right: that alone isn’t enough to live on, especially in urban Japan. That’s one of the main reasons you’ll see so many elderly people working part-time jobs at supermarkets, convenience stores or in service roles. The basic pension is designed to be a foundation, not a complete retirement solution.

Thankfully, if you’re working full time in Japan, you’re likely already enrolled in Kosei Nenkin, Japan’s employment-based pension system that combines the basic national pension with an additional income-based benefit. On top of that, you can voluntarily enroll in iDeCo to build tax-deductible retirement savings and open a NISA account to grow your investments tax-free.

Let’s say you also work full time and contribute just ¥5,000 per month to your retirement funds. After 40 years of working full time and receiving both the basic and employment pensions, here’s what you could expect per month in retirement:

Income Source Estimated Monthly Amount Public Pension (Kokumin + Kōsei Nenkin) ¥152,642 iDeCo Drawdown (20-year retirement period) ¥23,756 NISA Drawdown (20-year retirement period) ¥23,756 Total Monthly Income ¥200,154

It’s still not much, but it’s way better than trying to survive on a basic pension alone. That’s why it’s important to plan early if you want to retire in Japan.

Leaving Japan: Lump-Sum Withdrawal Payment

You need 10 years of total coverage to draw an old-age pension. If you leave Japan sooner, you can claim a Lump-Sum Withdrawal Payment (脱退一時金, dattai ichijikin). Processing takes three to six months, and JPS withholds 20.42 % income tax. However, you can reclaim it by appointing a tax representative in Japan and filing a tax return.

You can check the Japan Pension Service’s site for a guide and estimates, but here are two examples at the extreme:

Contribution Period* FY 2025 LSWP (example)** 6–11 months ¥52,530 60 months or more ¥525,300

Eligibility

Apply within two years of permanently leaving Japan. Have ≥ 6 months of pension contributions. Not currently entitled to a Japanese pension. Have never claimed an LSWP before.

Application Steps

File a moving-out notice (転出届, tenshutsu todoke) at your ward/municipal office.

Inform your local JPS branch that you are leaving and will withdraw from Kokumin Nenkin.

After departure, mail a completed LSWP Claim Form with copies of your passport, residence card, and bank details to the JPS address on the form.

Edited by Aaron Baggett

Have you enrolled for the Japanese pension or applied for an exemption or LSWP? Drop your tips and questions in the comments below so other readers can benefit.