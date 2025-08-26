Japan Post Suspends U.S. Packages: What Americans in Japan Need to Know (2025)

Japan Post suspends U.S. packages after the duty-free rule ends. Learn what this means for Americans in Japan.

By GaijinPot Blog Aug 27, 2025 3 min read

Donald Trump loves your freedom so much that he wants you to be free from visiting the post office entirely. Japan Post suspends U.S. packages this week, leaving Americans in Japan facing major changes. Beginning August 29, 2025, the United States will end its de minimis duty-free exemption, which previously allowed packages valued under $800 to enter the country without tariffs.

Japan Post announced it will temporarily suspend most U.S.-bound parcels, including gifts worth more than $100 and any items intended for sale. Letters, postcards, documents and small personal gifts under $100 will still be accepted, but larger or commercial shipments will need to go through private couriers such as DHL or UGX.

The End of Duty-Free Shipping to the U.S.

No mail for you!

In late July, President Trump signed an executive order called “Termination of De Minimis Treatment for All Countries.” This order ended the long-standing policy of letting packages under $800 enter the United States without customs duties. Starting August 29, 2025, every incoming package—no matter how small—will be subject to tariffs and processing fees.

For Americans in Japan, this means that mailing even modest care packages home now comes with added costs and headaches. Postal operators like Japan Post are suspending many shipments until the rules are clearer.

The White House says smugglers abused the exemption for drugs and unfair trade. Opponents argue the real goal is money and anti-China politics. Cutting off the duty-free loophole is supposed to hurt cheap imports from China, but instead it’s managed to make Japan, China, and Korea—three countries that can barely stand each other—suddenly united in frustration.

How Japan Post Is Responding

Japan Post has joined other national postal services in temporarily suspending most parcels bound for the United States. Starting August 27, 2025, it will no longer accept:

Individual gifts valued over $100

Any goods intended for sale or consumption

That means if you’re shipping merchandise, collectibles, or even a slightly pricey care package, Japan Post won’t take it.

However, a few categories are still allowed:

Letters, postcards, and printed matter

EMS (documents)

Small packets, parcels and EMS (goods) containing gifts valued at under $100 between individuals

What This Means for Americans in Japan

For everyday residents, these changes will be felt immediately. Sending care packages just got more expensive. Anything over $100 in value will either be rejected by Japan Post or hit with customs duties when it arrives. That means boxes of snacks, books, or family gifts could end up costing far more than expected.

If you’re leaving Japan and planning to ship belongings back to the U.S., you may encounter delays, extra fees, or even have parcels returned if they don’t meet the new requirements.

Online shopping also takes a hit: U.S. customers buying directly from Japan-based sellers may see orders paused, canceled or rerouted to private couriers. And for small businesses using eBay, Etsy or similar platforms, this is a major disruption—some sellers are already suspending U.S. orders until they can sort out compliance.

Alternatives and What to Do Next

If you need to send something home, there are still options. Japan Post is recommending its U-Global Express (UGX) courier service, which can handle the new customs requirements, though it comes at a higher cost. Private carriers like DHL, FedEx and UPS will also continue shipping, but expect to pay more in both shipping fees and duties.

For smaller items, the most practical workaround may be hand-carrying them on your next trip back—a suitcase full of omiyage might be cheaper than mailing a big box. If you run a business, it may be time to rethink your U.S. customer base or adjust your shipping policies until clearer systems are in place.

In the short term, planning ahead, keeping packages under $100 where possible and using reliable couriers are the best ways to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Does any of this affect your business or life in Japan? Any advice for readers? Let us know in the comments below.