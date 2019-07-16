Japan Ranked No. 2 Study Abroad Destination in Asia

It's official, studying in Japan is awesome.

By GaijinPot Blog Jul 16, 2019 2 min read

Japan has been ranked second best in a list of top countries in Asia in which to study abroad, according to data released by higher education search portal educations.com. It’s great news for anyone who’s thinking of studying in Japan, with applications for students visas for the January 2020 term now open.

The 2019 rankings are based on a survey of over 20,000 students from around the world who shared their priorities and concerns when choosing where to study abroad. The following seven factors were taken into account and then used as a quantitative metric to score and rank 61 countries in total:

To experience a new culture To achieve career goals To have an adventure To make new friends/widen their professional network To access higher-quality teaching To study for free To attain a visa

Japan was listed as the second-best country for students looking for a rewarding study abroad experience, thanks to relatively low tuition fees, the high number of government scholarships given to international students and the positive employability prospects both in Japan and abroad post-graduation. Japan is currently home to around 140,000 international students.

According to the ranking, Japan was also rated as No.1 in Asia for teaching quality, with three universities in the Top 100 list of universities worldwide. The list also cited a “guarantee of safe and peaceful cities” along with “an intriguing cultural heritage and historical journey to uncover.”

Fredrik Högemark, the CIO of educations.com, said, “International students have special considerations when choosing an ideal university and program. We believe Japan can not only offer international students a great source of adventure and culture, but also a high level of education that prepares them for successful careers in an array of different industries.”

It was Thailand that achieved the top spot, ranking high for culture and adventure, and beating Vietnam, Malaysia, and India for overall affordability. You can see the full ranking here.

