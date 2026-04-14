Japan Startup Visa (2026): How to Start a Business in Japan

Learn how Japan’s Startup Visa works in 2026, including requirements, application steps and how to transition to a Business Manager visa.

By Whitney Hubbell Apr 15, 2026 6 min read

Despite the recent hike in visa fees, Japan is continuing to expand its visa options. The government recently introduced both the Digital Nomad Visa and the J-Find Visa to attract global talent. Japan’s Startup Visa allows foreign entrepreneurs to move to Japan and start a business without meeting the full requirements of the Business Manager visa upfront.

Japan has also been updating the criteria of some of its longer-standing visas, such as the Highly Skilled Professional Visa and the Startup Visa. In January 2025, the government extended the Startup Visa period from six months to up to two years and expanded the program from a handful of major cities to a nationwide framework.

Japan’s Startup Visa is still relatively uncommon, but it’s not necessarily the most difficult visa to obtain. In fact, the visa lowers the barrier for foreign entrepreneurs. It gives them time to set up a business in Japan before they meet the stricter requirements of the Business Manager visa. If you want to start a business in Japan and can present a solid plan, this visa gives you the time and flexibility to get started.

Who Can Apply for the Startup Visa

The Startup Visa gives you time to build your business in Japan.

Officially called the “Program to Promote Startup Businesses by Foreign Nationals,” the Startup Visa targets foreign professionals who plan to move to Japan and start a business.

The visa allows a stay of up to two years. It gives holders time to secure funding, build a base in Japan and set up operations. During this period, applicants work toward meeting the requirements for a longer-term status. Once they meet those requirements, they can apply for the Business Manager visa.

Effectively, Japan’s Startup Visa acts as a pathway to the Business Manager visa for aspiring entrepreneurs. While the Business Manager visa has stricter requirements, the Startup Visa allows foreign founders to enter Japan and begin setting up their business without having to meet those requirements—such as office space, capital and staffing—from the outset.

Startup Visa Requirements by Location

Startup Visa programs vary by city and prefecture across Japan.

Unlike most other Japanese visas, the requirements for the Startup Visa can vary depending on the local government where you plan to set up your business. While there is now a broader national framework, each city or prefecture still has its own focus areas and screening process.

Though the specifics vary by location, you’ll generally need to submit a detailed business plan and demonstrate that you have sufficient savings to cover your living expenses and the initial costs of setting up your business in Japan.

Some locations may also look for relevant experience, such as a background in management or a degree in a related field, though this isn’t always a strict requirement.

Your business plan also needs to align with the priorities of the area you’re applying to. Many local governments promote specific industries—such as tech, tourism or sustainability—and are more likely to support businesses that fit those goals.

Check the links below to find the requirements for each city or prefecture, along with the sectors they aim to promote:

How to Switch to a Business Manager Visa

The Startup Visa is temporary and isn’t intended as a long-term status, so you’ll need to have a plan in place for transitioning to the Business Manager visa. While the Startup Visa can cover up to two years, it’s designed as a preparation period rather than something you can rely on indefinitely.

The requirements for the Business Manager visa are significantly stricter than those of the Startup Visa. While exact criteria can vary depending on how your application is assessed, you’ll generally need to demonstrate:

Sufficient capital (often cited at around ¥30 million under recent guidelines)

A secured physical office space in Japan

At least one full-time employee

Relevant business or management experience, or a related degree

Japanese language ability, depending on the nature of the business

If you can’t meet these requirements during your Startup Visa period on your own, bringing on a co-founder or securing investment from Japanese partners may help strengthen your case. Otherwise, you may need to reassess your business plan or timeline.

It’s also worth noting that the Startup Visa is primarily intended for applicants from overseas. If you’re already living in Japan on another status of residence, there may be alternative routes to switching into a Business Manager visa.

How to Apply for the Startup Visa

If you’re keen on starting a business in Japan, here is the general process you’ll need to follow to obtain a Startup Visa. Keep in mind that the entire process can take several months, so if you have an ideal move date, plan accordingly.

Step 1: Choose the city or prefecture where you want to set up your business. You’ll need to consider which industries are supported in each location, as requirements and priorities can vary.

Step 2: Prepare and submit your Business Startup Preparation Activity Plan. This should be detailed and include your business model, timeline, financial projections and market analysis. You’ll submit this to a designated support organization in your chosen location, often called a Foreign Entrepreneurship Promotion Organization, which may also provide guidance during the planning stage.

Step 3: The organization will review your plan and, if approved, issue a Certificate of Confirmation of your Business Startup Preparation Activity Plan. You’ll need this document for the next stage of the process.

Step 4: Apply for a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) before submitting your visa application. Typical documents include:

Copy of your passport

A recent photograph

Certificate of Eligibility application

Certificate of Confirmation

Proof of living expenses

Planned address in Japan

Depending on your location and individual circumstances, you may be asked to provide additional documentation.

Startup Visa FAQ

Is the Startup Visa hard to get?

It’s selective, but it exists to make it easier for foreign entrepreneurs to enter Japan without having to meet the full requirements of the Business Manager visa upfront.

How long can you stay on a Startup Visa?

You can stay in Japan for up to two years. This period gives you time to prepare your business and meet the requirements for a longer-term visa.

Do you need ¥30 million to apply?

No. The Startup Visa does not require that level of capital at the start. However, you may need to meet higher financial requirements when switching to a Business Manager visa.

Can you renew the Startup Visa?

The Startup Visa is not designed as a long-term status. Instead of renewing it, most applicants aim to switch to a Business Manager visa within the allowed period.

Do you need an office before applying?

No. You don’t need to secure office space before entering Japan on a Startup Visa. However, you will likely need one later when transitioning to a Business Manager visa.

Have you been lucky enough to obtain the Startup Visa? How was your experience? Were you eventually able to transition to the Business Manager Visa? Let us know in the comments!