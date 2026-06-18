The Ultimate Guide to Japan Summer Music Festivals for 2026

Fuji Rock, Summer Sonic and the whole shebang offer up your choice of rock, pop, jazz, EDM and more in the great outdoors.

By Matthew Coslett Jun 19, 2026 2 min read

There are two kinds of summer in Japan. One involves fireworks, cold beer and pretending the humidity is not destroying you. The other involves standing in a field somewhere surrounded by live music, unpredictable weather and thousands of people making memories they may not remember. Japan Summer Music Festivals are back!

From mountain weekends at Fuji Rock to massive city events like Summer Sonic, Japan’s music calendar offers everything from rock and pop to EDM, indie and hip hop.

Here’s our guide to the best summer music festivals in Japan for 2026.

Summer Sonic

Dates : July 24–26, 2026

: Location Tokyo — ZOZO Marine Stadium & Makuhari Messe Osaka — Expo ’70 Commemorative Park

Tickets 1-Day: ¥21,000 (Tokyo) / ¥19,000 (Osaka) 3-Day: ¥59,000 (Tokyo) / ¥54,000 (Osaka)



Summer Sonic remains Japan’s most approachable mega festival. This year’s lineup feels broader rather than bigger, with organizers leaning into newer artists instead of stacking household names.

Headliners

Jamiroquai

The Strokes

Bump of Chicken

Audrey Nuna

Suede

BabyMetal

Ones to watch

Keshi

Dermot Kennedy

Viagra Boys

Sekou

→ Official site

Fuji Rock Festival

Dates: July 24–26, 2026

July 24–26, 2026 Location: Naeba Ski Resort, Niigata

Naeba Ski Resort, Niigata Tickets: 1-Day ¥26,000 • 3-Day ¥59,000

A weekend in the mountains? Count us in. Fuji Rock feels less like a concert and more like temporary mountain civilization. One minute you are watching a legendary act. The next you are eating curry beside a forest stream while someone dressed as a mushroom plays jazz flute.

Pro tip: bring waterproof shoes.

Headliners

Khruangbin

Mogwai

Turnstile

Massive Attack

Basement Jaxx

The xx

Unexpected picks

Kneecap

Joey Valence & Brae

Fujii Kaze

Hirasawa Susumu with Ejin

→ Official site

Rock in Japan Festival

Dates: August 8–16, 2026

August 8–16, 2026 Location: Hitachinaka General Athletic Park, Ibaraki

Hitachinaka General Athletic Park, Ibaraki Tickets: 1-Day ¥16,000 • 2-Day ¥30,000 • 3-Day ¥40,000 • 4-Day ¥48,000 • All Days ¥55,000

Unlike Fuji Rock and Summer Sonic, Rock in Japan focuses heavily on domestic acts. If you want to see what Japanese audiences are listening to right now, this is the place. Expect enthusiastic crowds and mosh pits that somehow remain organized.

Lineup highlights

XG

Creepy Nuts

Vaundy

Awich

Aimyon

JO1

→ Official site

Other Festivals Worth Checking Out

Which Festival Should You Choose?

Summer Sonic → easiest and most international

Fuji Rock → full festival experience

Rock in Japan → discover Japanese artists

World DJ Festival → visuals and EDM

Rising Sun → relaxed atmosphere

Ultimately, the best festival depends less on the lineup and more on how you want to spend your summer.

Which of these Japanese summer music festivals caught your attention? Any festivals that we missed? Let us know in the comments.