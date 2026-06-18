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The Ultimate Guide to Japan Summer Music Festivals for 2026

Fuji Rock, Summer Sonic and the whole shebang offer up your choice of rock, pop, jazz, EDM and more in the great outdoors.

By 2 min read

There are two kinds of summer in Japan. One involves fireworks, cold beer and pretending the humidity is not destroying you. The other involves standing in a field somewhere surrounded by live music, unpredictable weather and thousands of people making memories they may not remember. Japan Summer Music Festivals are back!

From mountain weekends at Fuji Rock to massive city events like Summer Sonic, Japan’s music calendar offers everything from rock and pop to EDM, indie and hip hop.

Here’s our guide to the best summer music festivals in Japan for 2026.

Summer Sonic

  • Dates:
    • July 24–26, 2026
  • Location
    • Tokyo — ZOZO Marine Stadium & Makuhari Messe
    • Osaka — Expo ’70 Commemorative Park
  • Tickets
    • 1-Day: ¥21,000 (Tokyo) / ¥19,000 (Osaka)
    • 3-Day: ¥59,000 (Tokyo) / ¥54,000 (Osaka)

Summer Sonic remains Japan’s most approachable mega festival. This year’s lineup feels broader rather than bigger, with organizers leaning into newer artists instead of stacking household names.

Headliners

  • Jamiroquai
  • The Strokes
  • Bump of Chicken
  • Audrey Nuna
  • Suede
  • BabyMetal

Ones to watch

  • Keshi
  • Dermot Kennedy
  • Viagra Boys
  • Sekou

Official site

Fuji Rock Festival

  • Dates: July 24–26, 2026
  • Location: Naeba Ski Resort, Niigata
  • Tickets: 1-Day ¥26,000 • 3-Day ¥59,000

A weekend in the mountains? Count us in. Fuji Rock feels less like a concert and more like temporary mountain civilization. One minute you are watching a legendary act. The next you are eating curry beside a forest stream while someone dressed as a mushroom plays jazz flute.

Pro tip: bring waterproof shoes.

Headliners

  • Khruangbin
  • Mogwai
  • Turnstile
  • Massive Attack
  • Basement Jaxx
  • The xx

Unexpected picks

  • Kneecap
  • Joey Valence & Brae
  • Fujii Kaze
  • Hirasawa Susumu with Ejin

Official site

Rock in Japan Festival

  • Dates: August 8–16, 2026
  • Location: Hitachinaka General Athletic Park, Ibaraki
  • Tickets: 1-Day ¥16,000 • 2-Day ¥30,000 • 3-Day ¥40,000 • 4-Day ¥48,000 • All Days ¥55,000

Unlike Fuji Rock and Summer Sonic, Rock in Japan focuses heavily on domestic acts. If you want to see what Japanese audiences are listening to right now, this is the place. Expect enthusiastic crowds and mosh pits that somehow remain organized.

Lineup highlights

  • XG
  • Creepy Nuts
  • Vaundy
  • Awich
  • Aimyon
  • JO1

Official site

Other Festivals Worth Checking Out

FestivalBest ForDatesFrom
Soul CampR&B / Hip-hopJul 4¥17,000
World DJ FestivalEDMJul 4–5¥17,000
Osaka Gigantic Music FestivalRockJul–Aug¥12,000
Rising SunIndieAug 14–15¥15,000
Sweet Love ShowerScenic viewsAug 28–30¥15,000
MONSTER baSHJapanese rockAug 22–23¥13,000
RUSH BALLBudget-friendlyAug 29–30¥8,800

Which Festival Should You Choose?

Summer Sonic → easiest and most international
Fuji Rock → full festival experience
Rock in Japan → discover Japanese artists
World DJ Festival → visuals and EDM
Rising Sun → relaxed atmosphere

Ultimately, the best festival depends less on the lineup and more on how you want to spend your summer.

Which of these Japanese summer music festivals caught your attention? Any festivals that we missed? Let us know in the comments.

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