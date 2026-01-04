Japan Trends 2025: What Changed and What’s Shaping 2026

Japan trends 2025 reshaped everyday life, from retro culture and food to work—plus what these trends mean for 2026.

By Matthew Coslett Jan 5, 2026 6 min read

Happy New Year. Will 2026 finally see the end of the craziness of 2025? It was a big year for Japan, with trends shifting in everything from tourism (good and bad) and Expo buzz to technology, internationalization and the roles young people are choosing to take on in 2025.

But despite it being the Year of the Horse, Japan heading into 2026 feels less like it’s galloping into the future and more like a timid pony taking cautious steps outside the stable, ready to flee at any trouble. The big, dramatic shifts seen in other countries were rare.

Instead, change appeared in subtler places: how people socialize, how they work, what they spend money on and what they choose to care about.

What trends defined Japan in 2025—and which ones will likely carry into 2026? Let’s take a look back.

Retro Is Back

Japan in 2025 is still obsessed with the past—but now it’s curated, monetized and Instagram-ready.

Showa-era cafes, Heisei pop aesthetics, disposable cameras and chunky typography are no longer ironic; they’re comfort culture. Young people raised amid economic uncertainty are embracing eras they never lived through, while businesses are happy to sell access to the “good old days” with a QR code attached.

Sticker swapping and collecting, a popular hobby during the Heisei era (1989–2019), has boomed again. Similarly, researchers have noticed a rise in Showa (1925–1988) nostalgia, with people flocking to spots that retain a distinct 20th-century aesthetic.

If reminiscing over eras that only recently ended makes you feel old, that alone says everything about the speed of youth culture.

A special mention goes to edo hashiri, an even more “retro” trend inspired by Edo-period (1603–1868) ninja. This strange viral phenomenon saw teens recreating the sideways run of master assassins for the amusement of social media peers.

How Young Japan Is Talking

Language evolves quickly among young people. This winter, the top viral expression according to a study of teenagers was meroi—a shorthand for meromero ni naru hodo kawaii (so cute that I become enamored).

Yes, it’s yet another way for young people to describe something irresistibly cute.

Other popular phrases include:

~de ima kore (this is so “it” right now)

~kaibunai (within a certain scene or community)

Among older adults, Japan’s annual yearbook—an end-of-year roundup that tracks notable social trends and public concerns—revealed growing anxiety about environmental change.

Niki (two seasons) was among the top ten buzzwords, reflecting Japan’s concerns that their beloved shiki (four seasons) may be giving way to a long summer followed by a cool winter, without the much-loved spring and autumn.

Extreme heat also damaged rice crops, prompting the government to release reserves and popularizing the term kokokomai (very old rice). Meanwhile, abnormal weather has driven bears into towns and villages, making kinkyū joryō (emergency culls) a phrase on everyone’s lips.

New Tastes, New Toys

The kids like it spicy.

Young people in Japan are increasingly adventurous with food. One survey identified malatang—a Chinese dish of meats, vegetables and noodles simmered in spicy broth—as the top trending item.

Other favorites include:

Yogurt-based frozen treats, popularized by Korean celebrities as a healthier alternative to ice cream

Açaí bowls and sago, both currently enjoying a surge in popularity

The growing diversity of food choices suggests a willingness to experiment, particularly with dishes from neighboring countries.

Similarly, the must-have item of the year was the Labubu doll, a Dutch–Hong Kong–Belgian character. Frenzied searches made it the most Googled toy in Japan, surpassing both the Expo mascot Myaku-Myaku and the Disney favorite Stitch.

Japan’s Quiet Sober Shift

Nomikai (drinking party) culture may never fully disappear, but a recent report found that nearly half of young people surveyed are opting out of alcohol altogether. Beers are being replaced with mocktails, specialty teas or simply heading home early.

Health consciousness, rising prices and shifting attitudes toward work-life boundaries have made saying “no thanks” more socially acceptable. Cafés are staying open later, alcohol-free options are expanding and socializing is becoming less about endurance drinking and more about conversation.

For a country once defined by long nights bonding over cigarettes, whiskey and beer, Japan’s sober turn signals a reevaluation of how people want to work and connect.

Change in Fandom

Oshikatsu has long existed as a way to express intense support for a favorite idol, anime character or VTuber. In 2025, however, it has evolved into a trillion-yen lifestyle.

Fans organize their schedules, budgets and travel around their oshi, often forming lifelong friendships in the process. Companies have responded by designing events, merchandise and platforms that reward deeper emotional—and financial—investment.

What’s changed most is legitimacy. Oshikatsu is now openly discussed at work and even on dating profiles, no longer dismissed as childish. In a society where traditional identity markers feel increasingly unstable, having an oshi provides structure, purpose and community.

At the same time, the Korean pop boom may be softening. Surveys show young Japanese listeners overwhelmingly favoring domestic bands, with pop-rock group Mrs. GREEN APPLE dominating. Whether this signals a broader shift or simply stronger domestic competition remains to be seen.

Hybrid Work Becomes the Compromise

Remote work didn’t overthrow office culture as many had predicted, but by 2025, it had finally reshaped it. Hybrid schedules are now the default for many white-collar jobs, particularly in Tokyo, despite official policies remaining ambiguous.

It’s an uneasy compromise: managers value visibility, workers value flexibility and both sides pretend this was the plan all along.

Large companies, including Uniqlo, Panasonic and Hitachi, have also introduced four-day workweeks for certain employees. While it remains unclear how widespread or inclusive these policies will become, they reflect a growing reassessment of the role work plays in people’s lives.

Cashless Japan, Finally (Mostly)

Japan has been “going cashless” for years, but 2025 is when it finally feels real.

QR payments, IC cards and smartphone wallets are now widely accepted, even outside major cities. Bank branch closures and inflation are pushing consumers toward digital budgeting and online banking. Even the subway now accepts credit cards.

Cash still exists—especially at temples, hospitals and among older customers—but it’s no longer the default. The real shift isn’t technological, but psychological. Paying digitally now feels normal, not risky. For a country once defined by people carrying a month’s salary in their pockets, money has quietly gone invisible.

Government Spending as an Economic Bandage

Glass-ceiling breaker Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister, has inherited a country being pulled in multiple directions at once. Japan’s economy in 2025 is held together by stimulus packages, subsidies, strategic spending and a fair amount of hope.

From childcare support to semiconductor investment, the government is actively propping up growth while calming inflation anxiety. Influenced by the ideas of the late Shinzo Abe—and even Margaret Thatcher—it’s less about bold reform and more about buying time by keeping consumption alive, companies hiring and voters calm.

Critics call this approach unsustainable. Supporters call it necessary. Either way, the national mood is pragmatic rather than optimistic. Japan is no longer chasing explosive growth, but stability, resilience and shock avoidance.

What Comes Next?

Japan changed a lot in 2025—perhaps more than in any recent year. Unsurprisingly, this has fueled nostalgia for the recent past and a desire to pretend the future can be ignored.

Hobbies from earlier eras and economic policies inspired by Shinzo Abe and Margaret Thatcher now coexist with AI, digitalization and internationalization. The result is a moment that feels contradictory, cautious and quietly transformative all at once.

What do you think? What does the future hold for Japan? Let us know in the comments.