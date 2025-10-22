Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

Expect higher visa fees to enter Japan in 2026, plus a bigger departure tax and JESTA pre-screening coming in 2028.

By GaijinPot Blog Oct 23, 2025 3 min read

If you’re looking for Japan visa fees in 2026, here’s the short version: costs are set to rise, the departure tax will increase and JESTA pre-screening is coming. After years without changes, Japan’s visa fees in 2026 will bring prices closer to G7 levels.

Officials insist the updates are long overdue. Japan’s visa and entry fees are among the lowest in the developed world, and some haven’t been updated in more than 40 years. But the decision also reflects domestic politics: with inflation squeezing households, the government is reluctant to raise taxes on residents, making foreign travelers an easier target.

First Visa Hike in 40 Years

Tourists enjoyed low entry fees in Japan for years

The country hasn’t updated visa prices since 1978, but that’s set to change in 2026. Currently, a single-entry visa costs about ¥3,000 (around US$20) and a multiple-entry one ¥6,000.

The government hasn’t announced the new rate yet, but it says Japan’s fees will be brought closer to those in other G7 and OECD countries. For comparison:

Japan: about ¥3,000 (US$20) for a single-entry visa

United States: US$185 (≈ ¥28,000)

US$185 (≈ ¥28,000) United Kingdom: US$177 (≈ ¥27,000)

US$177 (≈ ¥27,000) France / Germany / Italy: €90 (≈ ¥15,000)

€90 (≈ ¥15,000) Canada: C$100 (≈ ¥11,000)

C$100 (≈ ¥11,000) Australia: AU$150 (≈ ¥14,000)

Departure Tax Will Increase

Japan’s departure tax is already set at ¥1,000 per person and included in your ticket. The government now wants to raise it, looking at examples overseas—like the U.S., where similar fees are about ¥3,300—to decide the new rate.

The extra revenue would, at least in theory, go toward easing airport congestion, upgrading tourism infrastructure and funding expanded free high school tuition.

Taken together with other fee changes, officials estimate the annual revenue could reach around ¥300 billion. To offset the impact on Japanese citizens, they’re considering lowering passport renewal fees.

New Digital Screening for Visa-Free Travelers

Japan will also introduce the Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorization (JESTA) in 2028, modeled after the U.S. ESTA program.

Travelers from visa-exempt nations (including the U.S., U.K., and Australia) will need to register online with passport and trip details before entering Japan. The government plans to charge a small processing fee, likely around ¥6,000 (US$40).

The government says this will strengthen border screening and better track inbound visitors. However, some worry the extra step could complicate short-term travel plans.

Too Much Overreach?

Within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), some lawmakers want to scrap tax-free shopping for tourists, arguing that bulk purchases for resale don’t fit a “tourism-oriented Japan.”

Most travelers won’t cancel a Japan trip over a modest fee hike. But industry insiders see the move less as a wall and more as a filter—just enough of a nudge to keep the “bad tourists” out while keeping Japan attractive for the “good ones.”

However, the real deterrent isn’t the price, but the paperwork. If someone’s already spending thousands to visit, a higher visa fee won’t matter—but clunky paperwork might.

With arrivals expected to top 40 million in 2025 and anti-foreigner sentiment rising, expect to see even more rule changes in Japan and tighter controls on who—and how—it welcomes.

What do you think about Japan’s visa fees for 2026? What should the price of entering Japan be? Let us know in the comments below.