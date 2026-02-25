Japan Visa Fees Are Rising in 2026: A Guide for Foreign Workers and Employers

Japan visa fees are set to increase in 2026, with permanent residency likely rising to ¥200,000. Here’s what foreign workers and employers need to know.

By Aaron Baggett Feb 25, 2026 7 min read

Japan is preparing the biggest increase in visa and residency fees in decades. If approved, the cost of renewing your residence status could rise from a flat ¥6,000 to as much as ¥70,000, depending on your visa length. Permanent residency—currently ¥10,000—is likely to be around ¥200,000.

The changes are part of an overhaul of Japan’s immigration system, which also includes a new electronic travel authorization program (JESTA) and expanded pre-screening of foreign arrivals.

For four million foreign residents living and working in Japan—and the companies that employ them—this is likely to cause some confusion (and panic). Here’s what’s changing, why it’s happening and what you should do now.

What Visa and Residency Fees are Increasing

That’ll be ¥30,000.

Japan’s Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act currently caps most residency-related fees at ¥10,000, with standard renewal and status change applications costing ¥6,000 at immigration counters (¥5,500 online), regardless of visa duration.

The government now plans to raise those caps significantly and introduce a tiered system based on how long you stay.

Expected New Fee Tiers

While final amounts will be set later by cabinet ordinance, government sources have indicated the following targets:

Status of Residence Renewal or Change

Length of Stay Current Fee Expected Fee Up to 3 months ¥6,000 ~¥10,000 1 year ¥6,000 ~¥20,000–¥30,000 5 years ¥6,000 ~¥70,000

Online applications are expected to remain slightly cheaper, but anyone who has tried renewing their visa online already knows that’s easier said than done.

Permanent Residency

Current Fee Expected Fee Legal Cap ¥10,000 ~¥200,000 will increase to ¥300,000

That’s a twenty-fold increase in the permanent residency application fee. The law change also raises the maximum allowed fee. The final price will be determined later by cabinet order, but government officials have already signaled that ¥200,000 is the intended benchmark.

Why Japan is Raising Visa Fees

They say the money will go to good use, but…

Officials have given several reasons for the increase. Some are administrative. Others are economic and political.

1. The Almighty Yen

Japan had about 4.13 million foreign residents at the end of 2025, the highest number in its history (yet there is still a worker drought). The official reason for the fee increases is that applications, management and support programs have increased administrative costs. About 60% of the revenue increase is said to go toward programs for foreign residents and overtourism.

The government expects the higher immigration and visa fees to generate roughly ¥225 billion in additional annual revenue. The remaining 40% may be used for unrelated domestic policies, such as education and tax reforms.

The government says higher fees will help fund:

Japanese language education programs

Orientation and integration services

Immigration administration

2. Japan’s Visa Fees Have Historically Been Low

Compared to other developed countries, Japan’s immigration fees have long been pretty cheap.

For example:

Country Typical Work Visa Fee Permanent Residency Japan ¥20,000–¥70,000 (expected) ¥8,000 currently, ¥200,000 exp. US ¥28,000+ (base fee only) $1,225 (~¥180,000) UK ¥130,000–¥270,000 ¥550,000 Germany ¥12,000–¥45,000 ¥30,000–¥50,000 Canada ¥17,000–¥35,000 ¥55,000

Even after increases, Japan’s renewal fees would still be lower than many Western countries. That said, most foreigners in Japan are not earning EU or US salaries.

3. Immigration Control and Security Reforms

Japan is also preparing to introduce JESTA (Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorization), a pre-screening system similar to the US ESTA or Europe’s ETIAS. Starting in 2028, travelers from visa-exempt countries will need to apply online and pay a fee before traveling to Japan.

The stated goal is to close loopholes and prevent unauthorized entry into Japan.

What This Means for Foreign Workers

For many foreign residents, especially those on one-year visas, it’s about to get harder.

Permanent Residency is a Major Financial Decision

PR is for immigrants—it’s not naturalization. It doesn’t hand you citizenship. It just means Japan is granting you the right to live and work here long-term without the constant renewal treadmill. You still work. You still pay taxes. You’re still a resident under Japanese law.

A ¥200,000 application fee changes the psychology of permanent residency entirely. It’s no longer a small administrative formality. It becomes an investment.

For someone planning to stay in Japan long-term, permanent residency still offers major benefits:

No need for future visa renewals

Greater job flexibility

Easier housing applications

Improved long-term stability

No more trips to the immigration office

But it’s also not exactly “permanent.” It may be revoked for late or unpaid taxes or for nonpayment of health insurance premiums. More commonly, people lose PR by leaving Japan for too long without a valid re-entry permit, which causes the status to lapse automatically. Then, you must restart at zero.

Longer Visas Will Matter More

Under the new fee structure, longer visas will cost more upfront—but less over time.

For example:

Over 15 years:

Renewing a 1-year visa repeatedly : potentially ¥300,000–¥450,000 total

: potentially ¥300,000–¥450,000 total Renewing a 5-year visa three times: around ¥210,000 total

Families Will Feel The Impact More Heavily

Each family member must pay renewal fees separately. A household of four renewing one-year visas could see annual immigration costs rise from:

¥24,000 currently → ¥80,000–¥120,000

That adds up quickly over time. That said, reports suggest there will be some kind of exemption or reduction for spouses and children.

What This Means for Employers

How will you stay competitive?

Employers will likely feel this immediately. Many companies cover immigration renewal/change fees for foreign employees as part of hiring or retention. Unlike countries such as the U.S. or the UK, Japanese employers do not pay a formal fee for sponsorship. However, many do offer relocation costs and visa renewal fees.

When those fees rise, it stops being a minor admin expense. For job seekers—especially people on one-year contracts—it’s also something you’ll start factoring into your salary. A yearly ¥30,000 renewal may not sound huge on paper, but it hits differently if you’re living paycheck to paycheck or regularly sending money home to family, as many workers from Southeast Asia do.

That pressure is likely to show up in hiring. We wouldn’t be surprised if more job offers start including things like “visa renewal fees covered” or even a “visa sign-on bonus” to offset immigration costs—especially in sectors competing hard for foreign workers.

FAQ

Are the new fees already in effect?

Not yet. The government plans to submit the legal changes to the Diet in 2026, and final fee amounts will be set later by cabinet order.

Will everyone pay the same fee?

No. Fees will vary depending on visa length. Longer visa periods will cost more upfront but less over time.

Up to 3 months: ~¥10,000

~¥10,000 1 year: ~¥20,000–¥30,000

~¥20,000–¥30,000 5 years: ~¥70,000

~¥70,000 PR application fee (if approved): expected around ¥200,000 (up from ¥10,000)

What if I can’t afford it?

The Asahi Shimbun reports that eligibility for fee reductions for permanent residency will be limited to spouses and children of Japanese nationals, permanent residents and special permanent residents.

Should I apply for permanent residency now?

It’s probably too late for that. But if you already meet the requirements, applying earlier could save you money—granted, the final fees go through another round or two of bureaucracy and get delayed.

However, processing times for permanent residency in Tokyo currently exceed one year, meaning even if you start right now, you’re unlikely to get approved before the fee takes effect.

Will companies pay these fees?

It’s up to them. They will likely need to in order to stay competitive. Some companies already cover immigration costs. Others do not. This may become a more important negotiation point.

What You Should Do Now

If you’re a foreign worker in Japan, start planning now—and build these higher fees into your budget, especially if you’re on a one-year contract.

Keep your taxes, pension and health insurance fully up to date.

Maintain stable employment (it matters for renewals and longer visa periods).

Aim for longer visa durations if possible, which are easier for seishain (company employees).

Budget for renewal costs in advance if you’re on an annual contract or changing jobs.

Start preparing early if permanent residency is part of your long-term plan.

What do you think about Japan’s visa fee increase—or how it might affect your job, renewal plans or long-term future here? Drop a comment below and share your experience (or questions).



