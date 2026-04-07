Japan’s Favorite Work Visa Gets N2 Language Requirement

Do you need N2 to work in Japan now? Here’s what the new language requirement for the Engineer/Specialist visa actually means.

By Aaron Baggett Apr 8, 2026 5 min read

Japan is tightening its most common work visa—the Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services visa—by adding a Japanese language requirement for roles that actually use Japanese. As part of Japan’s work visa language requirements, the benchmark being floated is CEFR B2, roughly equivalent to JLPT N2.

Naturally, this sent IT workers, ALTs and just about anyone on that visa into a mild (or not-so-mild) panic. Not a small group, either—around 475,000 foreign residents currently hold this visa.

Part of the reaction comes down to what “N2-level Japanese” actually means. This isn’t survival Japanese or “I’ve been here a year, I’m good.” It’s the point where you can read the news, sit through meetings and more or less function at work without secretly translating everything under the table. For most people, that’s a long grind.

But before you start dusting off your old kanji flashcards or panic-booking the next JLPT, it’s worth taking a closer look at what’s actually being proposed because the reality is a lot more specific, and a lot less dramatic, than it sounds.

Japan’s Work Visa Language Requirement Explained

Time to hit the books.

In early 2026, the government approved a policy package on foreign nationals built around what it calls “orderly coexistence”—a mix of stricter oversight and support for integration. Officially, the aim is to ensure foreign workers operate within the scope of their visas while reducing abuse of the system.

The Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services visa covers a huge range of jobs, and it’s often been stretched. People enter under a “specialist” category, but the work they end up doing doesn’t always match what’s on paper. That can mean teachers doing manual labor, or IT workers quietly turning into something much closer to general service work.

The government appears to be tightening its application. Starting with whether a role that claims to require Japanese actually does, and whether the person hired can realistically perform it.

Some critics and online commentators argue that moves like this are partly about appearing tougher on immigration as the issue becomes more political. Japan’s labor shortages aren’t exactly a secret. The government has repeatedly said foreign workers are essential, while at the same time tightening entry and oversight.

FAQ

Will this affect people already living and working in Japan?

Based on current information, no. The change is expected to apply to new applicants entering Japan, not current residents or visa holders.

Does this apply to all jobs under the Engineer/Specialist visa?

No. It depends on the role. Jobs that don’t require Japanese, such as some positions at international companies, are unlikely to be affected.

How will companies prove Japanese isn’t required?

That’s the neat part. Nobody knows. Currently, there’s no officially published mechanism for this. But based on how Japan’s visa system already works, it will almost certainly come down to documentation submitted during the visa application process, such as:

Job descriptions

Company explanation of duties

Supporting documents submitted to Immigration

Immigration already reviews these to determine whether a role qualifies under the Engineer/Specialist visa. This would likely just add another layer—checking whether the role genuinely requires Japanese. So expect those visits to immigration to get a little bit longer.

What level of Japanese is being discussed?

The benchmark mentioned is CEFR B2, which is roughly equivalent to JLPT N2. It’s a level where you can function in a professional environment, not just handle daily conversation. That’s about 1,200 kanji.

On Reddit, some commenters suggest that multiple tests could meet the requirement, not just the JLPT. Including:

NAT-TEST (held six times a year)

JLCT (held up to 10 times a year)

BJT (computer-based, available on demand)

J-CAT (online test)

The logic is that if the benchmark is CEFR B2, then any test aligned with that level should count. However, none of this has been officially confirmed. At the time of writing, the government has not released a list of accepted exams, so these remain educated guesses rather than policy.

When will this take effect?

Reports suggest the policy could be revised as early as mid-2026, but at the time of writing, the government hasn’t officially announced when the change will be implemented. Like most immigration updates in Japan, expect a bit of lead time (and bureaucracy) before anything actually starts.

Final Thoughts

Use it as a reason to level up.

So no, this isn’t a sudden “N2 or get out” rule.

But it is a sign of where things are heading. Japan isn’t necessarily closing the door to foreign workers; it’s just getting more particular about who can come in and what they can do. True, it does sting a bit that discussions on “co-existence” have quickly spiraled into typical bureaucracy

But for most people already here, nothing changes. For those looking to come to Japan, it’s another reminder that the gap between “what’s allowed” and “what actually happens” is shrinking.

And for many people, it may also be a sign that it’s time to lock in and take learning Japanese a bit more seriously. After all, life only gets better here once you pick up the language.

Is Japan’s work visa language requirement a reasonable step or just more pressure on foreign workers? Drop your thoughts in the comments.