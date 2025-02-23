Japanese Funerals: How to Dress, Act and Show Respect

Learn etiquette for Japanese funerals, including proper attire, behavior and how to offer condolences with condolence money and incense.

By Kerri King Feb 24, 2025 5 min read

Japanese Funerals (sogi) follow centuries-old traditions influenced by Buddhism and cultural beliefs about life and death. These solemn ceremonies emphasize deep respect for the deceased and their family. If you’re attending a Japanese funeral, understanding proper etiquette, dress code, and expected behaviors is essential. This guide will help you navigate the experience with respect and awareness.

Japanese Funeral Customs and Traditions

The reception of a modern Japanese funeral.

In the past, Japanese funerals were deeply rooted in Buddhist and Shinto traditions. They were often held at home or in temples. Cremation became widespread during the Edo period. Funerals were community-driven, with extended family and neighbors playing key roles in supporting the grieving household. Ancestral veneration was also important, reinforcing the belief that the deceased remained spiritually connected to the living.

Today, while many traditions remain, funerals have adapted to modern lifestyles. Most take place in funeral homes (sougijyou) rather than homes or temples, and ceremonies are often shorter and more structured. While Buddhist rites are still common, some families opt for secular ceremonies.

Cremation remains standard, but with cemetery space limited, many families place ashes in family graves or temple ossuaries. In recent years, alternative funerals—such as tree burials or direct cremations for simpler, cost-effective options—have gained popularity. Nevertheless, respect for the deceased and the importance of remembrance remain central to Japanese funeral culture.

Structure of a Japanese Funeral

Japanese funerals follow a structured sequence rooted in Buddhist customs:

The Wake (Otsuya)

Held the night before the funeral, the wake is a gathering of close family and friends. A Buddhist priest chants sutras, and attendees offer incense at the altar as a sign of respect.

The Funeral Ceremony (Kokubetsu-shiki)

The main ceremony is held the following day at a temple, funeral hall, or family home. A Buddhist priest leads the service with sutra recitations, and guests offer incense at the altar.

Cremation (Kasou)

After the ceremony, the body is cremated, following Japan’s long-standing tradition. The remains are typically placed in a family grave or kept in a butsudan (Buddhist altar) at home.

What to Wear at a Japanese Funeral

The beads are juzu, or prayer beads.

Unlike Western funerals, where dark but varied formal attire may be acceptable, Japanese mourning dress (mofuku) adheres to a traditional and understated style.

Attire for Men

Black Suit and White Shirt: Wear a plain, matte black suit (not navy or dark gray) with a crisp white dress shirt.

Wear a plain, matte black suit (not navy or dark gray) with a crisp white dress shirt. Black Tie: Choose only a solid black tie; avoid patterned or glossy ties, as they are inappropriate.

Choose only a solid black tie; avoid patterned or glossy ties, as they are inappropriate. Jacket: Wear your jacket at all times, regardless of the temperature. Removing it may be considered disrespectful.

Wear your jacket at all times, regardless of the temperature. Removing it may be considered disrespectful. Shoes: Wear black leather shoes with a matte finish. Avoid anything flashy, including shiny buckles or visible logos.

Wear black leather shoes with a matte finish. Avoid anything flashy, including shiny buckles or visible logos. Hair and Grooming: Keep your hair neatly combed in a simple, conservative style. If you have facial hair, ensure it remains well-groomed.

Attire for Women

Clothing: Wear a conservative black dress, kimono, or pants with a formal black blouse. Dresses should have a high neckline and reach at least knee length.

Wear a conservative black dress, kimono, or pants with a formal black blouse. Dresses should have a high neckline and reach at least knee length. Stockings: Black stockings or tights must cover the legs. Bare legs are inappropriate.

Black stockings or tights must cover the legs. Bare legs are inappropriate. Shoes: Choose closed-toe, low-heeled black shoes. Avoid patent leather or shiny finishes.

Choose closed-toe, low-heeled black shoes. Avoid patent leather or shiny finishes. Makeup and Nails: Keep makeup subtle, using neutral or soft pink lipstick—avoid bright colors or glitter. Nails should remain unpainted or in dark, muted shades.

Keep makeup subtle, using neutral or soft pink lipstick—avoid bright colors or glitter. Nails should remain unpainted or in dark, muted shades. Hair: Tie your hair back neatly, preferably in a bun, with minimal or no accessories.

Accessories and Personal Items

Jewelry: Wear only a wedding ring and a simple pearl necklace. Pearls symbolize tears and mourning in Japanese culture. Avoid any other jewelry, especially gold or flashy pieces.

Wear only a wedding ring and a simple pearl necklace. Pearls symbolize tears and mourning in Japanese culture. Avoid any other jewelry, especially gold or flashy pieces. Handbags and Accessories: Choose handbags, umbrellas, and handkerchiefs in black or very dark colors, with no visible patterns or decorations.

Children

If children attend, they should also wear black or dark-colored clothing in a subdued, formal style.

Funeral Etiquette in Japan

When attending a Japanese funeral:

Upon arrival, bow deeply to the bereaved family and offer a brief condolence.

During the service, remain quiet and respectful.

Stay for the full ceremony or at least until cremation begins.

Condolence money should be discreetly placed in the designated tray at the reception when signing the registry.

How To Offer Your Condolences

Keep your words brief and respectful when speaking to the grieving family. A common phrase to use is:

“O-kuyami moshiagemasu” (お悔やみ申し上げます) – “I offer my condolences.” (Can be used in person or writing.)

Koden (Condolence Money)

A funeral envelope for kouden.

Also called okouden, condolence money is traditionally given to help cover funeral expenses. The amount typically ranges from ¥3,000 to ¥50,000, depending on your relationship with the deceased. Money is also offered to the priest conducting the ceremony.

How to Give Koden Properly

Use a white condolence envelope (koden bukuro) tied with a black-and-white or silver-and-white cord, which is available at stationery shops or convenience stores.

(koden bukuro) tied with a black-and-white or silver-and-white cord, which is available at stationery shops or convenience stores. Avoid new bills , as they imply you were expecting death. Instead, use slightly worn bills as a sign of respect.

, as they imply you were expecting death. Instead, use slightly worn bills as a sign of respect. Gifts like flowers and other presents are usually inappropriate at Japanese funerals.

Offering Incense

Offering makko, or incense powder.

A ritual at Japanese funerals involves offering incense, a practice deeply rooted in Buddhist traditions. Burning incense purifies the surroundings, creates a pathway for the deceased’s spirit, and allows mourners to express their final respects. It also represents the fleeting nature of life, as the fragrant smoke rises and dissipates. Different sects follow varying incense-offering rituals.

Here is how to offer an incense:

Powdered Incense (Makko): Pinch the incense powder with your right hand.

Slightly bow your head and bring the powder to your forehead.

Sprinkle it into the incense burner (repeat 1-3 times). Stick Incense (Senko): Pick up the incense with your right hand and light it with a candle.

Extinguish the flame using your left hand (never blow it out).

Place the incense in the burner (1-3 sticks, depending on religious sect).

After offering incense, a brief bow is customary.

