Photo:
Learn

Using the Post Office in Japan: Useful Phrases

Using the post office in Japan requires some tricky vocabulary. GaijinPot presents a guide to sending your mail overseas.

By 3 min read 2

Sending mail overseas from Japan can seem a bit tricky at first. When I first moved to Japan, one of the biggest challenges I faced was even finding the right location to send mail! I mistakenly used the word ポスト (post), which refers to a postbox, instead of 郵便局 (post office). To help avoid such mix-ups, let’s go over some essential vocabulary and phrases for your next trip to the post office.

Essential Vocabulary for the Post Office in Japan

Familiarize yourself with some basic terms to make your visit to the post office flow smoothly!

Here are some keywords and phrases you will need to navigate a Japanese post office and send mail:

JapaneseEnglishRomaji
郵便局Post officeYuubinkyoku
手紙LetterTegami
葉書PostcardHagaki
封筒EnvelopeFuutou
切手StampKitte
小包PackageKozutsumi
BoxHako
壊れ物Fragile goodsKowaremono

Filling out a Waybill Form

When sending a package or letter overseas from Japan, you’ll need to fill out a waybill (送り状, okurijou) at the post office. This document contains essential information about your shipment and ensures that your mail reaches the correct destination.

JapaneseEnglishRomaji
送り状WaybillOkurijou
追跡番号Tracking numberTsuisekibangou
氏名Full nameShimei
電話番号Phone numberDenwabangou
郵便番号Postal codeYuubinbangou
ご依頼主の住所Sender’s addressGoirainushi no juusho
お届け先の住所Recipient’s addressOtodoke saki no juusho
内容品の詳細な記載Detailed description of contentsNaiyouhin no shousai na kisai
内容品の個数Number of itemsNaiyouhin no kosuu
正味重量Net weightShoumijuuryou
価格Price/costKakaku
Photo: PIXTA/ Graphs

When sending mail overseas from Japan, you will typically encounter a few delivery options. Here’s a breakdown of these choices and their corresponding terms:

JapaneseEnglishRomaji
普通郵便Regular mailFutsuuyuubin
船便Surface mailFunabin
航空便AirmailKoukuubin
速達Special deliverySokutatsu
国際スピード郵便Express Mail Service (EMS)Kokusaisupi-doyuubin

If you’re sending something overseas, you’ll likely choose 航空便 (airmail) or 船便 (surface mail). For those in a hurry, 国際スピード郵便 (EMS) offers the fastest option, but be prepared for the higher cost.

Common Phrases to Use at the Post Office

You’re almost done sending your package.

Ready to send your mail? Here are some handy phrases in Japanese that you’ll need to say to get started. From asking for air mail to asking about shipping prices, these expressions will ensure a smoother experience.

JapaneseEnglishRomaji
これを送りたいんですが、～までお願いしますI would like to send this, please send it to ～Kore o okuritain desu ga, ～ made onegaishimasu
航空便で送りたいのですが…I would like to send it by airmail, please.Koukuubin de okuritai no desu ga…
送料はいくらですか?How much is shipping?Souryou wa ikura desuka?
航空便ならどの位時間がかかりますか？Around how long will it take to arrive by airmail?Koukuubin nara dono gurai jikan ga kakarimasuka?

Additional Considerations

Why not send your mail with a commemorative stamp?

In addition to sending your package, there are a few extra services you may want to consider. For example, 保険 (insurance) and 書留 (registered mail) are often offered at the counter. Registered mail provides proof that the mail was sent, and the recipient will need to sign for it upon delivery.

You may also be asked about the 中身 (contents) of your package. This is to comply with the postal service’s rules on what can be sent. It’s always a good idea to be clear about what you are mailing, as different types of items may have different prices.

Lastly, if you’re looking to add a special touch to your mail, Japan offers beautiful 記念切手 (commemorative stamps) celebrating everything from national landmarks to popular characters. These are perfect for collectors or for making your package stand out with a unique design!

JapaneseEnglishRomajiNotes
保険InsuranceHokenOffers protection for your package in case it gets lost or damaged.
書留Registered mailKakitomeProvides proof of mailing, and the recipient must sign for the delivery.
中身ContentsNakamiStaff may ask about the contents to ensure compliance with postal rules.
記念切手Commemorative stampsKinen kitteSpecial stamps celebrating landmarks, characters and events.

Do you have any tips on using the post office in Japan? Share them in the comments!

Topics: / /
Japan101: Sending and Receiving Mail

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service

Related

Live
Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

 Living in Japan or know somebody who does? Here’s how to send a nengajo and win culture points for 2021!

By 4 min read 3

Learn
Learn

How to Order Take Out at a Japanese Restaurant

As Japanese businesspeople are a busy lot, it perhaps not that surprising that takeouts are successful in Japan.

By 3 min read 3

Learn
Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

Supplement your Japanese studies with these apps that don't cost a thing.

By 8 min read 55