Using the Post Office in Japan: Useful Phrases

Using the post office in Japan requires some tricky vocabulary. GaijinPot presents a guide to sending your mail overseas.

By Matthew Coslett Mar 28, 2025 3 min read

Sending mail overseas from Japan can seem a bit tricky at first. When I first moved to Japan, one of the biggest challenges I faced was even finding the right location to send mail! I mistakenly used the word ポスト (post), which refers to a postbox, instead of 郵便局 (post office). To help avoid such mix-ups, let’s go over some essential vocabulary and phrases for your next trip to the post office.

Essential Vocabulary for the Post Office in Japan

Familiarize yourself with some basic terms to make your visit to the post office flow smoothly!

Here are some keywords and phrases you will need to navigate a Japanese post office and send mail:

Japanese English Romaji 郵便局 Post office Yuubinkyoku 手紙 Letter Tegami 葉書 Postcard Hagaki 封筒 Envelope Fuutou 切手 Stamp Kitte 小包 Package Kozutsumi 箱 Box Hako 壊れ物 Fragile goods Kowaremono

Filling out a Waybill Form

When sending a package or letter overseas from Japan, you’ll need to fill out a waybill (送り状, okurijou) at the post office. This document contains essential information about your shipment and ensures that your mail reaches the correct destination.

Japanese English Romaji 送り状 Waybill Okurijou 追跡番号 Tracking number Tsuisekibangou 氏名 Full name Shimei 電話番号 Phone number Denwabangou 郵便番号 Postal code Yuubinbangou ご依頼主の住所 Sender’s address Goirainushi no juusho お届け先の住所 Recipient’s address Otodoke saki no juusho 内容品の詳細な記載 Detailed description of contents Naiyouhin no shousai na kisai 内容品の個数 Number of items Naiyouhin no kosuu 正味重量 Net weight Shoumijuuryou 価格 Price/cost Kakaku

Popular Delivery Options for Sending Mail

Photo: PIXTA/ Graphs

When sending mail overseas from Japan, you will typically encounter a few delivery options. Here’s a breakdown of these choices and their corresponding terms:

Japanese English Romaji 普通郵便 Regular mail Futsuuyuubin 船便 Surface mail Funabin 航空便 Airmail Koukuubin 速達 Special delivery Sokutatsu 国際スピード郵便 Express Mail Service (EMS) Kokusaisupi-doyuubin

If you’re sending something overseas, you’ll likely choose 航空便 (airmail) or 船便 (surface mail). For those in a hurry, 国際スピード郵便 (EMS) offers the fastest option, but be prepared for the higher cost.

Common Phrases to Use at the Post Office

You’re almost done sending your package.

Ready to send your mail? Here are some handy phrases in Japanese that you’ll need to say to get started. From asking for air mail to asking about shipping prices, these expressions will ensure a smoother experience.

Japanese English Romaji これを送りたいんですが、～までお願いします I would like to send this, please send it to ～ Kore o okuritain desu ga, ～ made onegaishimasu 航空便で送りたいのですが… I would like to send it by airmail, please. Koukuubin de okuritai no desu ga… 送料はいくらですか? How much is shipping? Souryou wa ikura desuka? 航空便ならどの位時間がかかりますか？ Around how long will it take to arrive by airmail? Koukuubin nara dono gurai jikan ga kakarimasuka?

Additional Considerations

Why not send your mail with a commemorative stamp?

In addition to sending your package, there are a few extra services you may want to consider. For example, 保険 (insurance) and 書留 (registered mail) are often offered at the counter. Registered mail provides proof that the mail was sent, and the recipient will need to sign for it upon delivery.

You may also be asked about the 中身 (contents) of your package. This is to comply with the postal service’s rules on what can be sent. It’s always a good idea to be clear about what you are mailing, as different types of items may have different prices.

Lastly, if you’re looking to add a special touch to your mail, Japan offers beautiful 記念切手 (commemorative stamps) celebrating everything from national landmarks to popular characters. These are perfect for collectors or for making your package stand out with a unique design!

Japanese English Romaji Notes 保険 Insurance Hoken Offers protection for your package in case it gets lost or damaged. 書留 Registered mail Kakitome Provides proof of mailing, and the recipient must sign for the delivery. 中身 Contents Nakami Staff may ask about the contents to ensure compliance with postal rules. 記念切手 Commemorative stamps Kinen kitte Special stamps celebrating landmarks, characters and events.

