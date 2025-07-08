Here's a list of ten Japanese summer home hacks to keep your home comfortable this summer.

It’s summer in Japan again, and if trends persist, it’s likely to be extra hot again. While there is much to enjoy, there’s no denying that our homes can become a refuge during the long, sweltering days of July and August. But, with the cost of living squeezing everything from energy prices to how much you pay for a watermelon from the nearby grocery store, hiding in your air conditioning can be pricey. Here’s a list of ten Japanese summer home hacks to help you stretch your yen to keep your home not only livable but comfortable this summer.

1. Invest in Curtains

Cut your exposure to UV rays

Just like how you want to keep the cold out in the winter, you want to keep the heat out in the summer. Since insulation is not a strong point in most Japanese homes, blackout curtains are an effective product to help with heat regulation in your home. Hang these curtains in all of your windows and cut your exposure to UV rays as well as the sun’s heat.

If you live in a house and want to keep the cold air either upstairs or downstairs, use insulating curtains. Essentially, these are hanging plastic curtains that often come with magnetic fasteners to let you (and your pets) come and go as you please. You can place them at the top or bottom of your stairs. You can also hang these curtains near your genkan (front entrance) to help prevent the hot air from coming into your home when opening and closing the front door.

2. Stick Heat Shielding Sheets to Windows

If you don’t like the look of blackout curtains or feel down from the lack of light, give heat shielding sheets a try. These are basically thin plastic sheets that you cover your windows with and function similarly to the blackout curtains: they block UV and insulate the windows so that all that summer heat stays just where you want it—outside. And if you want the very best insulation, try these sheets combined with lace and blackout curtains for a surefire way to keep your hardworking AC’s output inside your home.

3. Buy Hinyari (cooling) Textiles

Time to switch up bedding fabrics.

In the summer, you can buy a wide range of cooling clothes. While you’re at it, you might as well purchase a few cool fabrics for your home, too. Think of replacing your bedroom sheets and covers with cool-to-the-touch ones for sale at Nitori or natural gauze blankets available at Muji. Cooling covers and fabrics are also available for your bed pillows, sofa cushions and even your carpets if you are hoping to feel more refreshed and relaxed in your home.

4. Use Fans and Air Circulators

Your best friend.

Of course, the AC is best at decreasing the temperature in your home, but what about the spaces that are inaccessible to your unit? If this sounds familiar, try a cost-effective fan to cool the area. Fans can also help prevent mold buildup in tight or enclosed spaces by improving air flow.

Air circulators work similarly to oscillating fans in that they help move air throughout a room to create a more comfortable environment. However, air circulators, as the name implies, can move air omnidirectionally, rotating 360 degrees to help distribute air evenly around the room. So, try placing air circulators in strategic places to move the cold air from the AC unit around your home. Not only can they help the coolness spread to more of your space, but they will also decrease your electricity bill by making the air conditioner itself work more efficiently.

5. Use Your Stove or Oven Minimally

Using the stove or oven can build up even more heat in your home.

Adding some dishes or sides that don’t require using the stove or oven will help keep the temperature from rising as you prepare dinner. Salads, fruits, and sandwiches are just a few examples of things you can rotate into your meal plans.

If you happen to have both a gas burner and an induction one, it may be worthwhile to lean on the latter a bit more during the summer months. Induction burners also tend to be more energy efficient than gas ones and consume as much as 90% less energy.

6. Shade Your Exterior Air Conditioning Unit

Be careful not to restrict the air flow around the unit.

Since your air conditioner is the main cooling system in your home, you want to both improve its efficiency and reduce energy costs. One way to help is by screening or shading the outdoor AC unit. Reducing the temperature of your outdoor unit may reduce wear and tear and prolong its lifespan while requiring less energy to operate. Just be careful not to restrict the air flow around the unit as this can have a negative impact instead. Ideally, you can screen the unit by installing an awning or by planting tall plants or a green curtain which can provide shade on the balcony.

7. Install a Bamboo Screen on Your Balcony

While thick curtains will reduce the amount of heat coming in through your windows, you can go one step further with a bamboo screen on your balcony. The screen essentially works like an awning and will help block the strong UV rays from hitting your balcony windows and doors in the first place. Another plus is that any plants you have get shielded from the worst of the sun. And, since the UV block is already outside, you can sometimes open your curtains and get a peek at the exterior world without sacrificing your comfort.

8. Uchimizu (sprinkle water) Outside Your Home

You may have noticed shopkeepers doing this in the throes of the summer heat.

One traditional Japanese way of beating the heat is to do uchimizu, which means to sprinkle or throw water outside your front or balcony doors to create a cooling barrier. You may have noticed shopkeepers or car parking attendants doing this in the throes of the summer heat, but this tradition is just as useful outside your own house or apartment. If you have plants on your balcony, an easy way to do this is after you water them, just hose down the area near your door.

9. Make a Green Curtain on Your Balcony

A great time to garden.

Green curtains aren’t like traditional fabric curtains; instead, these are ones you can grow! You can make green curtains on your balcony using a trellis and climbing plants. A simple setup would include wide planter pots, tall poles and mesh netting for the vining plants to grow on. Recommended plants that can tolerate the intense summer heat and provide a shady canopy are morning glories, goya (bitter melon), hechima (sponge gourd) and hayatouri (chayote).

10. Change to LED lights

LED bulbs can keep your electricity bill low and your home slightly cooler.

Believe it or not, changing your light bulbs to LED ones can help lower the heat in your home. While they still emit some heat, it’s far less than your typical incandescent or halogen bulb. LED lights also have several additional benefits, including being energy efficient, which will bring your electricity bill down. Plus, they’re long-lasting.

