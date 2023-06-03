Live

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

Navigate the Japanese train system with these essential kanji characters.

By 1 min read

Heidi goes over the kanji to know when commuting with the train system in Japan.

See more videos on our Gaijinpot Youtube Channel—and don’t forget to like, subscribe and hit that notification bell for more weekly videos about Japan!

Topics: /

Related

Live
Live

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

Dive into a quick guide to swimming pools in Japan, from where to find them to what to wear.

By 4 min read

Live
Live

Tokyo’s Best Book Cafes for Writers and Studying

Looking for a quiet place to boost your productivity? Here are five book cafes with perfect setups for writing and studying.

By 5 min read