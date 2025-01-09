With temperatures falling, our heating bills will be rising. But, with these home insulation hacks, not all your heat and money will fly out the window.

By Elizabeth Sok Jan 10, 2025 5 min read

Unless you live in one of these warmer winter destinations in Japan, it’s going to get quite a bit colder as we move into the winter months. While there are plenty of ways to stay warm outside, keeping toasty at home is a different matter. It costs more to heat homes with appliances than it does to cool them off. So, save some cash by making sure that precious warm air (and your hard-earned yen) doesn’t escape out the window. Keep reading for our top Japanese winter home insulation hacks.

1. Trap Heat With Curtains

Switch out your curtains for thicker ones.

Curtains do more than block out light. They can help deal with one of the biggest problems with keeping your home warm: the windows. Windows provide a space for warm indoor air to escape and cool outdoor air to enter. Some home retailers sell curtains specifically for winter that are thicker or have multiple layers to help keep your place warm. Depending on your windows and curtains, you may have gaps where drafts can enter. A cheap fix is to close them with a bull clip.

2. Tape The Windows

You’re gonna need lots, and lots of this.

Tape is another way to help seal up those windows. Use weather stripping to create a seal between the glass and the window frame. This will help keep some cold air out and warm air in. On its own, it won’t be effective enough as the glass provides plenty of area for heat loss. But, sealing does help.

3. Bubble Wrap On The Windows

Yes, use bubble wrap.

Yes, you read that right: bubble wrap. It turns out that bubble wrap is an effective and cheap way to trap that warm air in your home. Whether you use old bubble wrap or buy new, cut out the appropriate size needed to cover your window. When you’re ready to put it on, first lightly mist your window with water. Press the bubble wrap on and you’re finished. The moisture on the window will keep your bubble wrap on and help reduce the amount of warm air escaping your home by half.

4. Caulk Your Windows

Simple yet effective.

Like using weather stripping, applying caulk to your windows helps to insulate your home. It’s both cheap and effective. First, be sure to clean the area between the glass and the window sill. Then, apply a silicone-based caulk that is waterproof and doesn’t freeze when the temperatures dip below zero (if they do at all in your area).

5. Window Insulation Film

Window insulation film is cheap and easy to install.

Is it clear yet that your windows are the biggest hurdle for keeping yourself toasty this winter? Here’s another tip for those big pieces of glass: Try window insulation film. This transparent screen helps to limit how much outside cold air can enter your home. It’s relatively cheap to buy and easy to install. But if you tend to make air bubbles when applying a smartphone screen protector, you may need a little help with this one.

6. Seal Your Internal Doors, Too

We’re often so busy focusing on the doors and windows leading outside that we forget about the doors inside. Keeping doors closed between rooms and hallways helps to trap heat where you want it. But, doors have cracks too at the bottom and sides. Sticking a thin strip of rubber or plastic between the side of the door and the floor or door frame can save you precious bits of warm air.

7. Retain Warmth With Rugs and Carpets

Makes your home much cozier, too.

We’ve spent a lot of time on the windows, but we shouldn’t forget about the floors. Your floors are one of the largest surfaces in your home and heat can escape that way too. Rugs not only add a little extra style to your place, but also a bit of insulation too. The larger the rug and the longer the fibers, the better. Go the extra mile and place a thermal underlay underneath the rug for maximum heat.

8. Use A Door Draft Stopper

Door draft stoppers are devices used to block cold air at the bottom of your doors. The front door would be the most obvious place for one, but your balcony door would be a good choice too. You can buy these in a home goods store or make one yourself.

9. Contain Heat by Keeping Doors Shut

Trap heat where you need it.

Many people in Japan use their air conditioners as heaters in the winter. One way to maximize their efficiency is to harness their heat in the room where they are installed. If you plan to be at home and the AC is in the living room, close the doors leading out of the room if you can. While the rest of your home won’t benefit from the warmth of the AC, you will as long as you stay in the living room.

10. Add a Humidifier

Since winter air can be quite dry, adding moisture back into the air can make the room feel warmer. Moist air can retain heat more than dry air. It’s also better for your skin, which can be prone to irritation during the dryer months.

Do you have any other Japanese winter home insulation hacks? We’d love to hear your advice in the comments!