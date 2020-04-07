Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency for seven prefectures due to coronavirus, but what does that really mean?

By Aaron Baggett Apr 7, 2020 4 min read

Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe has officially declared a state of emergency that applies to Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Osaka, Hyogo, and Fukuoka prefectures until May 6. These are the areas estimated to be most affected by the coronavirus in Japan.

The declaration will put restrictions on the public concerning “non-essential” activities. To help foreign residents in Japan, we have compiled a list of answers to questions you may have about living under the state of emergency.

What does the state of emergency mean?

The declaration permits prefectural governors in the affected areas to “request” residents stay at home except for leaving to perform essential tasks. “Essential tasks” include anything deemed necessary to maintaining life, such as going to the hospital, buying food, and commuting to work.

Governors are also permitted to ask businesses deemed non-essential to “thoroughly implement infection control measures,” which typically means staying closed.

The government is counting on peer pressure and public shaming to enforce this.

The government does not have the legal authority to impose a lockdown or fine residents who ignore the request, as seen in other countries. While that may appear lenient compared to the rest of the world currently battling the virus, officials are confident that most people will follow the request. The government is counting on peer pressure and public shaming to enforce this. Governors may also “publish” the names of businesses that refuse to obey the request.

The most control Abe’s state of emergency grants is during the event of an influx of patients. If that occurs, governors may legally and forcefully requisition land or buildings for medical purposes.

School closures

Prefectural high schools fall under the jurisdiction of the governor and may be closed at their discretion. As for private schools and municipal elementary and junior high schools, governors may only request school closure and “instruct” schools that do not respond.

Again, there is no penalty for schools that do not follow the request, but many have announced they will remain closed until the Golden Week holiday ends on May 6.

What facilities have been asked to close?

The following have been asked to close.

Educational facilities such as universities, Japanese language schools, and driving schools

Exercise facilities such as gyms, swimming pools, and sports centers

Facilities related to gatherings and exhibitions such as public halls, cinemas, venues, theaters, museums, and libraries

Recreation facilities such as nightclubs, bars, internet cafes, karaoke, pachinko parlors, and arcades

Large facilities such as department stores are asked to close every floor except those that sell essential items such as food and medicine. Additionally, small-scale stores with a floor area of ​​100 square meters or less are asked to take measures to prevent infection.

Daycare centers, nursing schools, and centers for the elderly may be requested to close.

What will still be open?

The following facilities and services are considered essential and will still be open. However, they are asked to take control measures, which may include limiting hours at night and on the weekend.

Medical facilities such as hospitals and pharmacies

Grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, and wholesale markets

Housing and accommodation facilities such as hotels

Transportation such as trains, buses, taxis, rental car services

Home delivery services

Banks, post offices, utilities, and administration offices (remote work requested)

Restaurants (excluding izakayas)

Public baths

Will the trains run normally?

Public transportation will not stop due to the declaration, but the government may make “comprehensive arrangements” with designated public organizations such as railway operators. Changes to train schedules and reduced services are a possibility.

Are flights affected?

Airline companies have made large-scale flight reductions due to coronavirus. Officials have said if the number of passengers decreases further due to the state of emergency, airlines are expected to suspend flights.

What if I need to renew my visa?

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan will extend the deadline for foreigners to renew their period of stay for three months, including short-term visa holders such as tourists. The measure is to relieve pressure from visa holders whose current status will expire between March and June.

Check the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare website for updates as the situation gradually changes. The Ministry has also provided a list of hospitals in Japan that are able to provide testing and treatment for the virus. Unfortunately, the list is in Japanese only.

We will continue to update this page as the story in Japan develops.

Please call the JNTO Multilingual Hotline at 050-3816-2787 in English, Japanese, or Korean in the event of emergencies related to the coronavirus.