Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa: A Full Video Guide

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa explained. Watch our video to learn eligibility rules, income requirements and key limitations.

By GaijinPot Blog Jan 12, 2026 2 min read

If your ideal workday looks like morning coffee in Tokyo or afternoon calls from a sleek coworking space in Osaka, and a weekend escape to the countryside, Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa is built for you. It lets eligible remote workers live in Japan for up to six months—without switching employers or going through a full work-visa process. In our latest video, we explain how Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa works, who can apply and what to prepare before you book the flight.

What Is Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa?

Work in Japan without committing to a long-term visa.

Japan launched its Digital Nomad Visa in 2024, allowing eligible remote workers—and their families—to live anywhere in the country for up to six months. Six months is far longer than a tourist stay, and there’s no need to navigate Japan’s longer, employer-sponsored work-visa process. With the weak yen, Japan is also more affordable than many expect—even in major cities.

The key restriction is work. You may only work remotely for employers or clients outside Japan. Local jobs, freelance projects for Japanese companies and side gigs are not allowed. The visa also cannot be extended or renewed, making it a short, fixed-term stay.

Daily life is easy to manage remotely. Fast fiber internet, reliable transport, coworking spaces and late-night cafes are common across Japan, making it simple to maintain a normal work routine while still exploring the country.

Who Can Apply?

To qualify, you must meet all of the following criteria:

Hold a passport from one of 49 countries with both a visa-waiver agreement and a tax treaty with Japan (including the U.S., Canada, most EU countries, Australia and New Zealand)

with both a visa-waiver agreement and a tax treaty with Japan (including the U.S., Canada, most EU countries, Australia and New Zealand) Be employed remotely or freelance for non-Japanese companies

Earn at least ¥10 million per year (around USD $65,000)

(around USD $65,000) Have private health insurance covering at least ¥10 million for medical treatment and accidents

Spouses and children can join as dependents. They must also be insured, and they cannot work or enroll as full-time students while in Japan.

Watch the Full Breakdown

The Digital Nomad Visa sounds simple on paper, but the details matter—especially when it comes to documents, timelines and what you can and can’t do while in Japan.

In our latest video, we walk through:

How the Digital Nomad Visa actually works in practice

Common mistakes applicants make

What to prepare before applying to your local Japanese embassy

▶ Watch the full video here!

Thinking about trying the Digital Nomad Visa yourself? Let us know in the comments below!