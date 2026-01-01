Japan’s Kanji of the Year Is ‘Bear’ — What Did That Say About 2025?

Japan’s Kanji of the Year 2025 is 熊 (bear). Here’s why it won, what it says about Japan.

By Aaron Baggett Jan 2, 2026 5 min read

Every December, Japan sums up the year with a single kanji—no slogan, no speech. Just one character, chosen by public vote, to capture the national mood. Some picks feel celebratory. Others feel like a warning. And some are the kind you never want to relive—like 2020’s 密 (mitsu, “crowded/close contact”). This year’s Kanji of the Year is 熊 (kuma), meaning bear.

The announcement was made, as always, at Kiyomizudera Temple in Kyoto, where a monk brushed the character in thick black ink across a massive sheet of washi paper. Bears were hard to ignore in 2025, and the kanji reflects a year in which something once distant began to feel uncomfortably close.

What Is the Kanji of the Year?

Japan’s Kanji of the Year is organized annually by the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation. The event invites the public to vote on a character that best represents the past twelve months. Tens of thousands of people submit suggestions, and the winning kanji often mirrors the headlines, anxieties and social conversations that defined the year.

It’s not about choosing the “nicest” word. If anything, the opposite tends to be true. Earthquakes, inflation, political uncertainty, pandemics—Japan’s recent picks skew toward discomfort rather than optimism. The Kanji of the Year feels more like a cultural mood check.

Recent picks have especially leaned anxious and unsentimental—災 (sai, “disaster”) in 2018, 税 (zei, “tax”) in 2023 and 金 (kin, “gold” or “money”) in 2024.

This Year’s Kanji: 熊 (Kuma)

On the Nakasendo trail connecting Kyoto and Tokyo.

On the surface, 熊 means bear. The animal. The one on warning signs. The one hikers hope never to meet. It’s read “kuma” in everyday Japanese, and it appears in familiar compound phrases like “熊出没注意” (kuma shutsubotsu chui), the “bear sighting” warnings posted in rural areas.

The character also appears in place names like 熊本 (Kumamoto). While the kanji today suggest “bear” and “origin,” the name itself predates that imagery, which was later layered on to convey strength—a meaning the region has embraced.

But unlike other kanji of the year, 熊 isn’t metaphorical by default. Its weight comes from the news cycle. In 2025, there werea lot of bear attacks in Japan.

Why Japan Picked “Bear” in 2025

Bear encounters in Japan reached a point in 2025 that felt somewhat like a horror movie. Like Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 horror masterpiece The Birds. Only, you know, with bears. I suppose 1997’s The Edge with Anthony Hopkins would make a better comparison, but I like picturing hundreds of bears perched around a children’s playground.

Sightings increased across northern Honshu and Hokkaido, but what truly shifted public perception was where those encounters occurred. Bears started turning up in human spaces—like when a bear wandered onto the runway at Yamagata Airport and disrupted flights, or when a pro golf event in Miyagi had to pause after a bear was spotted near the first tee.

Fatal attacks are statistically rare, but were frequent enough to scare the bejeezus out of people. By late 2025, around a dozen people had been killed by bears in Japan, the highest annual toll on record. In response, authorities culled thousands of bears over the course of the year, with some prefectures alone accounting for more than 2,000.

Changes in food availability have pushed bears to range farther. Rural depopulation has left farmland and forest edges unmanaged. Aging communities have fewer people to maintain the buffer zones that once quietly kept wildlife and human life apart. The situation became serious enough in parts of northern Japan that the government even deployed Self-Defense Forces to assist with bear countermeasures.

So, as awesome and scary as that would be, bears aren’t “invading” so much as taking advantage of a landscape that’s changed under everyone’s feet—less food, fewer people, thinner borders between forests and towns. The kanji 熊 represents that.

Bears in Everyday Life

A bear sign in Toyama Prefecture.

Even people who never hike or camp found themselves paying attention. Local governments issued alerts. Events were canceled. Schools closed temporarily after sightings. Farmers worried about crops. City residents, especially in areas bordering mountains, were checking bear maps and local alerts the way they check rain forecasts.

Early one morning in Fukushima, Hokkaido, a newspaper deliveryman stepped off his route and into a bear’s path. The attack was sudden. The bear mauled him, then dragged his body into nearby bushes before disappearing. By the time help arrived, he was already dead. It wasn’t a remote mountain trail or a risky hike—just a normal workday, ending violently before sunrise.

That said, fear sometimes outpaced reality. In one reported case in Akita, police initially warned residents about a fatal bear attack—only to later discover the victim had been killed by their own son. The wounds had simply looked like claw marks.

Japan is often imagined as a place where nature is tightly controlled. But bears don’t respect borders. When one shows up where it “shouldn’t,” it exposes the thin line between human space and wild space.

What 熊 Says About Japan Right Now

A mother brown bear with her cub on a Japanese highway.

Let’s zoom out. The kanji 熊 fits neatly into the big picture. Japan’s Kanji of the Year often captures moments when systems feel strained, such as economic pressure, demographic shifts and environmental instability. Bears didn’t suddenly become a problem in 2025. What changed was the increased visibility of the problem. Choosing 熊 was about acknowledgment.

There’s also something honest about it. Bears aren’t villains. My cat is more of a villain than most bears. They’re animals doing what animals do in environments shaped by human choices. In that sense, 熊 isn’t pointing outward. It’s pointing back at us.

Japan’s Kanji of the Year rarely offers comfort, but it does offer clarity. And in 2025, clarity looked like a bear standing where it shouldn’t be—forcing everyone to ask how it got there, while mostly avoiding the bigger implications of climate change and shrinking rural communities.