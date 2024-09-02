Japan’s New Entry System for Tourists (JESTA): What You Need to Know

Japan will introduce JESTA, a new tourist entry system, adding pre-screening requirements for visitors from many visa-exempt countries.

By Aaron Baggett Sep 3, 2024 3 min read

For years, Japan has been one of the easiest countries to visit. The process has been simple:

Hop on a plane.

Arrive in Japan.

Start exploring, all without the need for a short-stay visa.

This hassle-free entry has been one of the many reasons (and more recently, the very weak yen) Japan has remained a top destination for tourists worldwide.

However, that ease of entry is set to change, as the Japanese government has announced plans to introduce a new travel authorization system, tentatively named “JESTA,” which will require visitors to submit personal information online before their trip.

What is JESTA?

JESTA will make coming to Japan a bit more annoying.

The new JESTA system (Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorization) is Japan’s version of the USA’s Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). Like its American counterpart, JESTA will screen travelers from visa-exempt countries before they enter Japan. The main objective of this system is to prevent illegal immigration by identifying potential risks before they reach Japanese soil.

Currently, travelers from visa-exempt countries can arrive in Japan with minimal pre-screening. International airlines provide passenger information to the Japanese government after takeoff, meaning that any issues with a passenger’s eligibility to enter Japan are only addressed after landing.

The Government of Japan says this system has allowed a significant number of illegal immigrants to stay beyond their permitted period. In January 2016, 49,801 illegal short-term visitors were recorded, with more than half originating from visa-exempt countries.

How Will JESTA Work?

Under JESTA, travelers from the 71 visa-exempt countries must submit their travel details online before departure. This will include their purpose of entry and intended place of stay. The Immigration Services Agency will then screen the information. If any red flags are raised—such as a risk of overstaying—travelers may be denied the electronic travel authorization and instead be advised to apply for a formal visa through their local Japanese embassy.

The government aims to JESTA fully operational by 2030, with research and development funds allocated in the next fiscal year. However, before JESTA is fully implemented, a trial system will be introduced that will screen passengers’ information against a blacklist after boarding procedures have been completed. This trial will serve as a precursor to JESTA, allowing airlines to refuse boarding to flagged individuals, thus preventing them from traveling to Japan.

Who Will Be Affected?

JESTA will apply to visitors from the following 71 visa-exempt countries and regions:

Andorra

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Guatemala

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Latvia

Lesotho

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao

Malaysia

Malta

Mauritius

Mexico

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

North Macedonia

Norway

Panama

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Korea

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Tunisia

Türkiye

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Travelers from these countries must adjust to the new requirement of obtaining travel authorization before their trip, a shift from the relatively hassle-free process they’ve been used to.

What Does This Mean for Future Travelers?

The system will add an extra step to the travel planning process, similar to what travelers to the United States have experienced with ESTA. As the launch date approaches, more details will be released about how to apply, what information will be required, and the timelines involved.

Travelers should be aware of the upcoming changes and prepare to factor in the new authorization process when planning their trips to Japan in the forthcoming years.

Do you think JESTA is a good idea? Let us know how you feel in the comments below.