Japan’s Visa Fees Are Rising—But What Problem Is This Solving?

In late November 2025, Sanae Takaichi and her cabinet revealed a plan to drastically increase the fee structure for immigration procedures in 2026. The goal, according to the Japanese government, is to align Japan’s visa fees with those of Western nations, such as the USA and the UK, and to generate revenue to support “multiculturalism.”

Permanent Residency (PR): Currently ¥10,000 (raised in April 2025), the proposed fee could increase to over ¥100,00 0 .

Currently ¥10,000 (raised . Visa Renewal / Change of Status: Currently ¥6,000, this could rise to ¥40,000 per application.

While that may not be a lot to some people, it is a huge chunk of salary for others. If you are an ALT in Japan earning ¥290,000 before taxes, the new fee is going to hurt. Possibly enough to deter foreigners from coming to Japan for work altogether. Which, unfortunately, may be the idea.

Under the current system, Japan’s immigration fees have been minimal for a long time. In fact, Japanese law caps these fees at ¥10,000—a limit that kept costs low for decades.

For example, permanent residency applications cost ¥8,000 until a modest bump to ¥10,000 in April 2025, and standard visa renewals or status changes rose from ¥4,000 to ¥6,000 at that time. Now, the government is floating enormous increases that dwarf those earlier tweaks.

The Ministry of Justice is preparing a revision to the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, which currently caps most immigration fees at ¥10,000. The upcoming legal amendment will raise that cap significantly:

Up to ¥100,000 for general visa procedures , and

, and Up to ¥300,000 for a permanent residency application

That doesn’t mean visa fees will get that expensive, but once the law changes, the government will have the green light to charge that much if they ever feel like it.

If passed, the new fees would likely take effect in fiscal year 2026, which begins April 1, 2026.

Why This is a Bad Idea

This isn’t likely going to inconvenience a few highly paid recruiters or digital nomads. The ones most likely to feel the sting of Japan’s visa fee hikes are the people the country depends on most—English teachers, caregivers, nurses, factory and hospitality workers and IT staff.

Many foreigners are here on tight budgets, working demanding jobs that keep Japan running—jobs with salaries so low that even most Japanese workers aren’t lining up to take them. Which is why Japan needs foreign workers in the first place.

Japan has actively recruited workers from countries like India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Nepal, Indonesia and Sri Lanka to fill gaps in elderly care, construction, food service and more.

Many of these workers hold visas that are valid for one to three years, requiring frequent renewals. They often send money home each month—in 2023 alone, foreign workers in Japan sent back over ¥700 billion in remittances, mainly to Southeast Asia.

Now imagine asking someone who takes home ¥180,000 a month, while supporting a family abroad, to pay ¥30,000 to ¥40,000 just to renew their visa every year or two. For some, that’s a full week’s pay. And if they’re renewing visas for family members too? The costs multiply fast.

These are the people who will likely bear the full financial burden directly, with little support. The new fees may be manageable for some, but for others, they could be the tipping point that makes staying in Japan financially unworkable.

Policy or Pandering?

The official line is that this fee hike is about modernization—bringing Japan’s immigration system “in line with Western nations,” such as the U.S. and the U.K.

Isn’t it funny how Japan only wants to “match the West” when it comes to immigration fees and tightening rules for foreigners, but never when it comes to raising wages or improving working conditions? Western-level price tags, yes. Western-level paychecks? Not so much.

Japan’s population is shrinking, wages have been stagnant for years and public frustration with the economy is growing. Meanwhile, the foreign population has hit a record high. So instead of pushing tough reforms that might upset voters—like fixing labor laws or raising taxes—the government is targeting a group that can’t vote: us.

It’s hard not to see this as a political move. A way for conservative lawmakers to look “tough” on immigration while avoiding real economic fixes.

Yet, Takaichi, Japan’s own “Iron Lady,” has not said anything concrete regarding economic policy:

No policy on wage reform

No policy on labor law modernization

No concrete stimulus plans (even with inflation squeezing households)

No signs of serious reform on tax burdens, housing affordability or the shrinking middle class

Foreigners, especially long-term residents, bear the financial burden while politicians score points with their domestic audience. And if it discourages more people from coming?

That might be exactly the point.

What are your thoughts on Japan’s new visa fees? Is it long overdue? Is it too expensive? Let us know in the comments below.