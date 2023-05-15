Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

There is some great money to be had teaching in Japan—if you know where to look. This month, we've done the legwork for you.

By Doc Kane May 15, 2023 4 min read

Sometimes ferreting out well-compensated work involves a lot of digging around. It’s not so hard to find good money in tech or management—especially for experienced hires—but what about teaching?

This month, I decided to see what I could turn up and was pleasantly surprised. Even outside Tokyo, there are opportunities for greater pay than you might expect—and opportunities that aren’t restricted to ESL. So, poke around a bit, and see if anything suits your fancy. Oh, and check out the main GaijinPot jobs list for other high-paying teaching jobs in Japan for the industrious there are more to be found!

SEN practitioners and teachers (Tokyo)

Suppose you’ve been looking to stretch your wings in Tokyo and team up with a strong educational group of motivated elementary through high school-aged learners. In that case, you should probably check out Quest Tokyo. If any of those suits your style, very well-paying part-time positions are available for experienced teachers in ESL, math, science, economics, and exam prep.

Quest also needs qualified SEN (Special Educational Needs) practitioners who have worked with young children and teenagers to help them fill part-time roles on their team of learning support therapists. Your work will straddle teaching and management, and some experience delivering clinically effective therapy (not to mention demonstrated success in improving educational outcomes for young people) will make you an excellent contributor to the team.

Learning Support Therapists - Special Educational Needs (SEN) Company: Quest Tokyo

Quest Tokyo Salary: ¥10,000 / Hour

¥10,000 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan We seek qualified SEN practitioners - Speech and Language Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Physical Therapists and Educational Psychologists. Experienced with any of the following: ASD, ADHD, down syndrome, dyslexia, behavior therapy, visual impairment, executive function, elective mutism. Experience working with children and teenagers. Team skills and a sense of humor.

Help students get the school of their dreams (Tokyo)

Tokyo Academics is looking for instructors with a test-prep mindset to join their ever-growing multi-disciplined team of educators. You’ll work side-by-side with other experienced teachers teaching a wealth of subject material aimed at helping students get into their school of choice—they even have positions in robotics and programming. So, lots of cool opportunities.

With an exceedingly good pay package, relocation support and visa sponsorship available—and a real chance to impact the lives of motivated students— Tokyo Academics might just have what you’re looking for. Plus, entrepreneurial and management opportunities exist for those who are interested.

Academic Instructor (Remote or In-Person) (High pay + Flexible hours) Company: Tokyo Academics

Tokyo Academics Salary: ¥4,500 ~ ¥8,000 / Hour (Starting from ¥360,000 to ¥540,000 monthly)

¥4,500 ~ ¥8,000 / Hour (Starting from ¥360,000 to ¥540,000 monthly) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications Ok

Energetic teachers wanted (Kobe)

Let’s swing west now to Hyogo and look at Kobe’s Merry Go Land. This international school wants to add more full-time native-level instructors to its team of experienced teachers and childcare pros and would love to hear from you.

You’ll have the opportunity to work with kids ranging in age from toddlers to high school students, and movement is the name of the game here, so be sure that tank of yours is always quite full of energy—you’ll be doing a lot of singing, dancing and playing games with the young ones!

Sundays and Mondays are free; you’ll have a schedule that clocks in at just under 40 hours. In addition, you’ll get ten paid holidays, a healthy salary (money goes a bit further here in Kobe, I will attest) and an annual bonus. If you require housing, a three-room apartment is also available without all the initial costs you might typically expect.

If you like working with youngsters, and Kansai is your current home (or where you’d prefer to be), reach out.

English Teacher for children Company: Merry Go Land International Preschool

Merry Go Land International Preschool Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month

¥300,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month Location: Hyogo, Japan

Hyogo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications Ok

Teach at this top-notch Kansai institution (Kobe)

Do you have a degree or otherwise qualified early education specialist who desires to work in an immersive English environment? Renowned Kobe International School is looking for a teacher to step in as a substitute this year, then renew as a full-time teacher next year starting pronto. Is that you?

You’ll run a classroom with a bilingual Japanese teacher, handling all the typical activities: teaching, assessing students, designing a curriculum and managing the class.

To be considered, you’ll need to have experience with kids, the ability to communicate your desire to work with KIA in writing, and a track record demonstrating your dedication to the field. Go get ’em!

International School Teacher Company: Kansai International Academy

Kansai International Academy Salary: ¥265,000 / Month

¥265,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Candidates must have teaching experience with children and a bachelor's degree.

Teach pronunciation with the masters (Osaka)

Pronunciation nut? A fan of great food and culture? Join me here in Kansai, and work in Osaka with Rosetta Stone Learning Center.

At Rosetta, you’ll help teach English conversation and pronunciation online and in person with the world-class Rosetta and Hummingbird brand teams sharing methodologies in the U.S. Marine Corps, Immigration Bureau and other educational institutions.

Rosetta is known for its attention to its employees, aiming high and ranking high. So if you fit the bill, you might find a home there yourself.

A Bachelor’s degree, two years of prior experience teaching adults (if you’ve focused on pronunciation, even better), excellent prep and delivery skills and Japanese skills to at least the N3 level are all required. You’ll also need to be available at least one weekend day, and if you’ve got both days free, you’ll move even higher up in the applicant pool.

Good money, good benefits and a pretty good schedule? Good luck!

Part-time English Conversation and Pronunciation Teacher - Osaka Company: Rosetta Stone Learning Center

Rosetta Stone Learning Center Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥285,000 / Month

¥260,000 ~ ¥285,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Candidates must be able to work at least one full weekend day every week and willing to relocate to Osaka.

Teaching with a great schedule and benefits (Nagoya)

Last up, Nagoya and more teaching. Belle Club in Nagoya City Marunouchi is looking for English teachers to help with classes of children ranging from infants to ten-year-olds.

There are several benefits for qualified applicants, including a lunch allowance, completion bonus, health insurance and visa renewal or sponsorship for eligible people.

If you consider yourself a motivated teacher who enjoys teaching, preparing engaging lessons for students, and working as part of a team, this (essentially) 9–5 full-time job might be a perfect fit.

English Teacher - Aichi Company: Belle Club

Belle Club Salary: ¥255,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month (Bonus available)

¥255,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month (Bonus available) Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Experience is a plus.

Thanks for reading all. Have a beautiful rest of the month. See you in June!