In this overview of jobs outside the big cities of Japan, we first give you some advantages and disadvantages of living away from the major urban centers. Then, we’ll cover some of the most common types of employment you’re likely to come across.

Why Work Outside Big Cities?

Photo: iStock/Rich Legg Tired of this?

Although they may be convenient, have a large marketplace for jobs and higher wages and pack in plenty of attractions during the day and night, big cities like Tokyo and Osaka still have their critics. Many people complain about them being too crowded, too big, too impersonal and too expensive. If this sounds like you, you may consider relocating outside the main metropolises.

Japan’s Rural Landscape

Photo: iStock/ Titiphong Nasaeng A chance for slower living.

While most Japanese people lived in the countryside until the 1940s, most would migrate to cities in the decades since to power the country’s postwar reconstruction. This population shift to large urban areas continues, with more than 80% of Japan’s population living in the ten most populous cities. As a result of this population decline in the rest of the country, the Japanese government has spearheaded some initiatives to bring people back to the country’s smaller regions. In addition to this support, there are several benefits to living in a smaller place compared to the big cities:

Lower cost of living

Easier access to nature

Shorter commute times

Access to local produce

Calmer lifestyle

With less access to English language services, you may be more motivated to improve your Japanese and pick up some local dialects.

Of course, these perks vary from place to place, and what it’s like to live and work in Munakata, Fukuoka (pop. ~100,000) won’t be the same for Utashinai, Hokkaido (pop. ~2,600).

What are the Downsides of Living in the Countryside?

Photo: iStock/ suzume Access to English-friendly services and a community might be harder to come by.

As we’ve already said, any place has pluses and minuses; the same is true for smaller areas. While the following may not be a problem in all places outside the big cities, it’s worth considering how important they are to you.

Limited access to services, especially in English

Rural Japan’s population is continuing to decline as fresh graduates and young adults leave their hometowns searching for higher education and jobs in denser urban areas. As a result, labor shortages exist in various public service industries, from the post office to the local ward office. Again, depending on the specific town or city, service hours may not be as consistent as what the big cities offer. Also, access to services in English (or other languages) can be difficult.

Finding communities

Humans identify in lots of ways. You may strongly attach to your nationality, race, hobbies, or gender/sexual orientation. Because bigger cities draw a diverse range of people from all walks of life, it may not be so hard to find a sense of community or social group. But, as the size of your locale gets smaller, you might find it difficult to find others who identify as queer or like talking about the old country, let alone want to meet up for the occasional coffee or tea.

Employment Options Outside the Big Cities

Photo: iStock/ maroke Beyond agriculture, there are several other types of jobs available on the market.

The available jobs, salaries and the competition for them you’re likely to encounter depend on the place. But, to give you an idea of what’s out there, here are a few work opportunities outside the big cities.

Local Vitalization Cooperator

The Local Vitalization Cooperator (chikki mikoshi kyouryoukutai) is one of the oldest, still-active government efforts to deal with rural depopulation and labor shortages. Launched in 2009, the initiative offers incentives to Japanese and non-Japanese individuals willing to relocate to smaller regions to live and work.

This program aims to stimulate local communities and economies by providing up to one or three years’ salary and covering housing costs. In 2022, more than 6,400 people participated, including about 150 individuals with foreign passports. Employment can include selling and promoting local goods, providing social aid to the community and translating from Japanese into foreign languages. As with any job in Japan, the Japanese language skills required depend on the type of occupation and place.

To give you a taste of what kind of jobs you can expect, consider what Toyooka, Hyogo (pop. ~80,000) was looking for in their 2020 recruitment pitch:

Agricultural supporter

Genbudo Park guide

Migration promoter

Working in ceramics

Theater festival producer

Community nurse

Tourism promoter

Keep your eyes open if you want to become a Local Vitalization Cooperator. Starting in 2024, the government plans on aiming this opportunity more at foreign nationals living in Japan and information fairs are regularly held in major cities.

Specified Skilled Worker

Due to labor shortages, especially in regional areas experiencing population decline, the Japanese government initiated the Specified Skilled Labor status of residency. You’ll need to pass a skills test corresponding to the type of sector you intend to work in. Also, you must pass a Japanese language proficiency test with a CEFR A2 score (equivalent to JLPT N4).

There are two types of visas under this designation: i and ii. The first one has a five-year limit and offers Japanese language training, but you cannot bring family members to Japan. The second one has no term limit and allows you to bring family members to Japan.

As of late 2024, these are the jobs outside the big cities of Japan by this residence status:

Industry Example jobs Nursing care Care worker

Nursing assistant

Caregiver for elderly persons Hospitality Front desk

Waitstaff

Ski instructors Building cleaning management Window cleaner

Building caretaker

Cleaning staff Machine Parts and Tooling /Industrial machinery /Electric, electronics and information industries Machine maintenance

Welder

Automobile assembly line worker Construction Construction worker

Construction vehicle operator

Roofer Shipbuilding and ship machinery Ironworker

Welder

Electrical equipment manufacturer Automobile repair and maintenance Mechanic

Tire repair technician

Automobile inspector Aviation Airport ground crew

Airport baggage handler

Aircraft maintenance Accommodation Front desk

Customer service

Public relations Agriculture Cultivating and harvesting crops

Warehouse worker

Breeder Fishery and aquaculture Fisher

Fish culturist

Fishing gear maintenance specialist Manufacture of food and beverages Food factory worker

Machine assembly and maintenance specialist

Quality control inspector Foodservice Restaurant manager or owner

Kitchen staff

Cleaning staff Automobile transportation Truck driver

Taxi and bus driver

Car rental receptionist Forestry Logger

Park manager

Conservationist Woodworking Equipment operator

Plywood manufacturer

Sales representative Railway Station staff

Conductors

Train car maintenance specialist

Job Hunting On Your Own

Photo: PIXTA/ IYO Ever thought of working as a truck driver? Ask around and regularly check job postings.

If there’s an industry that you’re interested in, do some research online and contact businesses directly. Checking out websites for job postings, sending out emails and making phone calls are great ways to get a sense of the job market in a particular field.

Also, don’t underestimate the importance of using or making contacts. People you’ve met over the years may surprise you and help to get your foot through the door somewhere. This is especially true in local areas where who you know is key.

Be on the lookout for seasonal work, too. Resort areas in Nagano and Hokkaido often look for extra help when tourism numbers peak in the winter months. Again, getting in touch with the local hospitality industry in seasonal tourist hotspots can yield some good results. If agricultural work interests you, aim for the harvest period. The downside, however, is that seasonal positions are often short contracts and you’ll have to find other employment once the season ends.

English Teaching

Photo: PIXTA/ pearlinheart Even smaller countryside towns will need English teachers.

Finally, there is teaching English. Because English language education is part of the national curriculum, even small places need English teachers. While you won’t find as many postings as the major urban centers, local schools and people looking for private lessons still need English teachers.

Looking for an Assistant Language Teacher (ALT) job is a good bet if you’re low on experience, and some companies provide good support for their teachers. You can apply for the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) program if you come from overseas and meet their requirements. The JET program helps set up English teachers in Japan and continues supporting them during their stay. These teaching assistants to English teachers in public schools are a great stepping stone if you have zero to little experience. Moreover, JETs are often sent to smaller regions to encourage language and cultural exchange between Japanese and non-Japanese people.

With this overview of life and work outside the big cities, we hope you have a few more things to consider as you make your future plans.

Have you ever worked jobs outside the big cities of Japan? Share your experiences below.