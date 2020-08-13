Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

Feeling like you're melting in the oppressive humidity can all only mean one thing, it's summer in Japan.

The gentle tinkling of windchimes. Delicious kakigori (shaved ice) on sale left and right. The constant screeching of cicadas. Feeling like you’re melting as quickly as that kakigori in the oppressive humidity. It can all only mean one thing—it’s summer in Japan.

Coming from the U.K., I had a pretty loose concept of “summer.” It meant those couple of sunny weeks in July or August when the temperature crept into the mid-20s before giving up and reverting to its mild, cloudy norm. I had heard that Japanese summers were hot and humid so I had some idea of what to expect, but the reality was still a shock to the system.

Mold is a big problem in the summer, with shoe cabinets and closets being the biggest breeding grounds.

Temperatures start to climb to the low-to-mid-20s throughout May, with June’s rainy season heralding the start of summer proper. By the end of the month, the frequent downpours give way to a period of hot and humid days that can last right through until the end of September, with the sweltering temperatures generally peaking in August.

By late July I was already counting down the days until autumn, but there are steps you can take to make things more bearable. Thankfully, most Japanese houses and apartments are equipped with air conditioners, as are the vast majority of shops and restaurants and, perhaps most mercifully, trains. But of course, you cannot simply cloister yourself away for three months, so here is a non-exhaustive list of some things that helped me to struggle through my first Tokyo summer.

Mosquito Repellents

You’ll want to pick-up some repellent spray.

During my first summer here, I learned that I react very badly to mosquito bites (and seem to be a magnet for them). Mosquitoes are abundant from late spring to early autumn in all open areas, but particularly in places close to water, and tiger mosquitoes (the black and white ones) in particular have a very nasty bite.

To keep them at bay as best you can, you’ll want to pick-up some repellent spray. Your local drugstore or hundred yen shop will also have a variety of anti-mosquito products, from scented blocks to hang in your closet to bracelets you can wear and incense coils you can burn. Stock up and don’t take any chances!

Powder Sheets

These are good for freshening up throughout the day.

Available in any conbini or ¥100 shop, these are basically wet tissues imbued with a deodorant powder. It’s pretty much impossible not to sweat in the height of summer, so these are good for freshening up throughout the day until you can get home and have a cool shower.

Dehumidifying Tubs

Fight mold!

These plastic tubs are partly filled with absorbent substances that will help to draw some of the moisture out of the air. Mold is a big problem in the summer, with shoe cabinets and closets being the biggest breeding grounds. Put a couple of these in any enclosed spaces in your apartment, change them once they become full of water, and save yourself the upset of having to throw away possessions that have grown a disgusting layer of gray fur come autumn.

Sports Drinks

Keep fresh with an isotonic drink!

Hydration is also extremely important—carrying a bottle of water or isotonic drink at all times is a very good idea. My personal favorite is the popular Salt and Fruit drink from Sekai no Kitchen—this pleasant lychee-flavored soft drink contains salt (though doesn’t taste noticeably salty), which will help to replace that which your body loses through sweating.

Folding Fan

A Japanese summer must-have.

It’s amazing what a light breeze on the face or back of the neck can do on a hot and sticky day—you’ll see many people fanning themselves while commuting or just wandering around the city. Beautiful in its simplicity, a folding fan (or its non-folding, rounded counterpart, the uchiwa) can be obtained easily and cheaply from any ¥100 shop. Be sure to pop one in your bag for when you’re out and about.

In addition to these, there are untold other products, both useful and gimmicky, to be found in the seasonal aisles at this time of year: cooling sprays, UV-protective parasols, gloves and sleeves to keep the sun off your skin, cooling bedsheets and slippers, and beyond. Throwing together a “summer survival kit” is pretty easy and affordable, and will help you to feel considerably more comfortable.

Come January, when you’re making that teeth-chatteringly chilly dash from your bed to the shower across your frigid apartment, you’ll miss these sunny days—I guarantee it.