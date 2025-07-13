Kameari: A Slice of Life in ‘Downtown’ Tokyo

Discover Kameari, a neighborhood in Tokyo's Katsushika Ward that offers visitors a chance to explore a more local side to living in Japan.

Tokyo has no shortage of hidden gems. Almost every neighborhood has something to offer; you just need to know where to look. “Downtown” or shitamachi areas of the city are often ignored by tourists because they don’t look like they have much going on at first glance. But, for those who really want a taste of what it’s like to live like a local in Japan, those are the best places to explore. These neighborhoods on the outskirts of Tokyo are brimming with local charm that you won’t find anywhere else. From sprawling green spaces to local shrines, here’s what you need to know about Kameari.

What is Kameari?

A more mellow place to get your shopping done, too.

Kameari is a neighborhood in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward. Considered as one of the more low-key, shitamachi areas of the city, you’ll find that it’s slower paced and a lot less flashy. That isn’t to say that there’s nothing to do; in fact, Kameari offers a much more local slice of life vibe compared to Shinjuku or Shibuya. If you’re looking for an off-the-beaten-path area to check out for half a day, this town has tons of offers in terms of local eateries, landmarks and green spaces.

Most famous as the setting for KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Cops, the area is also home to a handful of shopping streets (Kameari Ginza, Kameari Kitaguchi Nakadori Shopping Street and Kameari Chuo Shopping Street) and a local shrine.

How To Get To Kameari

It takes less than an hour to get to central Tokyo.

Getting to Kameari from downtown Tokyo takes less than an hour. You can take either the Chiyoda Line or the JR Joban Line. From the station, getting to the different points of interest is easy. You can either take a bus from the South Exit or go on foot.

Kameari Highlights

Kameari Katori Shrine

Don’t leave without getting a protection amulet for your next race.

Runners who are training for their first marathon or any sports-related competition won’t want to miss out on a visit to Kameari Katori Shrine. Katori shrines are said to watch over athletes, particularly over their hips, legs and feet. It’s no wonder that for a few weeks leading up to the Tokyo Marathon, the shrine sees a flood of runners and their supporters. If you’re looking for a unique souvenir, drop by the shrine and pick out an amulet to keep you or your sporty loved ones safe.

This shrine also appears in KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Cops. A beloved manga and anime series that centers around the life of Kankichi “Ryo-san” Ryotsu, a police officer working in Kameari.

Skwat Kameari Art Centre

Spend a few hours browsing through the art books and record selection.

Head to where art, music and coffee come together at the newly opened Skwat Kameari Art Centre (SKAC). You’ll find it underneath the Joban Line train tracks between Kameari and Ayase stations. Home to Twelvebooks, this artbook specialty store carries a wide selection of English design and art titles that you may not find in other parts of Tokyo. All the books are artfully arranged along the shelves that are photo-worthy in themselves.

Within the same space, music lovers can buy and listen to a curated record collection from around the world at Vinyl Delivery Service (VDS).

Next door, you’ll find Tawks, a single-origin specialty cafe brewed by a team of friendly baristas. Right outside is the temporary exhibition space that gives visitors a glimpse into the contemporary art scene in Japan.

Mizumoto Park

Can you believe this is still in Tokyo?

A local favorite, Mizumoto Park offers an escape from the chaos of central Tokyo. It has an abundance of picnic tables, jogging paths and seasonal events that will keep you coming back no matter the time of year. It’s here where you’ll see a glimpse of a more local slice of life. While it isn’t near central Kameari per se, it’s easily accessible by bus.

What To Eat in Kameari

Here’s some of the best food you’ll find in Kameari.

White Gyoza

Value for money? White Gyoza is where it’s at.

This gyoza (potstickers) specialty restaurant is a great budget-friendly option. With only three other branches in Tokyo, White Gyoza’s menu is simple: choose from either fried or steamed gyoza along with a serving of rice. A serving of fried gyoza for two people is as cheap as ¥800 for 16 pieces.

Itsuki

Feast on a bowl of wonderfully chewy udon.

Satisfy your udon (thick wheat noodle) craving at this cozy local haunt. All noodles are made in-house with ingredients hailing from Yamanashi and Kagawa prefectures. The noodles are aged before being served with their signature broth.

Yoshida-Pan

Don’t knock it till you try it.

There’s nothing quite like visiting a Japanese bakery, especially ones that specialize in only one type of bread. At Yoshida Pan, you can try bread rolls with all sorts of fillings from Peanut Margarine to Spaghetti. Starting from as cheap as ¥220, it makes for a great midday snack as you explore the town.

Events in Kameari

Winter Festival

Every February, the town celebrates its Winter Festival at Kameari Ririo Park. Facing the south exit of Kameari station, this one-day festival includes performances, a handicrafts market, food stalls and a stamp rally. Don’t forget to try Kameari Sennin Nabe!

Children’s Inari Festival

Held during Children’s Day (April 29), Kameari Katori Shrine hosts the Children’s Inari Festival. See floating shrines or mikoshi being carried out by kid volunteers. Play games, eat traditional festival snacks and feel like a local at this once-a-year event.

What’s your favorite neighborhood in Tokyo? Want to move to Kameari? Let us know in the comments.