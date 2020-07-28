Kanji Cheat Sheet: Filling in the Work History Section of Your Japanese Resume

Make applying for a job in Japanese less intimidating with this guide.

By Matthew Coslett Jul 28, 2020

Applying for a job is a challenging experience in any country however, applying for one overseas can be especially nerve-wracking. After all that complicated kanji and vocabulary, you also have to contend with cultural differences.

For example, in most countries applicants only have to fill out one form, in Japan, there are two common types of application forms: the CV ( 履 （ り ） 歴 （ れき ） 書 （ しょ ） ) and the resume that details your work history ( 職 （ しょ ） 務 （ くむ ） 経 （ けい ） 歴 （ れき ） 書 （ しょ ） ).

The 履歴書 serves as a self-introduction and is where the applicant describes their skills and educational background. Often there is barely enough space to go into any more detail other than where and when. It is probably easiest to think of the 履歴書 as a quick introduction at a job fair. Its purpose is to see if you like each other enough to continue the interaction.

On the other hand, the 職務経歴書 is written in more detail. This form is a chance to talk for a longer time to see how compatible you really are. Generally, the 職務経歴書 （ is attached either as a separate piece of paper or behind the 履歴書. Most jobs require you to hand in both.

English Japanese Romaji Japanese A resume/CV 履歴書 rirekisho A resume detailing your work history 職務経歴書 shokumukeirekisho To fill out (the application) 記入する kinyuusuru

