Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

You’ve got mail.

The worst part of shopping online or anticipating a package is the wait time. You try to pick the fastest delivery option only to forget the delivery date soon after. As a result, you arrive home with a missed delivery notice placed neatly in your mailbox (ご不在連絡票).

Thankfully, the Japanese postal system is more than efficient and with a few quick steps, you’ll be able to have your package redelivered in no time.

Photo:
The dreaded missed delivery notice.
English Japanese Romaji
Missed delivery notice ご不在連絡票 gofuzai renrakuhyou
Missed delivery notice 郵便物等お預かりのお知らせ yūbinbutsutō oazukari no oshirase
Redelivery 不在表 fuzaihyou

Online application for redelivery

The easiest way to have your package redelivered is to use the QR code attached to the notice. Afterward, it’s a matter of clicking on the request a redelivery button on your phone (再配達さいはいたつのお申もうし込こみ), filling in the next box with your postal code (郵便番号), tracking number (追跡番号) which usually has 11 to 13 digits or notice number (お知しらせ番号) which is anywhere between six to eight digits. When you’ve finished click on the next page button (次へ進む).

English Japanese Romaji
Request a redelivery 再配達さいはいたつのお申もうし込こみ saihaitatsu

no omoushikomi
Postal code 郵便番号 yuubinbangou
Tracking number 追跡番号 suisekibangou
Notice number お知しらせ番号 oshirasebangou
Proceed to the next page 次へ進む tsugiesusumu

