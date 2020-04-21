Kanji Cheat Sheet: Navigating Bicycle Parking in Japan

Park it like it’s hot.

By Heidi Sarol Apr 21, 2020 1 min read

One of the first things I noticed right after I moved to Tokyo was that aside from all the trains, a lot of commuters use bikes to get around.

It took about six months of back and forth of internal debating, but eventually, I gave in and bought my own bike. It lets me haul a week’s worth of groceries back home with ease, saves me train money, and has kept me in (relative) shape. I’ve definitely gotten on the bike riding “train”…or bike, I suppose.

In Japan, you can’t just park your bike anywhere.

As convenient as bikes can be, you may be surprised that you can’t just park them anywhere in Japan. Despite the number of cyclists in the city, parking can be hard to come by. Don’t run the risk of having your bike confiscated. Use designated parking spots instead!

In this week’s kanji guide, learn where and how to use bicycle parking.

Where to park your bike

The rule of thumb when it comes to bicycle parking in Japan is that there will almost always be a place to park your bike near major stations, that’s how a good amount of people get to the stations after all.

Be aware of signs that prohibit parking 駐輪禁止 (chuurinkinshi) because bike confiscation is a very real thing. Instead, look for 駐輪場 (chuurinjou), the right place to park. You’ll know you’ve found the right one when you see a plethora of other bikes lined up in rows.

Read the full article on GaijinPot Study.