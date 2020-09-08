Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

Earthquake and tsunami alerts in Japan can be quite jarring. Keep calm and carry on with this guide.

One of the scariest alerts you’ll hear in Japan is hands down the infamous earthquake alarm. Blasted on cell phones throughout the potentially affected areas, the “Earthquake Early Warning” (緊急地震速報) notice has had my heart leap out of my chest a good number of times.

Some residents have even said that the alarm is scarier than the actual earthquake and to some extent, I have to agree with them. While not all earthquakes are given prior notice, when an alert is sent out it’s important to try to understand the displayed information as natural disasters aren’t uncommon in Japan.

Earthquake alerts in Japan

Once you get over the initial shock and climbed down back from your ceiling, here’s an example of what the alert says:

緊急速報 [エリアメール]

緊急地震速報

福島県沖で地震発生

強いに備えてください

(気象庁)

In English, it translates to:

“Emergency Bulletin [Area mail]

Early Earthquake Warning

Off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, an earthquake has occurred.

Prepare for strong tremors.

(Japanese Meteorological Agency)”

On the uppermost part, you’ll see the Earthquake Early Warning header. Right below the official title of the message, it will tell you whether the earthquake happened offshore (沖で) or in a prefecture (県). The sentence that follows will tell you to prepare for strong tremors or aftershocks (強い揺れに備えてください).

English Japanese Romaji Earthquake 地震 jishin Earthquake early warning 緊急地震速報 kinkyuu jishin sokuhyou (location) offshore earthquake 沖で okide Possibility of an earthquake 地震発生 jishinhasei Prepare for strong tremor 強い揺れに備えてください tsuyoi yure ni sonaete kudasai Japan Meteorological Agency 気象庁 kishouchou

