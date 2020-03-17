Learn

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the ATM in Japan

Bank better have my money.

By 2 min read

Living in Japan can be confusing sometimes, especially when it comes to daily tasks like going to the bank. A lot of what you might do at a bank in your home country with the assistance of a teller is often done at the ATM in JapanWhile some ATMs in Japan have an English option, others do not.

I can still remember my first time going to the bank to sort out my affairs by myself and how intimidated I felt by all the unfamiliar kanji. Pretty much the only words I could read were the English origin words キャッシュカード (cash card) and クレジットカード (credit card).

Your typical Japanese ATM menu.

Despite a relatively successful trip, I left the bank a little nervous that I had told the banker the wrong thing or pressed the wrong button and sent all of my money to some stranger in a remote part of Japan by mistake!

Not to worry, with these four words you can do everything you need to do at the ATM:

English Japanese Romaji
Deposit money 預け入れ azukeire
Withdraw money 引き出し hikidashi
Send money to someone 振込 furikomi
Transfer money 振替 furikae

Getting paid

Now that you know the basic words for withdrawing and transferring money, the next thing you need to know is how to check your account balance (ざんだか).

is an interesting word because it is made up of the kanji found in the words のこ(left over) and たか）いい (high), presumably because the amount of money you have left (残る) is high (高い) in your account (残高). Banking humor… you’ve got to have a memorization method, right?

If you want to check your account balance, you are going to have to learn some common Japanese banking terms. Luckily, most of this information can be found by simply looking at your bank card.

On the bank card, you’ll find some of the following terms:

English Japanese Romaji
Mr./ Ms./ Mrs. (Polite) ～様 ~sama
The bank’s name 銀行名 ginkoumei
The branch’s name 店名 tenmei
Bank branch number 店番 tenban
Year and month of issue 発行年月 hakkou nengetsu
Account number 口座番号 kouza bangou
Handling charge 手数料 tesuuryou

Always make sure you know what bank the payee is using because if their bank is different than yours, you may get some pesky handling charges (すうりょう). You’ll also see this kanji in your bank book (つうちょう) or receipt if you’ve made withdraws from ATMs that aren’t operated by your bank.

Read the full article on GaijinPot Study.

Topics: / /
Japan101: Banking and Finance

Related

Learn
Learn

Tweet of the Week #72: How Japanese Hear Rage Against The Machine Lyrics

Wait... that song is definitely not about sharing chicken nuggets.

By 3 min read

Live
Live

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

Assistant Language Teachers are still entitled to a percentage of their pay if their schools are closed during the shutdown.

By 4 min read

Explore
Explore

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

Because the longer it takes you to order ramen, the longer it takes to eat it.

By 2 min read