Kifune Myojin Shrine Kanazawa: Love and Separation Shrine

Kifune Myojin in Kanazawa is a small shrine linked to love and separation, shaped by local legends and Japanese folklore traditions.

By Masayoshi Sakamoto Jun 29, 2026 3 min read

Japan is home to hundreds of thousands of shrines (jinja), each with its own history, legends and local traditions. In Kanazawa, one of the country’s most celebrated cultural destinations, a small shrine has quietly attracted devoted travelers and folklore enthusiasts.

Known as Kifune Myojin, the shrine is associated with a centuries-old legend that continues to spark curiosity among locals and visitors alike.

Shaped By Two Traditions

Beneath a large pine tree stands a small shrine.

Kifune Myojin is a tiny shrine beside the historic Kuratsuki Canal, which follows the remains of Kanazawa Castle’s former moat. The shrine connects to two seemingly contradictory powers: forming relationships and severing them.

The reason lies within its small grounds. Two shrine buildings stand side by side, each reflecting a different tradition. Visitors pray at Kifune-sha (sha meaning shrine) for good relationships. Tamahime-sha focuses on ending unwanted ties.

In Japanese shrine culture, these ties often carry a broad meaning. Visitors may pray for romance, friendships, family harmony or professional connections. Others visit to move on from unhealthy relationships or difficult situations.

The Legends Behind Kifune Myojin

At least the tree is easy to spot.

Much of the shrine’s history remains unclear, and no surviving historical maps show it. However, local legends have continued across generations.

One story centers on Tamahime, who local tradition describes as the wife of a high-ranking samurai in Kanazawa. According to the legend, she suffered deeply from jealousy after her husband had an affair. Before her death, she wished for other wives to avoid the same hardship and enjoy happy marriages. People later enshrined her at Tamahime-sha, and the shrine became linked with severing bad relationships.

Kifune-sha traces its roots to the famous Kifune Shrine in Kyoto. Shrine tradition says Tamayori-hime-no-Mikoto, a figure from Japanese mythology, traveled upstream and founded a sanctuary near the headwaters of the Kamo River. Worshippers revered the shrine as a place to pray for rain and honor the water deity.

Over time, Kifune Shrine also became connected to romance. One legend tells of the Heian-period poet Izumi Shikibu, who prayed there for success in love. Her story helped build the shrine’s reputation as a place where relationships could flourish.

That tradition later reached Kanazawa’s Kifune-sha.

How Visitors Navigate Customs

Good news, we hope.

Visitors should note the shrine’s unusual layout. The small precinct contains two buildings, each tied to a different tradition. A narrow bridge crosses the waterway flowing from south to north. From the front, Kifune-sha stands on the left and Tamahime-sha on the right.

Local custom assigns different approaches depending on intent.

Those praying for good relationships enter from the north along stone-paved Seseragi Street and visit Kifune-sha. Those wishing to sever unwanted ties approach from the south and visit Tamahime-sha.

This practice is said to have developed more recently as part of efforts to support the surrounding shopping district, but it has since become part of local folklore.

Occasionally, straw effigies and objects associated with traditional curse practices have been found around the shrine—perhaps reflecting a long-standing association with severing ties.

The shrine is not affiliated with the Association of Shinto Shrines and does not have a resident priest. It also sits outside the main shrine hierarchy. Despite this, the site has a quiet, solemn atmosphere that contrasts with Kanazawa’s more visited landmarks.

How to Get There

Kifune Myojin Shrine (Google Maps) sits near Korinbo in central Kanazawa. From Kanazawa Station, take a local bus bound for Korinbo (about 10–15 minutes). Get off in the Korinbo area, then walk a few minutes toward Kuratsuki Canal and Seseragi Street.

The entrance is by the canal, within walking distance of Korinbo, making it an easy addition to a day in the city. The shrine is also small and easy to miss. Look for the large pine tree beside the waterway.

If you’ve visited Kifune Myojin Kanazawa or know more about its history and legends, share your thoughts in the comments.