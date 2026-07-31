The 2026 Kumamoto Earthquake and How to Help

The Kumamoto earthquake has devastated parts of Kyushu. Learn what happened, how Japan is responding and where you can donate to support relief efforts.

By GaijinPot Blog Jul 31, 2026 5 min read

Nestled on the island of Kyushu in southwestern Japan, Kumamoto Prefecture is known for its abundant nature and warm local communities. It is a region deeply cherished by residents and travelers alike. On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 4:27 p.m., a violent magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the area. The Kumamoto Earthquake cut off power and water to tens of thousands of households, caused extensive damage to regional infrastructure and resulted in at least several casualties across southern Kyushu.

What Maximum Shindo 7 Means

When earthquakes strike in Japan, reporting relies on two separate measures: magnitude and shindo (seismic intensity). While magnitude reflects the total energy released at the epicenter, Japan’s 10-point shindo scale (ranging from 0 to 7) measures the actual ground shaking experienced in a specific location.

The July 28 earthquake reached a maximum Shindo 7 in parts of Kumamoto—the highest rating on Japan’s scale. At Shindo 7, ground motion is so severe that standing is impossible without crawling; unanchored furniture flies across rooms and major structural damage occurs.

The stress on local communities has been exacerbated by more than 250 aftershocks recorded in the days following the main event.

Heat, Outages and Economic Disruption

The effects of the earthquake spread across Kumamoto and the rest of Kyushu almost immediately. In Kashima, a gas explosion at an Aeon shopping center claimed seven lives, while the earthquake heavily damaged a paper plant in Yatsushiro, killing eight workers.

Since then, local police, firefighters and members of the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) have been working around the clock to search damaged buildings and locate anyone still missing.

As if the destruction wasn’t enough, residents have also had to contend with Kyushu’s oppressive summer heat. Around 80,000 homes lost running water, while roughly 14,000 households were left without electricity.

Many evacuees have spent hours waiting in long lines for SDF water trucks under sweltering temperatures, making an already difficult situation even more exhausting.

The earthquake also rippled through Kyushu’s economy. TSMC temporarily suspended operations at its Kumamoto semiconductor plant while engineers re-aligned sensitive manufacturing equipment.

Toyota and Mitsubishi Motors also paused production at several facilities as damaged infrastructure disrupted supply chains. Rail travel wasn’t spared either, with sections of the Kyushu Shinkansen suspended while engineers carried out safety inspections.

Staff Overwhelmed

Healthcare institutions across the prefecture face exceptional strain. At Saiseikai Kumamoto Hospital—a crucial 400-bed acute care facility in Kumamoto City that also serves as a base for Disaster Medical Assistance Teams (DMAT)—staff have worked around the clock treating incoming casualties.

However, many of the medical personnel are also victims of the earthquake. Numerous staff members continue working extended shifts despite having damaged homes and no access to basic utilities. Visiting DMAT members and local doctors have resorted to sleeping on office floors between emergency duties.

To help staff remain focused on patient care, the hospital converted administrative offices into an emergency daycare center for employees’ young children.

In one lighter moment amid the emergency response, rescue crews safely recovered 25 cats trapped inside a pet café in the damaged Kashima mall and transferred them to a partner facility in Hiroshima.

Ways You Can Help

Japan’s SDF searching for survivors

For those looking to support recovery efforts, financial contributions can directly assist relief operations and frontline medical care.

Support Frontline Healthcare Workers (Saiseikai Kumamoto Hospital)

Saiseikai Kumamoto Hospital has launched an official crowdfunding campaign on the Japanese platform READYFOR to sustain emergency medical operations and support frontline healthcare workers.

Funds will be used to:

Equip rest areas for hospital staff and DMAT teams.

Maintain temporary daycare services for healthcare workers’ children.

Repair damaged medical equipment and purchase essential supplies.

Support exhausted frontline personnel during the recovery effort.

All donations go directly to the hospital regardless of whether the ¥10 million goal is reached. The campaign will end on October 28, 2026.

You can contribute directly through the Saiseikai Kumamoto Hospital READYFOR Project.

Official Relief Funds and International Aid Channels

Official disaster relief accounts established by Kumamoto Prefecture and organizations such as the Japanese Red Cross Society are accepting donations to support:

Municipal rebuilding efforts

Evacuation shelter operations

Direct assistance for affected families

International relief channels—including disaster relief accounts established by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Red Cross organizations—are also collecting donations to support recovery efforts in southwestern Japan.

Peace Boat Disaster Relief (PBV)

Tokyo-based Peace Boat Disaster Relief (PBV) has launched an emergency relief fund following the earthquake. The nonprofit responded extensively after the 2016 Kumamoto earthquakes and has already dispatched an advance team to assess damage and coordinate with local authorities.

Donations will help fund emergency food and relief supplies, support evacuation shelters, assist with damaged homes and volunteer centers, and provide on-the-ground disaster response as needs continue to evolve. PBV says funds will be used immediately for emergency relief and long-term recovery efforts.

Rakuten Clutch Special Charity Fund

Rakuten Group has also opened a special charity fund to support those affected by the earthquake. The fund accepts donations through several payment methods, including Rakuten Points, Rakuten Card, Visa and Mastercard credit cards or a bank transfer to a designated Rakuten Bank account.

Rakuten will accept donations from July 29 through August 28, 2026, and direct all proceeds toward humanitarian relief efforts. The company will announce the recipient organizations on its official website once it finalizes them.

Every Contribution Helps

Even if you’re unable to donate financially, sharing verified crowdfunding campaigns and official relief information helps raise international awareness and supports Kumamoto’s ongoing recovery efforts.